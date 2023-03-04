It’s a highly debated topic among crafters who use Cricut’s Print Then Cut function to make their own stickers. But choosing the best sticker paper for Cricut machines to suit you will come down to what type of stickers you’re looking to make. First, decide which paper finish and level of durability best meet your needs, and then double-check that the paper is compatible with your printer.

How To Choose Your Cricut Sticker Paper

Durability: Long-lasting sticker paper tends to be more expensive, but it’s worth the splurge for certain projects. For example, if your sticker is meant for a reusable water bottle, food container, mug, or soap dispenser, opt for a material that’s water- and tear-resistant. For single-use address labels, paper projects, or temporary stickers, though, you might want to consider a cheaper alternative.

Paper finish: Sticker paper comes in lots of finishes, including matte, glossy, transparent, and even holographic. It doesn’t just affect the overall look of your sticker — it’ll also affect its longevity. However, while glossy paper tends to be more water-resistant, it can also be more difficult for the Cricut to detect the image’s boundaries while cutting; light can reflect off of the paper, confusing the machine’s sensors. Luckily, reviewers have found some workarounds, like applying matte Scotch tape over the boundary lines or re-drawing them with a matte marker.

Printer compatibility: Assuming you’re making print-and-cut stickers, you’ll need the paper to be compatible with your printer. (For printer-free stickers made out of single-color vinyl sheets or cardstock, scroll to the bottom of this article.) All of the following papers work with most inkjet printers — what most people have in their hopes, especially when they use their printer for crafting. If you have a laser printer, though, be sure that your paper of choice is compatible because only some are. Always check the size of the sheets, too. Most of the options below measure 8.5 by 11 inches, which is the most commonly accepted paper size for printers.

Shop The Best Cricut Printable Sticker Paper

1. The Overall Best Sticker Paper For Cricut

Why It’s Great: With an overall 4.6-star rating from over 14,000 reviewers, these premium printable vinyl sheets are difficult to ignore. They have a matte finish that holds ink well and dries fast, but they still resist tearing and moisture damage better than most other matte papers. They’re also surprisingly long-lasting thanks to their easy-peel, adhesive backing, and they’re designed to work with both inkjet and laser printers. Finally, this brand offers a lifetime guarantee if you run into any issues.

For Best Results: Don't use these stickers outside or in direct sunlight. For improved durability, reviewers recommend a clear laminate layer or spray overtop.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I’ve been using Cricut printable vinyl for some time now for my sticker business, but I had a large order to complete and limited funds so I decided to give this brand a try. [...] You get twice as much product for roughly the same price as Cricut but it does not disappoint!”

Best For: Inkjet and laser printers | Finish: Matte | Water-Resistant: Yes | Size: 8.5 by 11 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $0.52

2. The Best Budget Pick For Basic Stickers

Why It’s Great: There’s no point breaking the bank on temporary stickers, address labels, scrapbooking, and kids’ crafts. For a basic option that works well and costs less than 25 cents a sheet, you can’t beat this printable sticker paper. Its matte, self-adhesive design isn’t water-resistant, but it is smudge-resistant and sticky enough to adhere to most surfaces with ease. Best of all, it works well with almost any printer, inkjet and laser printers alike.

For Best Results: Use a light paper-cutting setting on your Cricut to avoid cutting through the backing. Opt for a less-sticky mat to prevent any rips while peeling.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought this to try it out for craft labels. LOVE this product! The paper moves smoothly through my printer. The images come out vivid. The sticker paper cuts great with my Cricut.”

Best For: Inkjet and laser printers | Finish: Matte | Water-Resistant: No | Size: 8.5 by 11 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $0.23

3. The Best Clear Sticker Paper

Why It’s Great: For jars, candles, food containers, and other vessels that would benefit from a durable, transparent sticker, opt for this clear printable vinyl paper. Not only is it glossy and much more transparent than many competing brands (many of which have a colored hue), but it’s also tear-resistant and waterproof with certain ink types. Each order also includes the brand’s online design software, and the paper is compatible with most printers.

For Best Results: Let the ink dry for 24 hours before cutting or sticking. For outdoor/fully waterproof stickers, use UV ink and seal with a UV-resistant spray.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I’ve been doing print orders for a local shop I work with, and they wanted custom labels made for their juice bottles. They wanted the labels to be clear, and waterproof, and these labels were PERFECT! Just what I was looking for, good quality. They also print and dry super well, and cuts well with my Cricut.”

