If you frequently use your iPad for work, to catch up with family members, or to unwind with a movie, you’ll love the hands-free convenience of a tablet floor stand. The best iPad floor stands have sturdy bases that keep them planted in place, with most allowing you to adjust the height of the poles to suit your needs. Some include added features, such as wheels for easy mobility or a security system to prevent theft if you’re using it in a public setting.

Those who engage with their tablets in a variety of situations — from at-home workouts to virtual hangouts — should look for a stand that’s easy to reposition with the help of a flexible gooseneck or jointed arm. That way, you can quickly adjust your view without having to raise or lower the stand itself. And, in general, a weighted base offers enhanced stability and is the best bet for those who like to keep their iPad in one place, but if you plan to move the stand from room to room, look for one with wheels that makes mobility easy. Of course, goosenecks, wheels, and other perks add up to a pricier product, so if you want a budget-friendly option, I’ve included a no-frills stand that gets the job done.

If the tablet will be used in a public setting — say, the front desk of a business or doctor’s office —a tablet kiosk stand offers a built-in lock-and-key system that helps prevent any potential theft. This type of stand is not height-adjustable, since its main purpose is to provide a place for clients to sign in for an appointment, but the owner can still toggle the iPad’s volume and power functions. Tablet kiosks tend to be on the more expensive side, but their enhanced security features are well worth it for business owners.

Last, always check the product description page to make sure the stand is compatible with your tablet. If you don’t know what model you have, you can always measure your screen diagonally to get the screen size and determine compatibility.

Whether you’re looking for an iPad stand for bed, the office, or the kitchen, you’ll find great options below. Keep scrolling for the best iPad floor stands.

1. The Best Stand For Most People

Compatibility: Devices from 4.7 to 12.9 inches

This sturdy, streamlined tablet floor stand has a flexible gooseneck arm and a telescoping pole that makes adjusting the height and angle of your iPad a breeze. Extending from 51.2 inches to 63 inches in height, the stand has a universal ball joint on the back of the tablet clamp that even allows for 360-degree rotation. Compatible with devices from 4.7 inches to 12.9 inches, this stand can be used with most tablets and even some smartphones. The 10.6-pound stand has a weighted aluminum alloy base, and reviewers were pleased with how sturdy it is. It may not have any added features such as wheels or a security system, but for those who want a high-quality, simple stand, this is as good as it gets.

According to a reviewer: “This is probably the best it can get for a stand/holder. The neck is very flexible but also very strong. Most important - the iPad doesn’t bounce around when you touch it!!! Very easy to assemble and use. It’s perfect next to my bed so I can lay down and read without having to hold my iPad or phone.”

Available colors and styles: 2

2. The Best Budget Stand

Compatibility: Devices from 7.9 to 11.9 inches

Looking for a no-frills option that comes at a wallet-friendly price? This tablet floor stand is the way to go. Height-adjustable from 20 inches to 60 inches, the lightweight aluminum alloy tripod comes with two clamps: The upper clamp is compatible with tablets from 7.9 to 11.9 inches, while a lower, removable clamp is intended to hold your smartphone. The base is not weighted — and reviewers have reported the 3-pound stand is likely to tip over if you bump into it — but if used gently, the three-leg design should provide a fair bit of sturdiness. It may not have a flexible neck or a built-in security system, but it holds your tablet securely in place, and sometimes simplicity is enough — especially at such a low price point.

According to a reviewer: “Perfect for on the go, sturdy, and easy to assemble. [...] It is perfect for me to place in front of a couch or bed. Has a good grip on my iPad, which worried me at first but not anymore. The springs for it are very sturdy and tight. Have to say that this was perfect for what was needed and the price was great.”

Available colors and styles: 1

3. The Best Stand With Wheels

Compatibility: Devices from 8.6 to 15.5 inches

If you plan on moving your tablet stand from room to room frequently, this wheeled option will save you the trouble of having to carry it around. With a 12-inch rotatable gooseneck, this stand can extend from a viewing height of 46 inches to 60 inches, and the universal design accommodates all tablets — but it’s also available in versions that are specifically meant for newer iPad models, as well as an option for older models and iPad Airs (but not smartphones). Once you’ve rolled the stand to your desired location, the wheels have a locking feature that keeps it firmly in place. If, for some reason, you need to lift the stand instead of wheel it around, note that it weighs 10.4 pounds.

Besides the sleek design pictured above, there are also several other options, including a wheeled stand with an anti-theft security system and one that even has a built-in hand sanitizing station.

According to a reviewer: “Wow! Why didn't I order one of these earlier. I love this stand! The tablet holder swivels to just about any angle. The gooseneck is bendable but stiff enough to hold even a large tablet in place without sagging. The wheels have a locking mechanism that can be used if desired. I like the height adjustment, too.”

Available colors and styles: 12

4. The Best Anti-Theft Stand

Compatibility: 10.2-inch iPads and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro

For businesses and offices, having an iPad stand with anti-theft security features is helpful. This tablet kiosk stand from Mount-It! is constructed with a fully secure case that allows you to place and remove the iPad with a lock and key. The restricted pinhole access design lets you toggle the power and volume buttons, and there’s a removable home button blocker to keep guests from accidentally exiting an application. While the 47-inch stand isn’t height-adjustable and doesn’t have a gooseneck, you can still rotate the device 90 degrees for landscape or portrait viewing. There’s even a built-in shelf for holding pamphlets and brochures. A wide, stable base keeps the stand in place (one reviewer wrote that it’s “heavy enough to avoid tipping”) and can be removed if you want to bolt the stand directly to the floor. Keep in mind that if you plan to move the stand around, it’s a bit heavier than some options, weighing 23.4 pounds.

The mount is compatible with 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch screens, but the product page doesn’t specify models. That means it should be compatible with iPad generations 7 and above, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the iPad Air 3. (You can also measure your screen diagonally or consult the Apple website for more specific information on iPad dimensions.)

According to a reviewer: “Excellent product. Perfect for our needs. We have a kiosk for client to schedule themselves using the iPad. It is safe, secure, we move it, haven't bolted and it is great.”

Available colors and styles: 1

5. The Best Hinging Stand

Compatibility: Devices from 3.5 to 10.6 inches

Instead of a gooseneck, this tablet floor stand has a double-jointed arm that allows you to achieve different iPad angles and heights ranging anywhere from 26.7 inches to 55 inches tall, scoring it major points for versatility. The 360-degree rotatable clamp holds devices from 3.5 inches to 10.6 inches, so this choice doubles as a smartphone stand as well as a tablet stand. Constructed with sturdy double springs and a carbon steel reinforced base, this stand weighs 5.7 pounds — so while it’s easy to move around, keep in mind that some reviewers have reported it may be liable to tip over in certain positions.

According to a reviewer: “I wanted a stand to hold my iPad in our home gym for working out with friends via zoom - so I needed it to pivot as I moved from the floor to standing. This was perfect! It’s stable and doesn’t tip over when you move it. It’s also great for zoom dinners and chats with family. Great, versatile product.”