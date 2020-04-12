When it comes to keeping food stashed, the best food storage containers for leftovers are all durable, easy-to-clean, and won’t absorb odors or stain easily. These containers are usually made of plastic, glass, or silicone, and there are pros and cons with each material:

is typically lightweight, budget-friendly, and shatterproof but it tends to absorb odors and stains from food more easily than glass. However, you’ll find several options below made from stain- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic that can better withstand sauces and colorful spices like turmeric. To keep produce fresh for longer, you’ll also find a Tritan plastic container set with a built-in vent system to manage airflow and protect greens, fruits, and veggies from moisture. Glass containers tend to be more expensive and heavier than plastic, but they’re naturally more resistant to stains and odors. They’re also typically oven-safe in addition to being freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. But keep in mind: You’ll want to remove the lid before using the container in the oven or microwave.

Whichever material you opt for, all of the picks on this list are BPA-free, so you can microwave and bake without fear of chemicals seeping into your food. These food storage containers are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and almost all of them are freezer- and microwave-safe, too.

Scroll on for highly rated, affordable food storage containers in a range of sizes that will keep your leftovers fresh in the fridge or freezer. I've also included a set of silicone lids that stretch to fit your existing bowls.

1. The Overall Best Plastic Container Set Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (Set Of 5) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable, BPA-free Tritan plastic, the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage set is safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, and the clear containers are resistant to stains and odors. The leakproof lids with latches provide an airtight seal, and if you want to microwave with the lid on to prevent splatter, there are built-in vents under the latches. The 10-piece set includes five containers in multiple sizes — two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup — with lids for each one. On top of that, the set is stackable to save space. According to a reviewer: “I have used these several times to reheat leftovers, everything from soup to mac'n'cheese. No bubbling or staining. I love these containers!”

2. The Overall Best Glass Container Set Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers (Set Of 12) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon For a food storage set that’s more odor-resistant than plastic, the BPA-free Bayco glass food storage set is a highly rated pick. The glass containers won’t absorb stains, flavors, or odors, and you can use them in the microwave or oven (just remember to remove the lids first) and the freezer. The leakproof lids are made of plastic and have a silicone gasket that’s removable for easy cleaning, and there are sturdy snaps on each one. The containers are dishwasher-safe, but it’s recommended that you hand-wash the lids as much as possible to retain their shape. The set of 12 containers consists of three different shapes — round, square, and rectangular — in sizes ranging from 1.4 to 4.5 cups. According to a reviewer: “They're durable and easy to clean. I especially like the ease of transitioning from the refrigerator to the oven.”

3. The Overall Best Silicone Container Set Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers (Set Of 4) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 100% BPA-free silicone, this Vremi container set is nonstick and easy to clean, making it great for leftovers. The set of four food-grade silicone containers are nontoxic, odorless, and safe to use in the freezer or dishwasher. The airtight lids have a seal cap vent for splatter-free microwaving, too. Plus, the set is stackable and collapsible for compact storage. According to a reviewer: “These containers are my favorite purchase of the year. [...] They pop right into the [fridge], and can be microwaved later. The sizes are perfect and have surprised me several times by how much can fit in them. One will fit in my purse easily, and I keep the others in the car. We took a 2-week trip and I ended up using them in all sorts of ways, including keeping fruit from bruising at a farmer's market, packing a picnic lunch, and keeping leftovers from restaurants. Tops click on easily and keep liquid-y things from leaking or dripping.”

4. An Affordable 42-Piece Plastic Set With Easy-To-Store Lids Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers (Set Of 21) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With container sizes ranging from 0.5 cup to 7 cups, the 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage set works for all kinds of leftovers. The durable containers are made from BPA-free plastic that’s microwave-, freezer-, and top-rack dishwasher-safe. The lids have a rubberized seal to prevent leaks and, for the larger sizes, they also have built-in vents for splatter-free microwaving. To make storage easy, the lids attach to each other and to the bottom of the containers to create a neat stack. While these won't be as resistant to stains and odors as the Tritan plastic set, they're a still a great deal. You can even buy a bigger set of 30 lids and containers. According to a reviewer: “The vent on top of the bigger containers are sooo awesome! Makes it easier for putting warm leftovers in the fridge and heating up foods in the microwave without having to waste parchment paper to keep from splashing.”

5. A Plastic Set That Keeps Produce Fresh For Longer Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers (Set Of 2) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon To keep leftover fruits and veggies fresh for longer, the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver containers are super handy. They're made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, so they’re extra resistant to stains and odors. Each container is vented to manage oxygen and carbon dioxide flow, and the durable built-in lid filter never needs to be replaced. There’s also a tray in the container to protect food against moisture that settles at the bottom. The set includes one 2.5-cup and one 17.3-cup container, and all the pieces are dishwasher-safe. These are also available as individual pieces and in a few different sets. According to a reviewer: “I've been able to buy bunches of lettuce and keep them in the fridge for several weeks.”

6. These Individual Glass Containers In A Range Of Sizes OXO Good Grips Glass Storage Container $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of BPA-free, durable borosilicate glass, the OXO Good Grips glass storage container easily goes from the freezer to the oven or microwave with no thawing required. The container is resistant to stains, too. The leakproof lid has four tabs that lock in place, plus a silicone seal that's removable and easy to clean. The lid can go into the microwave (just open the tabs first to avoid messes) but shouldn't go into the oven. The glass container and plastic lid are dishwasher-safe, and there are eight sizes to choose from ranging from 1 cup to 8 cups (shown above). According to a reviewer: “I love these glass containers. You can take them right out of the fridge and put them into the oven or microwave.”

7. A Large Individual Plastic Container That Holds Almost 10 Cups Of Leftovers Rubbermaid Brilliance Large Food Storage Container $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have lots of leftovers to store and only need one container, the Rubbermaid Brilliance large food storage container holds 9.6 cups of food. The container is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's stain- and odor-resistant, and the leakproof lid with two latches creates an airtight seal to keep food fresh. For mess-free microwaving, there are built-in vents underneath the latches. Just lift them and microwave with the cover on to prevent splatters. The containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. You can also purchase this 9.6-cup container as part of the Rubbermaid Brilliance set mentioned above. According to a reviewer: “This is a great size for most of our leftovers; I have purchased extras of these since we use so many of them.”