Best For: Inkjet and laser printers | Finish: Glossy | Water-Resistant: Yes | Size: 8.5 by 11 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $1.40

4. The Best Glossy Sticker Paper

Why It’s Great: For a glossy finish that looks like a store-bought sticker (and lasts just as long), this glossy sticker paper is a great option. It’s durable, water-resistant, and sticks to most surfaces. Plus, it dries quickly and holds ink well. While many reviewers say it’s Cricut-friendly, others find that the reflective finish confuses the machine. If you find that to be the case, a roll of matte Scotch tape should do the trick: Just apply the tape over the sensor lines and your Cricut should be able to detect them. Unfortunately, this paper isn’t the best option for laser printers.

For Best Results: Choose the best-quality printing setting possible. Let the ink dry for three days before allowing it to come into contact with water. If your Cricut can’t detect the sensor lines, put strips of matte tape over them.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I stuck one of the stickers to a jar lid and submerged it in water for 2 hours. I pulled it out and the sticker was in perfect shape. Not only that, but I was able to remove it from the jar lid and re-stick it to a different lid and no one can tell which is the sticker that was submerged! It's incredible. I'm so impressed.”

Best For: Inkjet printers | Finish: Glossy | Water-Resistant: Yes | Size: 8.5 by 11 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $0.43

5. The Best Holographic Sticker Paper

Why It’s Great: For homemade stickers with cool, eye-catching flair, this printable holographic sticker paper is worth the splurge. The self-adhesive vinyl has a shimmery, rainbow finish that’s fast-drying, tear-resistant, fade-resistant, and waterproof. The brand also offers a range of different holographic patterns, like diamonds, stars, transparent, or a combination. One thing to keep in mind is this thick, shimmery paper is a bit temperamental with cutting machines. The brand recommends re-drawing the border with a matte marker, turning off the light, or using white paper for your detection border so the Cricut can sense it.

For Best Results: For inkjet printers, use dye ink. For laser printers, set the printing mode to label. Turn off the light before cutting. Use white paper for your detection border or re-draw it with a matte marker. When cutting, set your Cricut to the Shimmer Vinyl Custom setting with high blade pressure.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I used this to make custom stickers on my Cricut Explore 2. They turned out so great! I used the vinyl shimmer setting, more blade pressure and ran it through the cut, without removing it between cuts, 3 times. The paper is thick which makes the stickers so durable and nice. I highly recommend!”

Best For: Laser and inkjet printers | Finish: Holographic | Water-Resistant: Yes | Size: 8.5 by 11 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $0.45

Also Great: The Best Sticker Cardstock

Why It’s Great: These Cricut sticker cardstock sheets aren’t designed to be used alongside a printer. That said, they allow you to easily cut out colorful shapes for scrapbooking, school projects, and card-making — and then stick them on without the need for messy glue. Each package comes with 10 sheets in five different colors, and they work without a cutting mat for the Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3. In addition to the pastel set, the listing also has cardstock in black, white, and more saturated colors.

For Best Results: Use without a mat and alongside a compatible Cricut machine (Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3). Be gentle — it may rip easily.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Loved the card stock sticker paper. Used it for my Valentine’s Day flower boxes. I found using the vinyl wasn’t going to work, so I used this card stock and worked perfect.”

Best For: Use without a printer | Finish: Cardstock | Water-Resistant: No | Size: 12 by 12 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $1

Also Great: A Value-Pack Of Vinyl Sheets

Why It’s Great: If you’re looking to make single-color vinyl stickers (or layer multiple colors for a printer-free alternative), these glossy vinyl sheets are widely considered one of the best options out there. This set includes 24 sheets of the brand’s most popular colors. Reviewers have used them to make car decals, water bottle stickers, key chains, signs, labels, and more. Despite the set’s reasonable price tag, the vinyl is still shockingly high quality. It’s thick, glossy, thermal-print compatible, and designed to last at least four years outdoors — plus reviewers report that they actually prefer it over the Cricut-brand vinyl because it’s easier to cut and weed (removing the negative space in a design).

For Best Results: Thoroughly clean your surface before applying your vinyl sticker. Let your item sit for 24 hours before using it.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My new go-to when I need to replenish my vinyl stock. Was exactly as described. I love the variety of colors for the price. My favorite vinyl for car stickers. Came perfectly packaged so nothing was damaged. Very happy with my purchase.”

Best For: Use without a printer | Finish: Glossy | Water-Resistant: Yes | Size: 12 by 12 inches | Approximate Price Per Sheet: $0.75