Sous vide is a relatively hands-off cooking method that yields crisp veggies, tender meats, and flavorful fish, and the best sous vide accessories make it even easier to get flawless results every time. These tools will make prepping, cooking, and adding finishing touches a breeze, and they’ve got a loyal following on Amazon to back them up.

First off, while you can sous vide on your stovetop, a sous vide machine makes it easier to precisely heat water and keep it circulating, so it’s one of the best accessories to invest in. And since metal transfers heat, using traditional cooking pots can make sous vide cooking less efficient — that’s why it’s helpful to use a food-safe polycarbonate container instead. A 12-quart container is recommended for feeding four to five people, and you can size up for larger groups.

When it comes to the cooking process, vacuum-sealed food bags are an easy way to remove as much air as possible, and they’re recommended for sous vide vegetables. Stainless steel clips, sous vide weights, or a sous vide rack will prevent the bags from floating to the surface during cook time. And if you’re making multiple bags of food at once, a rack will also keep them spaced out so water circulates and the food cooks evenly.

Finally, you might want a pair of grippy, heat-resistant gloves to make getting slippery bags out of their bath easy, along with a searing torch that’ll add the finishing touch to tender meats. Also helpful: A silicone trivet that protects your countertops from damage.

The best sous vide accessories are sure to give you incredibly flavorful results and help you avoid any hiccups. Find them all below.

1 A Fan-Favorite Sous Vide Machine Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano Amazon $115 See On Amazon With a 4.8-star overall rating and more than 9,500 reviews, this Anova sous vide machine is a favorite among home chefs on Amazon. The 750-watt machine has a temperature range of 32 to 197 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy of 0.2 degrees. Though it’s a powerful kitchen tool, it’s compact and easy to store. Plus, its adjustable clamp attaches to any container. You can set the time and temperature manually, but the machine is also Bluetooth-compatible. Once you connect with the Anova app, you can set and monitor your cooking from your phone and have access to thousands of recipes. One helpful review: “Very easy and convenient to use. Love the app and how easy it is to navigate. Ive been using it almost everyday with no problem and perfect meat, chicken and pork every time.”

2 This Vacuum Sealer For The Easiest Prep Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Amazon $80 See On Amazon This Anova Precision vacuum sealer has three settings to choose from, including an air pulse function that allows you to gently remove air from bags that contain marinades and other liquids. There’s a separate sealing function, and you can also vacuum and seal bags at the touch of a button. You can use pre-cut bags or customize your own bags with a cut-to-size roll. What’s more, the sealer comes with 10 pre-cut bags that are 8.6 by 11.8 inches, according to the brand’s website. A popular sous vide accessory, the sealer has more than 1,800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. One helpful review: “This device does exactly what it's supposed to do. it sucks all the air out of the bag and then perfectly seals it. I use it for sous vide cooking, and when I put a bagged item in the water, it sinks to the bottom, indicating that there was no air left in the bag. It’s also very easy to use.”

3 A Budget-Friendly Set Of Pre-Cut Vacuum Sealer Bags Avid Armor Vacuum Sealer Bags (100-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from food-safe, BPA-free poly-nylon, these pre-cut vacuum sealer bags are perfect for locking in moisture and flavor. The bags measure 8 by 12 inches, but there are three additional sizes available within the listing, and the brand also makes cut-to-size rolls. Another Amazon hit, these bags have a 4.7-star overall rating with more than 5,500 reviewers weighing in. One helpful review: “Great for sous vide. Other products did not perform well in hot water and the vacuum seal opened and would not stay submerged. These work great! My go to bag from now on.”

4 A Set Of Sous Vide Weights To Keep Bags From Floating Up Kenley Sous Vide Weights (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding these sous vide weights to bags will keep them submerged, so they can cook properly. The weights in this three-pack are 4 inches long, and each weighs 6.2 ounces. They have a stainless steel core with a food-grade silicone shell that won’t affect food’s taste, and they’re also dishwasher-safe. One helpful review: “Work great. Just enough weight to help keep sous vide bags submerged. Convenient and easy to clean. This one of those items that, now having it, I wished I would have purchased years ago. Recommend.”

