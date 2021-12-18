When you’re backpacking you need to carry a few personal hygiene items; however, you don’t want to add a lot of extra weight or bulk to your bag. This is why the best toiletry bags for backpacking are lightweight and compact — they allow you to bring the things you need without monopolizing space in your bag. Here are a few things to consider when you’re shopping around:

Size: You don’t need a lot of bells and whistles with the toiletry bag you use for backpacking — opt for a simple option with a compact, low-profile design. Steer clear of bulkier styles with tons of thick, overlapping pockets or pouches.

Weight: Given that you'll be carrying your toiletry bag around on your back all day, you'll want something that's thin and lightweight. That's why all of the options on my list weigh less than 5 ounces when empty.

Durability: Unlike your standard kit that mostly stays indoors, your backpacking toiletry bag will get subjected to rougher elements. Look for more rugged options with tough weaves made from materials like nylon or polyester.

Other than that, some of the decision comes down to personal preferences in terms of which style you like best. Below, I’ve include some of the best toiletry bags for backpacking in a variety of styles to help you find the best fit.

1. This Popular Hanging Toiletry Bag Made With Lightweight Nylon

Weight: 4.4 ounces

Dimensions: 6 by 3 by 9 inches

What’s great about it: Constructed with lightweight, ultra-durable nylon, this Osprey toiletry bag is another excellent choice for backpacking. The popular bag, which has hundreds of fans on Amazon along with a 4.7-star overall rating, is specifically designed for travel and the outdoors. It’s not the lightest option on the list but it’s still small in size — and the tradeoff is you get a hanging design with several pockets and a mirror.

One reviewer wrote: “It's a great travel organizer for backcountry use. Packs down well for backpacking. Very durable exterior, but at the cost of a little weight if you're really counting ounces.”

2. A Simple Backcountry Kit With Loops On Each End

Weight: 1.76 ounces

Dimensions: 3.5 by 8.7 by 2.4 inches

What’s great about it: Designed with outdoor adventures in mind, this backpacking toiletry bag is the perfect choice for taking into the backcountry. It’s made with 100% polyester that’s both lightweight and durable. Not only that, but it has a simple, compact shape with a ventilated toothbrush pocket and hanging loops on each end. At only 1.76 ounces, it’s one of the lightest options here.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a couple of these and they are perfect for travel or for daily life. I can get in toothbrush/paste, comb, lip gloss, tissues and more. [...] Easy to wash, easy to store when not in use.”

3. A Water-Repellant Toiletry Bag With A Simple, Lightweight Design

Weight: 3 ounces

Dimensions: 9.5 by 4.5 by 4.5 inches

What’s great about it: This ultralight toiletry kit, which is made with tough, water-resistant sailcloth, is extra durable for backpacking excursions, yet also exceptionally lightweight. (The bag clocks in at 3 ounces which is right in between the first two options). It’s also designed to be compact and has a simple, single compartment design, but it still provides enough room to fit everything you need, according to reviewers.

One reviewer wrote: “Very lightweight, water resistant and well constructed. The zipper is a different type than usual. It seals really well and is also water resistant. I have the backpack, coin purse and women's wallet of this same fabric. [...] I highly recommend their whole line of products.”

4. This Budget-Friendly Bag That Comes In Fun Animal Prints

Weight: 1.06 ounces

Dimensions: 8.65 by 5.35 by 7.08 inches

What’s great about it: If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, this simple makeup case works great as a backpacking toiletry bag. With more than 9,000 fans on Amazon, it has a loyal following of reviewers. And while the popular polyester bag isn’t the most durable option on the list, it’s incredibly lightweight and less than $10. Plus, it comes in tons of cute animal-themed patterns including llamas, zebras, sloths, and butterflies.

One reviewer wrote: “[Not] only is it it so cute, it is made with excellent quality strong fabric, the zipper is high quality and strong, waterproof too. I love mine fits everything I need. Highly recommend!”

5. An Ultralight Backpacking Toiletry Kit You Can Hang On A Tree Branch

Weight: 2.8 ounces

Dimensions: 9 by 6 by 3 inches

What’s great about it: This lightweight option ranks among the best hanging toiletry bags out there. Designed especially for outdoor use, it’s made with ultralight nylon that’s both strong and water-resistant. On top of that, the compact bag boasts several zippered pockets with stretchy mesh and a convenient hanging hook.

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect size for motorcycle trips, light enough for backpacking. Hard to find a lightweight hanging bag, and this one is perfect. Lots of internal pockets, tuck-away hanging hook, sturdy fabric and zippers. Exactly what I wanted.”

6. This Convertible Set That Offers A Bag For Every Type Of Trek

Weight: 9.6 ounces altogether (individual weights of each bag vary)

Dimensions: Not specified

What’s great about it: Made with a 70-denier nylon-polyester blend that’s water-resistant, this versatile camp toiletry bag set can be configured several different ways to best suit your adventure. The hanging bag has a clear, TSA-compliant compartment that can be detached, allowing you to use either piece on its own. Then, there’s also a “catch-all” cube that works well for longer items like brushes, writing utensils, or even a thin pair of sandals. Sturdy zippers and plenty of pockets combine to make this a perfect set for those who like to travel efficiently.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this set! It comes with everything you need to keep your toiletries organized while on the road! I can tell that a lot of thought and planning went into the overall design and quality of the kit.”