Dental hygiene is incredibly important to keep your pooch healthy, and the best toothbrush toys for dogs offer many of the benefits of a dog toothbrush in a soft and sturdy toy that’ll also keep your pup entertained. The American Kennel Club recommends chew toys made from long-lasting rubber or nylon that’s easy to clean, and each option below features various grooves and massaging nubs to help remove plaque and tartar buildup. Some toothbrush toys will even hold treats to encourage chewing.

For food-motivated pups, in addition to having grooves for things like peanut butter or soft chews, many toothbrush toys come in flavors that your dog will love, including bacon, beef, and chicken. You can also use the built-in grooves to sneak in a doggy toothpaste that’s safe to swallow.

If you’re looking for a non-food-based way to engage your pet, you can choose a toy with a built-in squeaker or a ball that’s perfect for fetch. There are also toys designed for tug-of-war playtime to strengthen the bond between you and your pup.

Most of the best toothbrush toys for dogs below come in more than one size, so you can find an option for your pooch following the brand’s guidance. If you choose a squeak toy or have an aggressive chewer, be sure sure to supervise your pup during playtime. And since there’s a lot of variety when it comes to dental hygiene toys, you may want to try a few different ones to help keep your pup from getting bored and keep their teeth in tip-top shape.

1 This Bone Toy With Rubber Nubs And Toothbrush-Like Bristles

PetSafe Busy Buddy Bristle Bone Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Shaped like a bone, this toothbrush toy has rubber nubs to get at a plaque and nylon bristles for a deep clean. In addition to helping your pup’s teeth stay healthy, the bone comes with four treat rings that can be integrated into the toy and refilled as needed. It’s suitable for all breeds and available in four sizes and two colors. You can also opt for a butter-scented corncob version. One dog owner’s take: “The dogs fight over this bone, even when we buy two [...] It is great for keeping their teeth clean and their chewing habits off my shoes.”

2 A Beef-Flavored Toy That’s Great For Tug-Of-War

CVALIN Dog Chew Toy Amazon $16 See On Amazon This rubber chew toy has multiple easy-to-grip arms so you can play together or let two dogs play at once. The toy’s surfaces are covered in little rubber bumps that help clean teeth, and the toy has a beef flavor to entice pets to play. It’s available in red and blue, and comes in one size that’s best for medium and large dogs. One dog owner’s take: “I purchased the chew toy for my 2 German Shepherds and we are all very pleased with the product. It’s well made and [...] the unique shape allows them to play together. They are both aggressive chewers and needed an alternative method to help keep their teeth clean.”

3 This Crocodile With Grooves For Toothpaste Or Peanut Butter

NOUGAT Dog Toy Amazon $18 See On Amazon This squeaky crocodile toy has rubber grooves that go to work protecting your dog’s teeth. You can fill the croc’s mouth with toothpaste for an extra-deep clean or peanut butter for a treat, and the toy itself is milk flavored. In addition, the crocodile’s surface is covered in rubber ridges to further clean dogs’ mouths. This toy is designed for medium and large breeds and comes in green and red. Plus, it’s earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings from dog parents on Amazon. One dog owner’s take: “Took my pup a bit to find out where the squeaker was, but once he did he wouldn't stop playing with it. Excellent for keeping their teeth clean.”

4 A Set Of Rubber Balls You Can Stuff With Snacks

Bojafa Dog Ball Toy (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of rubber balls is perfect for playing fetch and has the added benefit of cleaning your dog’s teeth. Each ball has several long slits with rubber teeth that act as mini toothbrushes, and they can also be stuffed with snacks or toothpaste. More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave these toys a five-star rating, and the balls are available for small dogs (pictured above) or medium and large breeds. One dog owner’s take: “These are perfect for my American Cuddle Foxx. She loves to play fetch and these are bouncy and sturdy. She chews them relentlessly but cannot destroy them. Her teeth seem cleaner as a result.”

5 This Squeak Toy With Lots Of Plaque-Cleaning Bristles

PETIZER Toothbrush Dog Chew Toy Amazon $12 See On Amazon This toothbrush toy has a built-in squeaky component and is covered in tiny rubber bristles all the way around. It also has a long reservoir that you can fill with toothpaste or treats. The simple design makes it appropriate for most sizes, and it’s also available in black. One dog owner’s take: “The dog toy is durable enough for my 2 year old lab who is a heavy chewer. The squeaky is super fun and the nubs help keep her teeth clean. Great dog toy.”

6 A Flavored Nylon Dinosaur

Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Dog Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Another fun option, this dinosaur chew toy is covered in raised nylon nubs on both sides to help keep teeth clean. The toy is available in chicken and beef flavors, and it comes in sizes for small, medium, and large dogs. According to the brand, the toy is sturdy enough to withstand tough chewing. One dog owner’s take: “We have 2 golden retrievers and they are very durable, helps keep their teeth clean.”

7 This Squeaky Teeth-Cleaning Bone With Bacon Flavor

SCHITEC Squeaky Dog Chew Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon This toothbrush toy has a well-loved bone shape and an equally loved bacon flavor. The rubber bone is covered in nubs and ridges of various sizes to deep-clean teeth and massage the gums. There’s also a reservoir for toothpaste or treats, and there are two squeakers to keep your dog engaged. The bone is also available in beef flavor, and both are best for medium and large dogs. One dog owner’s take: “My power chewer hasn't destroyed this yet. And he likes to chew it. It gets the food he gets stuck on his teeth off like a toothbrush. Two thumbs up!”

8 A 3-In-1 Toothbrush Stick With Treat-Dispensing Balls

LC-dolida Dog Toy Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from thermoplastic rubber, this dog toy is great for interactive play. The two detachable balls have rows of bristles and bumps that can conceal treats and clean teeth. Plus, the stick has a long reservoir for toothpaste or extra treats for a very good dog. The stick is also covered with molar-shaped nubs to get to hard-to-reach places. The rope connecting the balls offers lots of play possibilities and the balls also have removable bells. This toy is suitable for most breeds. One dog owner’s take: “Perfect for teething. Lots of ridges and nubbins to clean teeth while chewing. Put treats/kibble inside ball to keep my little trouble maker busy.”