5 This Affordable Sous Vide Container With 16,000+ Ratings Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 16,000 customers weighing in, this Rubbermaid container is a popular choice for sous vide. The food-safe polycarbonate container has a temperature range from -40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s available in three sizes that work particularly well for sous vide — 12 quarts (shown here), 18 quarts, and 22 quarts — as well as smaller sizes. There are liter and quart markings printed on the side to make measuring easier. It’s also dishwasher-safe. One helpful review: “This really is the perfect water bath for sous vide cooking. It insulates the water well so my Anova doesn’t have to run constantly to keep the water warm. Additionally, it’s huge so I can fit a lot of food in it as well as store all of my sous vide accessories in it when I’m not using it [...].”

6 Upgrade Pick: An Insulated Sous Vide Container That Also Includes A Rack & Lid HOMENOTE Sous Vide Container Amazon $52 See On Amazon This 12-quart sous vide container comes with a lid that fits Anova and Chefsteps machines and a rack that allows you to cook several bags at once while allowing the water to circulate. Plus, the rack prevents the bags from floating to the top. The highly rated container is made from BPA-free polycarbonate and has a temperature range of -40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with an insulating neoprene sleeve that improves heat retention and protects surfaces, and a cookbook is included, too. Be sure to check the lid measurements for compatibility with your sous vide machine. One helpful review: “Works great. The insulation and lid really help the sous vide machine work more efficiently. And the rack help properly space your vacuum bags for optimal circulation and even cooking.”

7 This Reusable Sous Vide Bag Set That Comes With A Vacuum Pump Kosbon Sous Vide Bags With Electric Vacuum Sealer Amazon $23 See On Amazon These reusable sous vide bags have a reinforced double zipper and come with five sealing clips that help you securely close each bag. You’ll also get a rechargeable electric vacuum pump, as well as 10 replacement air valves and five cooking clips. The bags are food-safe and BPA-free, and you’ll get a variety of small, medium, and large ones with each order. The reusable bag set has garnered more than 1,900 five-star ratings. One helpful review: “This is the greatest thing for both sous vide cooking and storage! Truly sucks all the air out so food lasts longer and tastes better!”

8 This Sous Vide Rack That Helps Food Cook Evenly EVERIE Weighted Sous Vide Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re cooking multiple bags of food at a time, this sous vide rack will keep them separated to ensure everything cooks evenly and helps prevent bags from floating to the top. Made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the rack has adjustable dividers and measures 8.1 by 6.3 by 6.5 inches. The rack collapses down for easy storage and has a 4.7-star overall rating with more than 1,500 reviewers weighing in. One helpful review: “The rack works well to keep food bags separated with room for flow of water in the immersion bath. A big improvement on cooking without one. The slots are adjustable and the rack [is] weighted. The top bar is easy to latch and all works well.”

9 These Stainless Steel Clips That Keep Bags In Place IPOW Stainless Steel Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Secure food bags to the side of your sous vide container with these stainless steel clips. Each clip is 3 inches wide, opens up to 1.2 inches, and has a durable elastic spring that’ll keep bags firmly in place. Sold in a 10-pack, these handy clips are also great for keeping snack bags fresh. One helpful review: “Love these things so much! They’re super strong. They don’t rust. They don’t lose their grip. They’ve been through the dishwasher more times than I can count. I’ve tossed them in the freezer, and found them just fine a year later [...].”

10 A Pair Of Gloves To Make Transferring Hot Bags Easier GEEKHOM Heat Resistant Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your hands and wrists when handling hot food bags with these waterproof gloves. Made from BPA-free silicone, the gloves have a textured nonslip surface and a soft cotton lining. They’re heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and have earned more than 6,300 five-star ratings from home chefs on Amazon. Plus, the gloves are dishwasher-safe, machine-washable, and come in five colors. One helpful review: “These gloves are fantastic! Not only for use working around the oven but also when picking-up bags from the sous vide water bath. Best purchase of the year.”

11 A Sous Vide Torch For Searing Steaks Sondiko Refillable Kitchen Torch Amazon $18 See On Amazon After sous vide cooking is complete, this handheld culinary torch will sear steaks and other meats to perfection. It has a maximum temperature of 2,500 degrees, and you can adjust the flame’s intensity and choose a continuous flame with the turn of a knob. The torch has a safety lock and fits all butane tanks (sold separately). It’s garnered an impressive 15,000 five-star ratings and comes with a silicone basting brush. One helpful review: “Love that it has a lock setting! Save so much strain when doing creme brulee or doing the final sear on my sous vide steak. Refilling butane is also a breeze. Excellent flame control. Fits nicely in the hand and well balanced.”