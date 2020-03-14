For centuries, tea tree oil has been used for all sorts of medicinal and beauty-related purposes, thanks to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. One of the most common uses of tea tree oil today is to help treat acne and breakouts — which is why cleansers and body washes containing the ingredient have become so popular. But you don't have to be dealing with body acne or clogged pores to benefit from one of the best tea tree body washes; they're also great for giving yourself a generally deeper clean (think of them as clarifying cleansers, but for your body), and can promote smoother skin.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best tea tree body washes on the market right now — whether you've got dry, sensitive skin, are looking to treat body acne, or prefer bar soap.

But first, a few tips. If chest or back acne is a concern for you, or if you're dealing with generally bumpy skin (or keratosis pilaris), consider using an exfoliating body lotion after you've showered. Even if you're not dealing with breakouts or bumps, you'll still want to follow your shower with a nice, moisturizing body lotion, especially after using a clarifying body wash.

With that said, scroll on to shop three of the best tea tree shower gels and soaps (for less than $15, nonetheless).

1. The Best Tea Tree Body Wash For Acne-Prone Skin The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're prone to body breakouts or have oily skin, try the always-popular Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash from The Body Shop. This vegan, soap-free cleanser contains tea tree oil sourced from the Kenya Organic Oil Farmers’ Association, as well as tamanu oil extract for optimal skin health. Expect clearer, smoother skin and less breakouts on your chest and back; plus, it provides a refreshing and invigorating clean that's sure to help wake you up in the morning.

2. The Best Tea Tree Body Wash For Dry Skin JĀSÖN Natural Purifying Tea Tree Body Wash and Shower Gel $9 | Amazon See on Amazon The JĀSÖN Natural Purifying Tea Tree Body Wash and Shower Gel is a gentle body wash that's ideal for users with dry, sensitive skin. In addition to the tea tree oil, this biodegradable formula is enriched with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, aloe vera, and safflower seed oil, and soothing ingredients like allantoin. The formula is also Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and free of the most common chemical irritants, like SLS. Plus, you're getting a great value with the ginormous 30-ounce bottle, which costs under $10 and comes with a convenient pump-top dispenser.