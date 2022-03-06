Maybe you can’t make it to the hot yoga studio — or maybe you don’t want to. Either way, it turns out that you can create your own heated practice area using the best space heaters for hot yoga at home. Yoga experts typically suggest infrared heaters as ideal for hot yoga because (instead of simply blowing around hot air) these kinds of heaters emit infrared waves that are easily absorbed by your body. That said, even if a heater is infrared, you’ll also want to consider its power capabilities, maximum temperature, and additional convenient features.

When choosing your at-home hot yoga space, you’ll want to pick a small room that’s well-insulated. That’ll make the room much easier to heat, especially if your heater of choice is intended to tackle a larger square footage area. Hot yoga studios are usually kept between 80 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so be sure to pick a heater that goes at least that high. (Units with built-in thermostats help you to better monitor your environment, though one without a thermostat will likely get even hotter without automatically turning off.)

After that, it comes down to the specific features that deepen your practice even further: Do you want humidity as well as heat for a Bikram-like experience? How about a wall-mounted unit that creates more room for poses — or a portable heater you can easily move elsewhere when your practice is over? Scroll on for space heaters with these features and more, which is why they’re the best picks for your DIY hot yoga space.

1. The Overall Best Space Heater For Hot Yoga

The Dr Infrared Heater heater uses a quartz tube for infrared heat, a ceramic heating element for forced heat, and is powered by 1,500 watts to get your space up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. The oscillation function then distributes the heat quickly and evenly around your space — but there’s one more feature that makes this a great option for hot yoga: the built-in humidifier, which also adds moisture back into the air. Finally, it has a washable filter, automatic safety functions, four castor wheels for portability, and a remote control, all of which boost convenience and ease of use.

Intended square footage: 500 square feet (according to reviewers)

Maximum temperature: 85 degrees Fahrenheit

Dimensions: 16 by 11 by 16 inches

One reviewer wrote: “This is such a great heater! I am doing yoga at home [...] and having this humidifier with heat is just like being at the HOT YOGA studio! It works perfect! Love love love it! I actually ordered another one for my husband to use in his yoga mat area for when we do yoga together.”

2. The Best Budget Option

This 1,500-watt space heater isn’t infrared. Instead, it uses forced convection air to heat your space up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit — but since it’s affordable, powerful, and compact, it’s easily one of the best options for the budget-conscious yogi. Unlike other smaller heaters in this price range, this one has a built-in thermostat so you can monitor your environment, and it’s made from heat-retardant materials with tip-over protection to help keep you safe. Last but definitely not least, it’s small enough to fit on tabletops and extra portable thanks to its built-in handle.

Intended square footage: 108 square feet

Maximum temperature: 95 degrees Fahrenheit

Dimensions: 7 by 6.7 by 6 inches

One reviewer wrote: “I'm so delighted with the purchase of my Isler 1500W Space heater. I have been using a Delonghi oil radiator heater in my basement but it doesn't give off nearly the same amount of heat as the Isler. [...] I have been practicing yoga at home. [...] I'm shocked at how much heat this little thing generates.”

3. A Infrared Heater & Fan In One That Goes Up To 150 Degrees

It doesn’t have a thermostat function — but for those looking to get their hot yoga space extra hot, that’s actually a good thing. This 1,500-watt infrared space heater will reach temperatures of up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has 90-degree oscillation to distribute the infrared heat, and can be used as a standard fan for cooling purposes, too. The remote control has three timer functions, while the unit will automatically turn off if it gets too hot or is tipped over.

Intended square footage: 340 square feet

Maximum temperature: 150 degrees Fahrenheit

Dimensions: 8.7 by 8.7 by 12.7 inches

One reviewer wrote: “We are using this heater in a damp, cold, downstairs office that does not get the benefit of our central heat. It is a nice size, is quite attractive and heats the space up very quickly. We really like the oscillating movement (up, down and side to side), and I expect that this is one reason it warms the whole room.”

4. The Best Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater

A wall-mounted infrared heater not only creates a more permanent hot yoga room; it also frees up floor space so you have even more room for your poses. Much like the panels in professional studios, this option is infrared and burn-resistant — but it’s also surprisingly affordable at under $100. The 1,000-watt unit reaches temperatures up to 99 degrees Fahrenheit, the permanent filter cleanses the air, and the LED screen and remote control make it easy to adjust. (You can also get a Wi-Fi-enabled version you can control from your phone.) Finally, it comes with everything you need to mount it just about anywhere, and according to reviewers, the process is quick and easy. Get it in gray or white.

Intended square footage: 600 square feet

Maximum temperature: 99 degrees Fahrenheit

Dimensions: 13 by 3.63 by 16.5 inches

One reviewer wrote: “I didn't want to lose floor space. Hence this heater. It's very easy to install and operate. On its first use, it raised the room temperature from 67 to 70 in less than 8 minutes. [...] I found it to be very quiet. It certainly doesn't disturb my concentration while in use. I rate this an excellent purchase!”