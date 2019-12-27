Whimsy is in right now. From mermaid tail brushes to space paste glitter, a dash of the fantastic is what everyone seems to be craving, but nothing seems to be able to top the unicorn makeup trend. That's why the one beauty product that will turn you into a real life unicorn is paramount to your whimsical makeup collection. If you've already snagged Tarte's Make Believe In Yourself collection and you've got those gorgeous Unicorn Lashes brushes, you may think you're already set, but there's still one product you need to make sure all your unicorn dreams come true.

What's the one product you need? The Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit. The stunning collection of soft pastel highlighters will give you a glow that even a unicorn and its horn would be jealous of. With holographic and pastel-hued highlighters all the rage, the Moonchild Glow Kit stands out from the rest with its diversity of shades and uses. Plus, it was arguably one of the original pastel highlighting palettes. Now, the brand has even added the Aurora Glow Kit, a set of highlighters equally capable of turning fans into a unicorn.

If the Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit isn't your first choice, though, there are tons of holographic and pastel highlighters on the market so you can become the unicorn you've always wanted to be.

What else should you consider snagging?

1. Milk Holographic Highlighter

Glide this beauty on your cheeks, and you'll glow like no other.

2. Fenty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Get your unicorn on by mixing the different highlighter shades (specifically the icy blues, purple, and silver) from Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette.

3. Tarte Spellbound Glow Rainbow

This gorgeous pastel highlighter is unicorn-inspired!

4. CoverFX Custom Enhancer Drops

This highlight will make you glow like a unicorn in the moonlight.

5. Wet N' Wild Fantasy Makers Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter

Looking for something affordable? Wet N' Wild always has your back.

If you want to embrace your inner unicorn, prismatic, holographic, and pastel highlighters are the way to do it. Using a unicorn brush to apply it doesn't hurt, though.