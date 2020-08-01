Whether you're tidying up your garage, organizing your pantry, or looking for a way to protect your out-of-season wardrobe, organization is key to a comfortable space. The best storage containers will provide just the right amount of ventilation or sealing to protect what's inside, while also maximizing space, thanks to shapes and materials that work right for your setup. Plus, when the time comes, they'll make it easy to find exactly what you need. Here are as few things to look for while shopping:

For clothing and linens, clear bins are a pragmatic choice and make it easy to see what's inside, but breathable fabric storage bins are also a great option (especially if you're storing delicate fabrics), and you can even opt for containers that slide directly under your bed to maximize space. (A quick note: Before storing clothes, linens, and shoes, you'll want to make sure they're totally clean and dry to prevent the growth of mold or mildew.) On the other hand, heavier and clunkier items like tools, toys, crafts, and holiday decorations will do well in heavy-duty hard-sided containers that can withstand the weight, as well as conditions in your garage or basement. And if you're storing photos or other delicate objects that might degrade in sunlight, opt for dark colored bins that block out light exposure.

The best storage containers for food will have lids that provide an airtight seal to keep your food fresh for an extended period of time. These will be clear, so you can see exactly what’s inside, but consider labels if you’re storing staples and don’t want to mix up the salt with the sugar.

Whichever fits your needs best, these are the best storage containers for everything under the sun. Scroll on for my picks.

Home Storage

1. These Clear Storage Containers In 6 Sizes

Made from durable plastic, these clear storage containers are available in six different sizes that are perfect for storing a wide range of items, like comforters, toys, holiday decorations, craft supplies, and more. The lids are recessed for easy stacking and feature snap-lock latches. Plus, they're economical since they come in multi-container packs. However, they're not ventilated or airtight, so they're not the best option for certain heirlooms, but they're still a super affordable and pragmatic choice.

One reviewer wrote: “I use it to store my sewing machines when not in use on a shelf in the garage. It is easy to load and sturdy enough to take down from a shelf without it being flimsy.”

2. These Soft Clothing Storage Bins

Made from breathable, non-woven fabric, these linen and clothing storage bins help promote airflow and prevent odor, but are still strong enough to protect your items from getting damaged. They featured zippered openings on the tops, and unlike hard-sided containers, these are soft and pliable, which can make them easier to squeeze into small spaces. Plus, the clear panels give you a peek of what's inside, so you don't have to rummage through each bin to find your favorite cardigan. They're available in black, blue, and gray, and in sets of three and five.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these bags to store my daughter's winter clothes. They are very large and hold quite a bit in each bag. I was able to store winter coats and winter clothing in the bags with no issues.”

3. These Rugged Storage Containers With Wheels

The most rugged option on the list, these large storage containers are made with heavy-duty plastic and are designed with wheels and rotating handles that make them really easy to move. Each lid features secure snap-shut latches, and they're perfect for heavier items, like yard supplies, tools, and outdoor holiday decorations. They're also great to have around on moving day.

One reviewer wrote: “Purchased these to move items from the shed and garage to our new home. Needed storage and these are working great for us. Sturdy and durable for our use.”

4. These Collapsible Storage Bins

Chic enough to put on display, these collapsible storage bins are sized perfectly for photos, toys, magazines, guest linens, cosmetics, and other miscellaneous items. Made from eco-friendly and breathable jute material, they feature lids that fit simply over the top and stainless steel handles for easy carrying. Available in packs of three and five, they come in gray and khaki, but of course, they're not see-through, so they're best for items that may degrade in sunlight or anything you want out of sight and out of mind.

One reviewer wrote: “I ordered these to help me organize the top shelf on my stand-alone closet. The boxes are longer than they are wide which is just what I needed to maximize the depth of my shelves.”

5. These Clothing Storage Bins You Can Slide Under Your Bed

Optimize space with these clothing storage bags that you can slide directly under your bed. Made from breathable, non-woven fabric, the bags promote air circulation but protect clothes and linens from dust. The zippered bags feature clear tops for easy viewing and are designed with front and side handles, so you can pull them out from underneath your bed. Each pack of two is available in herringbone gray, linen black, and linen-like gray.

One reviewer wrote: “These bags are just right for storing blankets, sweaters and infrequently used items. They are soft bags, which allowed them to slide under our bed, which is only 5" off the floor at the edges.”

6. This Storage Unit With Drawers

Doubling as a furniture piece, this vertical storage unit is a great addition to your bathroom, where you can store cosmetics, hair tools, extra towels, toilet paper, and more, but it's equally good in your bedroom for socks, underwear, and T-shirts. Constructed with a sturdy steel frame, it features five breathable fabric doors and and rubber feet that protect your floor from scratches. The unit is slim and lightweight, allowing it to easily fit into tight spaces. Choose from seven colors including espresso, cream, and gray.

One reviewer wrote: “I use this shelf inside my closet to organize small items of clothing like underwear and shirts. It fits the inside of my closet perfectly and works as intended. Was really easy to assemble, anyone with basic understanding of how to follow instructions should put it together in less than 10 minutes.”

Food Storage

7. The Best Dry Goods Storage

Fully realize your dreams of an organized pantry with this 12-piece set of food storage containers. Highly rated, the snap-shut containers feature silicone gaskets that provide an airtight seal to keep staples like pasta, sugar, flour, nuts, and cereal totally fresh. Plus, they're stackable, so you can store them vertically in your pantry or cupboards. They're dishwasher-safe and come with labels, so that you never mix up the flour with the sugar.

One reviewer wrote: “These containers are the perfect size for storing about two bags' worth of beans in each. I bought them because I have all these bulk items of beans and grains. They're easy to use and the seals are good.”

8. These Food Storage Containers That Are Microwave- & Dishwasher-Safe

For leftovers and meal prep, you can't beat these affordable food storage containers that have earned more than 6,000 five-star reviews. The 21 containers of various sizes come with snap-lock lids that preserve freshness, and they can all be stacked on top of each other. The 3-, 5-, and 7-cup lids feature vents that let you stick them directly in the microwave, which means you can heat your meal up splatter free and without transferring to a plate first. Also available in a 30-container set, they're freezer-safe and top-rack dishwasher-safe too.

One reviewer wrote: "These are great! The variety of sizes is excellent (though admittedly, I seldom have need for the smallest ones, it's still nice to know they're on hand). The lids form a tight seal that seems essentially leak-proof [...] and the containers themselves seem sturdy and durable. I particularly like the vented lids for some of the sizes."

9. A Cult-Favorite Airtight Food Storage Container

If keeping food ultra-fresh is a priority, this airtight storage container by OXO will be your best bet. Just press the button on the lid to activate the patented airtight seal, and your food will remain fresh for days or even months (depending on what you're storing). The containers are dishwasher-safe (but not freezer- or microwave-safe) and come in a wide range of shapes and sizes for anything from flour to cookies to spaghetti to coffee. Of course, these are a bit more expensive, but they're fantastic if you're looking to maximize food freshness.

A reviewer wrote: "I use this to store my protein powder in my kitchen cabinet. It can get humid in that area of the kitchen because it's right above the dishwasher. I bought this because it could fit in the cabinet and seal up and not let the moisture in. This really seems to seal well. When the button is pushed in, I can't pull the lid off but when the button is up, the lid comes right off."