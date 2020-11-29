If you work, commute, or participate in outdoor activities in cold, wet weather, a quality pair of waterproof gloves is a must. The best waterproof gloves are coated or feature special insert layers and membranes that repel water to keep your hands dry in the face of wet snow and rain. They’re also crafted with warm, insulating materials to protect against the cold.

Key on the list of features to look for is water repellency. Products that are waterproof are usually made from polyester or nylon that's treated with a waterproof coating, or they may include insert layers or membranes that block water from seeping in. And as far as glove construction goes, look for buckled and/or cuffed wrists that further help block out water and wind. You may also come across "water-resistant" gloves — these will repel water, but will not fully block it out, so they're best for short stints in wet conditions.

Insulation is also important, especially if you're dealing with colder temperatures, but keep in mind that more insulation usually means more bulk. If you just need a casual, everyday glove and won't be spending an extended amount of time outside, you can get away with a more form-fitting option that won't get in the way of dexterity, but it'll offer a little less protection from the elements. On the other hand, if you're dealing with frigid temperatures or hours spent outside, you’ll do well with a thicker, more insulated pair of gloves.

Beyond that, consider function. Some of these gloves are great, all-around options, and others are specifically designed for outdoor work or recreation like skiing, kayaking, or biking. So if you’re looking to invest in an excellent pair of waterproof gloves, read on for my top picks.

1. The Overall Best

If you want a basic glove that'll keep hands dry and warm, these Carhartt waterproof gloves are a sure bet. They're made from polyester with a microfiber lining, and although an exterior waterproof coating isn't mentioned, each glove has waterproof insert layer that keeps hands dry and protected from the elements. They have adjustable buckles and stretchy fleece cuffs that help keep water out while ensuring warmth and comfort, and reviewers say they offer decent dexterity for basic activities like driving and shoveling, but you'll have to remove them for more intricate tasks.

Available sizes: Small - Large

Available colors: 4

According to one reviewer: “I bought these for geology field work in Alaska, and they were amazing! I was working outside in -35 degree Fahrenheit weather handling muddy soils, and my hands were comfortable, dry, and warm the entire time."

2. The Best Everyday Gloves That Are Touch Screen-Sensitive

These lightweight, fitted sports gloves are perfect for commuting, jogging, and other everyday activities. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, they offer a snug fit with minimal bulk for maximum dexterity, and the thumbs and fingers of both hands are designed with touch screen-enabled thumbs and index fingers. Plus, there are silicone grips on the palms that keep electronic devices from slipping out of your hands. The elasticized cuffs block most water seepage, and the waterproof coating and membranes do a fantastic job of repelling water. They're fleece-lined, and reviewers have also shared that they keep hands toasty in temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Available sizes: Small - Large

Available colors: 3

According to one reviewer: “I really like that they're actually waterproof! It snows and sleets in the winter here and wet cold hands are a nightmare. The texture on the fingers is nice and grippy even with slick items, and the touch screen sensitive fingertips work perfectly."

3. A Highly Rated Pair Of Waterproof Ski Gloves

If you're planning to hit the slopes, you may want to consider these waterproof ski gloves that have earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers. Although the material of the outer shell isn't listed, it is treated with a water-repellent finish, and along with the waterproof membrane, it's designed to keep hands dry. The adjustable buckles and elastic at the wrists prevent water from seeping in, and the drawstrings help block out wind. The gloves are insulated with breathable Sorona fiber, an eco-friendly textile that's made from renewable plant-based material, and reviewers rave about the warmth, with one writing: "Used them to shovel snow in -44 degree weather in Alaska. Excellent buy." Of course, they're on the bulkier side, which is the tradeoff for high-grade warmth and waterproof properties.

Available sizes: Small - Large/X-Large

Available colors: 2

According to one reviewer: "Really comfortable and soft gloves. Ran them under water for 2 mins and not a drop of water went through. They are truly waterproof. Can’t wait to go skiing."

4. The Best Waterproof Work Gloves

Suitable for temperatures as low as -58 degrees Fahrenheit, these waterproof and wind-proof work gloves are ideal for hours spent in frigid weather. They're super durable and tough enough to resist cuts and punctures while you're hard at work, and the nylon shells feature a waterproof coating to block out moisture. The textured, flexible palms and fingers give you a firm grip, and the snug, stretchy cuffs keep water from seeping in. Acrylic terry insulation keeps hands warm, and reviewers are pleased with the dexterity. Plus, the bold orange color makes them easy to spot, so you can always find them in a hurry.

Available sizes: Medium - XX-Large

Available colors: 1 (orange)

According to one reviewer: “These gloves are perfect for getting yard work done during a cold wet winter. They're really warm and at the same time tough durable and waterproof."

5. A Pair Of Chic Water-Resistant Gloves

If you're looking for a pair of gloves that are understated and chic, look no further. These four-way stretch, slim-fit gloves are made with a blend of nylon and spandex, with a faux leather chevron design on the wrist and faux leather on the fingers. Speaking of which, the thumbs and the fingertips of both hands are touch screen-sensitive. But, keep in mind: These gloves are not fully waterproof, but they do feature a water-repelling technology that gives them a decent amount of moisture-resistance. (And be sure to opt for the gloves listed as having "Smartdri" technology when adding to your shopping cart.) They're lined in fleece for warmth, but one reviewer mentioned that you may not want to wear them "on a winter walk [...] once the temps get below 30 degrees."

Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large

Available colors: 3 (more color options available without Smartdri technology)

According to one reviewer: "I bought these insulated Isotoner gloves as a replacement for an ancient, unlined pair of the short traditional-style gloves. They are warm, water-resistant, comfortable and I wear them whenever I drive now."

6. The Best Neoprene Gloves For Cycling, Kayaking & Fishing

These unique waterproof gloves feature pre-curved fingers that make it easy to grip fishing poles, kayak oars, and bike handlebars. They're crafted from Yamamoto neoprene (which is more environmentally-friendly than petroleum-based neoprene) with a fleece lining for warmth. Reviewers have reported they stand up to temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and the adjustable straps make for a tight fit that helps block water from seeping in through the wrist openings. Even better, reviewers rave about the "excellent dexterity," so you can take on all your outdoor activities with ease.

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 1 (black)

According to one reviewer: “Hands down the best kayaking gloves I've ever had. Although these gloves are neoprene core, they are coated with a waterproof material that keeps your hands dry.”

Also Great: A Pair Of Waterproof Mittens

If warmth for hours is a top priority, this pair of mittens is a great alternative to gloves, since keeping your fingers together results in less radiant heat loss. Made from nylon with synthetic leather palms, the gloves feature waterproof membranes that prevents moisture from getting to your hands, and the elastic wrists with adjustable buckles and drawstrings on the forearms work to further keep out wind and water. Thermal fleece insulation offers great warmth, and one reviewer noted they kept their hands warm while snowmobiling in -26 degree Fahrenheit weather.

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 1 (black)

According to one reviewer: “These gloves have kept me warm during snow while snowboarding and snow while shoveling! They even keep up nice in temperatures below freezing. I love how they are waterproof - the moisture literally just slips off of them!”