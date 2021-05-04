Besides leaving you invigorated after each shower, the best tea tree oil soaps combine the antifungal and antibacterial properties of tea tree with other natural ingredients that help skin feel clean and calm. Most are also free from common irritants, like synthetic fragrances and sulfates. Below, you’ll find top-notch tea tree oil soaps with details on the skin-soothing benefits of each one.

Tea tree oil is a multitasking ingredient that can help prevent body acne, calm inflamed skin, and even speed up wound healing. It's also an effective deodorant soap, helping to eliminate odor-causing bacteria.

Though powerful on its own, tea tree oil is often blended with other ingredients for additional benefits when lathering up. For example, some soaps on this list contain other essential oils, including anti-inflammatory eucalyptus and calming lavender, to name a few. Other options contain antibacterial activated charcoal or antimicrobial green tea, which can both help reduce acne. Many also contain moisturizing ingredients, such as shea butter, coconut oil, and olive oil, to help skin feel soft and hydrated. And here’s a hot tip: You can save time in the shower by choosing a soap that’s gentle enough for the face and body.

Of course, if you want a soap that focuses on tea tree oil without any extra ingredients, I’ve included a basic option that’s also very budget-friendly. Whichever formula you choose, these are the best tea tree oil soaps that’ll leave you feeling refreshed.

1. A Tea Tree Soap That’s Blended With Other Essential Oils

In addition to tea tree oil, this Remedy soap includes three other plant oils to help soothe skin: peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary. While protecting skin from breakouts caused by bacteria, the soap also delivers moisturizing ingredients like coconut and olive oils. Besides being chock-full of skin-loving plant extracts, the soap is free of common skin irritants, including sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic fragrance. Plus, its thoughtful botanical formula has earned it more than 1,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

One positive review: “I have had a problem with dry itchy skin this winter. A friend recommended Remedy soap, and I'm glad I tried it. The tea tree oil/eucalyptus/peppermint combination is soothing and the soap does not dry my skin. The primary scent is that of the tea tree oil and eucalyptus - it is a clean smell that does not linger on the skin after use.”

2. The Basic & Budget-Friendly Tea Tree Oil Soap

Though it doesn’t contain other plant oils, this pack of soaps is a great deal on a well-rated product — in fact, you get six bars of soap for $20. This pick is loaded with tea tree oil from a farmer's co-op in Australia and the ingredient list is free of sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances. Plus, each pack also comes with a sleek, wooden soap dish.

One positive review: “This is a fantastic product! I seriously don't think I've ever felt cleaner. You can smell the tea tree oil in this soap well, but it's not overpowering. And I like a lot of lather. This soap fits the bill.”

3. An Exfoliating Tea Tree Soap With Dried Parsley Flakes

The dried parsley flakes in this tea tree soap gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it smooth and bright. The brand (and many reviewers) recommend using the soap for shaving, as well. In addition to tea tree oil, the soap’s formulated with mint, eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary, creating an invigorating herbal scent. The ingredient list is free from sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances. A well-loved product, this body bar has a 4.7-star average after more than 3,000 reviewers weighed in on Amazon.

One positive review: “It doesn't dry out my skin at all, it leaves it clean, feeling refreshed ... You can see the parsley flakes in the bar and it does a great job exfoliating. I also use it to shave and it cuts down time in the shower by being able to use one product to clean and shave!”

4. A Tea Tree Soap With Deep-Cleansing Charcoal

To help you feel clean and refreshed, this Art of Sport soap combines tea tree oil with deep-cleansing activated charcoal. The formula also includes moisturizing shea butter, and the soap has an energizing citrus-pear fragrance. For those with sensitive skin, this pick is sulfate- and alcohol-free, but it does contain artificial fragrance.

One positive review: “I typically buy activated charcoal soaps as I like the way they clean and detox my skin. AOS Complete lathers well, smells good and I like the way the charcoal, shea butter, and tea tree oil leaves my body feeling clean and moisturized. This is a good price for activated charcoal soap plus it has the nice array of botanicals to moisturize the skin. This is my daily soap bar now.”

5. A Gentle Soap For Face & Body

The minimalist formula of this handmade soap contains just five organic ingredients: tea tree oil, green tea, shea butter, coconut oil, and olive oil. The soap is gentle enough to be used on the face and even recommended for soothing eyelid inflammation caused by certain skin conditions. The simple soap is free from sulfates, alcohol, and artificial fragrance.

One positive review: “After years using heavy duty and high priced products for adult acne and rosacea - this is a godsend. A fraction of the cost and great results!!”

Studies referenced:

Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties. Clinical microbiology reviews, 19(1), 50–62. Retrieved from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1360273/

Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Bagherani, N., & Kazerouni, A. (2013). A review of applications of tea tree oil in dermatology. International journal of dermatology, 52(7), 784–790. Retrieved from: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22998411/