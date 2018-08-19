Plain and simple: Everyday deodorants aren’t always strong enough for an intense workout session. That’s why you may want to keep one of the best sports deodorants stashed away in your gym bag, particularly when you have a big workout planned. But, what makes for a great deodorant for athletes?

Keep in mind, some deodorants use “sport” on the packaging to describe the product’s fragrance. While deodorants are formulated to prevent or mask unwanted odors, you might appreciate an antiperspirant deodorant that incorporates aluminum to help reduce sweat, too. Typically, the average amount of aluminum in antiperspirants is around 18.2% for men and 15.2% for women, the antiperspirants featured below have concentrations of at least 18% for extra protection.

Now, something to note going in: Since aluminum blocks excessive sweat from leaving your pores during a workout, there have been some health concerns around aluminum in antiperspirants, but they’ve yet to be substantiated. Doctors have confirmed that the aluminum in antiperspirants is safe, and according to Penn Medicine, it can be processed by your body if you have normal kidney function.

While aluminum is the leading ingredient for protecting against sweat, there are also great options if you prefer a deodorant without antiperspirant. An aluminum-free product may not prevent you from sweating altogether, but they can help keep unwanted smells at bay.

Keep scrolling to check out the best sports deodorants to keep you smelling fresh no matter how hard you exercise.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Secret Antiperspirant Clinical Strength Deodorant Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Secret clinical strength deodorant features a formula with 20% concentrate of aluminum to provide up to 48 hours of protection. Reviewers have described the scent as “pleasant but very mild” and “not overpowering.” While a bit pricier than your average deodorant, its strong formula won't irritate your skin, as some other prescription-strength deodorants are prone to do. One fan raved, “Whether it's exercise, work, outdoor activities or life, you can rely on this deodorant to hold up and protect you.” One reviewer wrote: “I have sensitive skin and this doesn't bother me. I workout and run regularly and even in the Florida humidity, I feel dry, stay dry and smell good. Typical deodorants have bad odors and I refuse to use them. This is the only deodorant I will use hands down!”

2 This Editor-Approved Antiperspirant With A ‘Pleasant’ Scent Degree Men Advanced Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon $5 See On Amazon Associate Editor Kori Perten relies on Degree’s antiperspirant deodorant to reduce sweat and keep odors at bay on the daily. She describes, “I wear this deodorant every day, but I reapply before workouts to stay extra fresh.” It features a formula with a concentration of 19.2% aluminum. According to Perten, “It doesn’t block all sweat, but I find it reduces it, while effectively blocking any unwanted smells.” What does Perten think of the “Adventure” scent of the deodorant? It’s “honestly very, very pleasant,” she confirms. One reviewer wrote: “This deodorant smells great and lasts me all day even after sweating. And even after sweating my shirts are not stained with deodorant.”

3 The Best Gel Mitchum Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick, Mountain Air Amazon $5 See On Amazon The fast-drying gel formula in Mitchum's gel deodorant contains 25% aluminum for strong protection and won't leave residue on your clothes. Although this alcohol-free product is labeled as “sport” and marketed towards men, the biggest difference between this deodorant and Mitchum's gel antiperspirants for women is a variation on fragrance ingredients. One reviewer claimed that this “doesn't have much scent,” so it might not be too overwhelming. However, if you’d prefer no scent, try Mitchum’s unscented version. Or if you’re just looking for a lighter scent, opt for Mitchum’s gel deodorant for women, which has a less musky scent but only 20% aluminum (compared to the 25% above). One reviewer wrote: “Smells nice and fresh (I have Mountain Air scent), lasts long, and active ingredient is very effective.”

4 The Best Spray Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Dove antiperspirant spray has a 20.2% aluminum formula and offers up to 48 hours of odor and wetness protection. The formula dries quickly and doesn’t leave white streaks or stains on clothes. This deodorant has a scent that’s “nice and light - not overpowering,” according to one reviewer. It’s alcohol-free and also contains moisturizing ingredients to prevent skin irritation. As a plus, it’s sold in a pack of three at a reasonable cost. One reviewer wrote: “Tried many different products [and] this by far is the best product ever [to] keep you smelling fresh and clean all day long.”

5 The Best Aluminum-Free Old Spice Aluminum Free Deodorant, Sport (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you've done your research and are convinced aluminum isn't for you, then this Old Spice sports deodorant is a solid bet. It's free of aluminum and boasts up to 48 hours of odor protection. Reviewers on Amazon have praised the long-lasting nature and effectiveness of this product, and one reviewer described: “This product has a fresh, sporty scent and it effectively fights odor.” Just keep in mind that it’s formulated to keep odors at bay and not necessarily stop sweat. One reviewer wrote: “While a lot of deodorants and antiperspirants advertise as being able to last 24 hours, this deodorant truly lives up to its hype. I could put this on in the morning and still be able to smell it 36 hours later. It has a great fresh smell, and although it says it’s for ‘men’ I use it because I feel like men’s deodorant lasts longer than women when you’re doing a lot of physical activity.”

6 The Best Unscented Stick Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to veer away from fragrances, Vanicream’s unscented deodorant works to prevent sweat and odor during your workouts. Aside from artificial fragrances, it’s free of formaldehyde and dye, which can irritate sensitive skin. It’s made with an aluminum concentration of 20%, and one reviewer described: “It does not have any scent. Yet it keeps away the BO all day!” The deodorant dispenses a white formula that dries transparent and offers protection for up to 24 hours. One reviewer wrote: “Reside in Las Vegas with 110+ degree heat. Tried multiple men/women clinical strength antiperspirants with little effect. FIRST application I was in love. Drastic change in the amount of sweat, and I sweat A LOT. No dripping sweat whenever I use this. Applied under my breasts, lower back, back of knees and neck. Never feel sticky, great odor control, no white residue.”