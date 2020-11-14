Like any pair of great headphones, the best sweat-proof headphones should offer high-quality sound, convenient connectivity, and a comfortable fit. That said, since you're looking for a pair that can also handle moisture, you'll definitely want to consider the waterproof rating, too. This is explained by the IP rating (which stands for "international protection"). The first number (or the letter X) after the "IP" refers to how well it handles dust and other small particles, and the second number addresses water and ranges from 0 to 9.

Anything with a rating of IPX4 is able to withstand light sweat without damage. Those who sweat profusely, run or hike in the rain, or swim, on the other hand, should consider a pair of headphones with a higher IPX rating though. Here's a quick breakdown of the options you're most likely to see when shopping for headphones:

IPX4 : These headphones are protected against light sweat and splashes from any angle.

: These headphones are protected against light sweat and splashes from any angle. IPX5 : These headphones can handle a low-pressure stream of moisture, like heavy sweat or rain.

: These headphones can handle a low-pressure stream of moisture, like heavy sweat or rain. IPX6 : These headphones are protected against high-pressure moisture for short periods.

: These headphones are protected against high-pressure moisture for short periods. IPX7 : These headphones can handle being underwater (up to 1 meter or 3.3 feet) for 30 minutes or less.

: These headphones can handle being underwater (up to 1 meter or 3.3 feet) for 30 minutes or less. IPX8: These headphones can be continually submerged in water without any damage, so they're ideal for swimmers.

The IP rating isn't the only thing that'll impact your workout, though. Before you make a purchase, ask yourself the following questions: Do you want an in-ear, around-the-ear, or over-the-ear design? How about cordless headphones versus corded ones? (The former allows for wire-free movement, but the latter never needs to be charged.) If you opt for cordless, how long of a battery life do you need?

These six pairs offer a well-rounded selection for all kinds of needs and preferences — and they all have a waterproof rating of IPX4 or above so they can handle sweat and other forms of moisture.

1. The Overall Best Sweat-Proof Headphones

With more than 35,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars overall, these Mpow Bluetooth headphones are easily one of the most-loved pairs on the internet. In addition to their durable IPX7 waterproof rating, they also have high-quality drivers for clear sound, a comfortable around-the-ear design, a noise-canceling microphone for hands-free calls, and up to nine hours of battery life — all for less than $20. Last but not least, while they connect wirelessly to your device using Bluetooth, the around-the-head wire offers extra security during an intense workout.

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Life: 9 hours

Available colors: red/black, blue/gray, black, gold/purple, green/black, pink/black, pink/gray, pink/purple

One reviewer wrote: "Best workout headphones I've used [...] They sound great, fit great, look good, and are plenty loud while running or working out in loud environments. [...] I've gotten plenty sweaty during intense workouts and have never had an issue with them."

2. The Best Workout Earbuds

For those who prefer the totally wireless design of Bluetooth earbuds, there are these ones from TOZO, which have more than 125,000 ratings on Amazon. According to reviewers, the buds themselves are small, lightweight, and comfortable. Plus, they have a four-hour playtime on a single charge, while the accompanying charging case allows for up to 14 more hours while you're away from an outlet. Plus, the sound is "impeccable, nice highs and lows, with a decent amount of bass," according to one reviewer. Since they have a high waterproof rating, they can even be submerged underwater for limited periods of time.

Waterproof rating: IPX8

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Life: 4 hours plus 14 more with the charging case

Available colors: blue, black, gray, white, khaki

One reviewer wrote: "Two must-have wireless earbud features for me are wireless charging and a robust waterproof rating. These buds fit the bill, and at a very reasonable price. I use these every day during my workout and I've never had a problem with them falling out. I also wear them in the shower and so far the waterproofing has held up."

3. The Best On-Ear Headphones For Working Out

On-ear headphones allow you to fully immerse yourself in your music, podcast, or whatever else you're listening to, and this pair from TREBLAB is the top pick in that category when it comes to workouts. That's because it has active noise-cancelling technology, an extremely long battery life, and (unlike most other over-ear headphones) is protected against light sweating due to its IPX4 waterproof rating. Bluetooth 5.0 connects wirelessly to your devices, while the neodymium speakers sound "incredible," according to a reviewer. Plus, it's soft and comfortable around your ears.

Waterproof rating: IPX4

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Life: 35 hours

Available colors: black/white, black

One reviewer wrote: "Love these headphones. I use them more than my beats. Noise cancellation works great when it comes to working outside. It’s sweat resistant and also the battery life is amazing."

4. The Headphones For Audiophiles Who Want To Control The EQ

This one's for audiophiles who want serious control over their headphones. Jaybird's Vista wireless earbuds have an IPX7 rating, but what sets them apart is that you have access to a free app (iOS and Android) for EQ control over the drivers. You get six hours of battery life on a single charge, but the sleek charging case gives you 10 more hours of battery life. If you're in a rush, the five-minute quick-charge feature offers an hour of playback time. And how does it sound? "The sound quality on the Vista is better than Apple’s AirPods," one reviewer reported. "The most balanced earbuds I own," another noted.

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: 6 hours, 10 more with the charging case

Available colors: black, nimbus gray, planetary green

One reviewer wrote: "As a serious music lover and audiophile, these are definitely some of the best earbuds I’ve ever had in my life. The sound quality out of the box was already perfect, but the custom EQ feature gave them even more life and immersed me deeper into my music. I also love the Find My Buds feature, it tracks each earbud independently which was a very welcome surprise."

5. The Best Wired Headphones (So There's No Need For Charging)

Sometimes you want to just grab a reliable pair of headphones and go — without having to worry about charging. JBL's Endurance Run is that pair of headphones. It also has a ton of great features including soft, ergonomic buds that stay put, a flexible two-way stem so you can wrap it behind your ear or simply put the buds right in, an on-cord one-button control and microphone for hands-free calls, and a magnetic clasp so you can wear them around the neck they're not in use. All of that said, since they're corded and plug right into your phone's headphone jack, you never have to charge them, just make sure you have a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Waterproof rating: IPX5

Connectivity: wired AUX-in cable

Battery Life: N/A

Available colors: black, blue, red, yellow, teal

One reviewer wrote: "Best corded earbuds out there. [...] Never had a problem with them staying in my ears, which I have a problem with a lot of earbuds staying in. Great for running and workout out, even though they have a cord. Enjoyed them so much and trust them so much I bought the exact same pair, but switched up the color."

6. The Headphones For Swimming

Finally, if you're a swimmer or you work out in the water, these Swimbuds are the way to go. They're wired, so you'll also need a waterproof MP3 player, but they can be submerged in water indefinitely and worn comfortably around your goggles strap. They also come with 11 earbud tips so you can find the most comfortable, water-resistant fit possible.

Waterproof rating: IPX8

Connectivity: wired AUX-in cable

Battery Life: N/A

Available colors: white

One reviewer wrote: "I use these on a daily basis, with my waterproof iPod shuffle (also from Underwater Audio). The sound quality is better than I could have imagined possible for underwater headphones. The "tree" buds also act as earplugs, creating a secure and tight, but comfortable seal, so I no longer end up with swimmer's ear, or water sloshing around in my ears for the rest of the day post-swim."