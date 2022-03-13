Tablet stands come in all shapes, sizes, and designs. The best tablet floor stands, however, can be positioned virtually anywhere without the need for a raised surface, which is why they’re often the most versatile options. When shopping for your floor stand, you’ll want to consider the compatibility, the height range, and the intended purpose (say, if you’re planning on regularly typing on your tablet while it’s in the stand, you might want one with a sturdier base).

First thing’s first: Make sure your tablet (or any other device) will actually fit inside of the mount. Tablets are measured diagonally from corner to corner, so check your screen size before you start shopping. Luckily, most stands — including all the ones below — are highly adaptable so that they’re designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices. They’re also height-adjustable, but be sure to check the minimum and the maximum height range; that way, you can ensure that it’s both compact enough for storage or travel, yet tall or short enough for your needs.

Finally, consider what you plan on using your tablet stand for, which will impact the overall design: If you’re a photographer or a traveling musician, you’ll probably want to choose one that’s lightweight and packable. If it’s for holding your tablet while you cook or you’ll otherwise be tabbing touching the screen regularly, you may want something a little sturdier — and for watching movies in bed, consider a gooseneck or horizontal arm that holds the tablet directly over your head.

No matter your needs, scroll on for the best tablet floor stands for all of those purposes and more.

1. The Overall Best Tablet Floor Stand

This tablet floor stand has earned more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating because it’s versatile, well made, and has a wide compatibility. The gooseneck allows you to point your device in any direction, while the mount itself allows for 360-degree rotation and 180-degree tilt. While the aluminum alloy construction is surprisingly lightweight, it’s also sturdy — and there’s a secondary mount on the pole so you can also display your phone or tablet accessories. While it’s not the most portable option on this list, weighing in at about 3 pounds, it does fold up for easier travel and storage.

Height range: 27.6 to 62.9 inches

Compatible device sizes: 4.7 to 11.9 inches

One reviewer wrote: “[The] flexibility and sturdiness of these stands allowed me to take my class on an adventure daily and keep learning interactive despite the distance. At night to unwind, my hubby and I would place it by the jacuzzi and watch a movie as we soak the stress away. My child uses his for virtual music class — we are simply in love with this product.”

2. The Most Portable Tablet Stand

Even though it’s over 5 feet tall when fully expanded, this tablet tripod folds down to 5.6 by 16.7 inches, weighs less than 3 pounds, and comes with a totable storage bag. For those reasons, it’s the best option for travel, commuting, on-the-go use, and families that’ll need to effortlessly move it from room to room. Each order also includes a Bluetooth remote, so you can take pictures and record videos from feet away. It’s pretty simple in terms of its design (no goosenecks or extended arms here), but the mount itself does tilt and swivel so you can customize your viewing angle.

Height range: 16.7 to 64.9 inches

Compatible device sizes: 4.7 to 13 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Light and easy to pack. Holds my 12.9" iPad Pro securely, packs up small and travels light. Perfect for gigs. Not overly sturdy (you can't lean on it) — but it does the job perfectly.”

3. A Sturdy Model With A Weighted Base

If you have a particularly heavy tablet, you’ll be tapping on it regularly, or you’re worried about the stand toppling over, this tablet floor stand is the way to go. The long gooseneck can arch over beds, chairs, tubs, and workout equipment, but since the 12-inch base is constructed from a sturdy 10 pounds of aluminum alloy, it’s still not going anywhere. You can also adjust the height and the tilt to achieve the ideal viewing angle. It’s not the most portable option, but if stability is what matters to you, it is “worth every penny,” according to one reviewer.

Height range: 51.2 inches to 63 inches

Compatible device sizes: 4.7 to 13 inches

One reviewer wrote: “I put off getting this for ages because I was so sure it would be disappointing. The base would be too light and it would tip. The shaft would be loose and it would move around. The neck wouldn't be stiff enough to support a big iPad. The joint at the iPad holder would sag. But it was just the opposite. Heavy base. Sturdy. Well made. The flexible arm holds its shape, even when stretched out with a large iPad at the end. I use it to hold an iPad next to my indoor training bike. It's perfect for that.”

4. The Best With Wheels & A Horizontal Arm

From a store display to those who are healing in bed, the LEVO G2 deluxe rolling stand has earned its overall 4.8-star rating in a wide range of situations. At $200, it’s an investment, but thanks to its four rolling wheels, strong construction (it weighs 25 pounds!), and horizontal arm that extends outwards for 24 inches, it’s an impressive stand that will definitely come in handy. Finally, its many adjustments allow you to place your tablet on either side of your furniture, at the ideal height, and at the exact angle you need for comfortable viewing including securely overhead.

Height range: 36 to 56 inches

Compatible device sizes: 5.125 by 13.5 inches

One reviewer wrote: “I was scheduled for back surgery. I would be confined to bed for at least thirty days. I wanted something to hold my iPad safely and securely, and be workable. That is, easy to attach and detach the iPad quickly. Also easy to position it where I needed it. AND, easy to get it out of the way when I didn’t want it to get in my way. All of that. And, I’m happy to report that after five weeks, the Levō Deluxe Floor Stand has fulfilled every criteria perfectly. I couldn’t be happier.”