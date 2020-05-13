While it might not be the most luxurious purchase you've made lately, the best toilet brushes can be functional and attractive. At first glance, most toilet brushes will look pretty similar, but before you add anything to your cart, be sure to consider the materials, the features, and the caddy design.

Since toilet brushes regularly come into contact with moisture and cleaning solutions, you'll want to choose a material that can stand up to both. Durable plastic is usually the material of choice here — for both the handle and the bristles — but some brands have also begun to utilize silicone bristles because they're scratch-free, easier to clean, and attract less bacteria than plastic. And if any part of the brush is metal, be sure it's a metal that naturally resists rust and corrosion (like stainless steel). Regardless of your preferred materials, you should also make sure that the brush is comfortable to hold and well-suited for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

Finally, almost all brushes come with their own caddies, which means that the caddy's design is almost as important as the brush's. Make sure that it's sturdy, compact, capable of catching drips, and allows the brush to dry. You'll also want to make sure that it's at least moderately attractive if it'll be sitting in a corner of your bathroom all the time.

With all of that in mind, here are the best options for a wide selection of toilet-cleaning needs.

1 A Versatile Silicone Toilet Brush TreeLen Toilet Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Most toilet brushes are made with plastic bristles, which can effectively scrub away build-up, but may also trap moisture and bacteria. The TreeLen toilet brush, on the other hand, is made with durable silicone bristles, which dry quickly, prevent scratches, and are easier to rinse clean. The brush also has a comfort handle and a flip-up tab, which helps you to clean underneath the elusive toilet rim. Finally, the compact caddy catches drips and has an open design for quick drying. One reviewer wrote: "This is exactly what I was looking for. I was having a hard time finding something that got way way way under the rim of the bowl where mildew collects as well as down the bottom inside the small hole that pushes water through. This is very sturdy and it reaches every inch of the inside of the toilet. I bought one for each toilet and I would buy them again. When you’re finished, you just rinse it under wicked hot water and let it dry.”

2 A Cult-Favorite Toilet Brush With Hundreds Of Rave Reviews OXO Good Grips Hideaway Compact Toilet Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon The compact OXO Good Grips Hideaway toilet brush is a fan-approved option with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 5,000 reviews. This set comes with a small but powerful tapered plastic brush (with white bristles for scratch-free cleaning and tougher blue ones for under the rim) and a canister drip tray that automatically flips closed with its hideaway design — no touching required. Together, both pieces take up a mere 5 inches on the ground beside your toilet, so it'll fit in even small bathrooms. Choose from four colors. One reviewer wrote: "The ease and convenience [are] amazing. It opens smoothly upon taking it out. After a good rinse, it’s just as easy to put back. The holder stays open until the brush is put back in. When it is, the holder closes over it like a fly in a Venus fly trap, holding in any dripping water or yuckiness potentially missed. This is the first holder we have had that does not get disgusting-looking and grimy. The length of the brush is excellent and it stores very easily and sleekly next to the toilet in the corner.”

3 The Editor-Approved Disposable Set Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Brush Toilet Bowl Cleaning System Starter Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re all about reducing the ick-factor as much as possible, zero in on this set of disposable toilet brushes with a handle, stand, and four pads. No wonder it’s the toilet brush of choice for Commerce Editor Amy Biggart: "This toilet brush works so well, and has a flushable pad that you can use to scrub the sides of your bowl and then easily drop into the toilet bowl and flush away. This kit comes with four refills, and one was definitely enough for a basic cleaning of my toilet, so I won't have to replace it for a while. It also comes with a stand that it sits in when you're not using it. I'd definitely recommend it!" With more than 11,000 perfect five-star ratings, plenty of reviewers agree. One reviewer wrote: “I have a residential cleaning service. I was carrying around bowl cleaner and the nasty brush. Now, there's no need. The cleaning power these have is wonderful. The pads are flushable! All you do is pop it out and flush, that simple. I'm never going back to a brush and bowl cleaner again.”

4 An Affordable Toilet Brush That Comes In 10 Colors mDesign Toilet Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon Yes, it's made from durable, shatter-resistant plastic like most of the others — but the mDesign toilet brush doesn't look it. Both the non-slip base and the sturdy-bristled brush are coated in your choice of more than 10 different colors, including fun pastels and some of which look like genuine metal; they then effortlessly fit together to form a discreet, compact pair that looks surprisingly elegant next to your toilet that's just a little more than $10. However, it's not the best at draining or drying excess moisture. One reviewer wrote: "This mDesign brush in bronze is attractive, looks unobtrusive, matches my bathroom decor, and fits my budget. The smaller footprint also worked for me. I was impressed by the size of the brush itself; larger than most, sturdy enough to get the job done.”

5 A Silicone Brush That’ll Get Into Tight Corners Sellemer Toilet Brush & Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon This brush and holder set features a silicone brush that doesn’t hold water like an average plastic one would, but it also has an extra-thin profile so it’ll reach into all those awkward corners. There are slots in the base of the holder to keep things sanitary and it even comes in three colors: silver (shown), rose gold, and white. One reviewer wrote: “I never thought that there is an improved toilet brush cleaner out there in the world. I didn't know I needed this. It makes so much sense; no soggy bristles, no disgusting color that the bristles turn into, no water collecting at the bottom of what you store the brush in. This device is genius it does the job and I love that it bends a little bit to get up under the rim. Plus there is no excess water when you're done. We'll get two more for the other bathrooms in the house.”

6 The Best Toilet Brush & Plunger Set Mr. Clean Toilet Brush And Plunger Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get two bathroom essentials with one purchase — and in one well-organized caddy — thanks to this set from Mr. Clean. It comes with a nylon plastic-bristled brush and a turbo plunger, both of which are made from high-quality materials and have rubber comfort-grip handles. The caddy has a non-slip base and helps you to tuck away both tools while still allowing them to dry after use. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating after more than 11,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Best combination set of plunger/brush I could find. I bought one for each bathroom and I am very pleased. They don’t scrape noisily across the tile during floor cleaning, the brush and plunger both do their jobs well, the housing is clean looking and easy to clean. Not sure why this is such a difficult household item for most companies to design this well, but very glad I found this set. Well done Mr. Clean!”

7 A Sleek Stainless Steel Option simplehuman Toilet Brush Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it comes to sleek, modern products, simplehuman has a way of making just about anything more elegant. The brand's ergonomic toilet brush is no exception. The design features a removable plastic brush head with a row of deep-cleaning bristles and a high-quality stainless steel rod that magnetically secures to the drip-free storage caddy. Unlike your average toilet brush, this one is crescent-shaped instead of rounded, so you can more easily clean around the rim and scrub away stubborn spots. One reviewer wrote: "This is the Mercedes Benz of toilet brush and caddy [sets]. It has a sleek design, so you don't have to hide it. More importantly, the brush is well designed to clean the entire bowl. As importantly, the design allows both brush and caddy to dry thoroughly and quickly. We highly recommend this simplehuman product.”