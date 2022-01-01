A high-intensity workout is a great way to sweat. But chances are, that sweat won’t just end up on your forehead — so a sports towel to pat yourself (and your bike) down is essential. When it comes to choosing the best towels for Peloton, it’s most important to get a quick-dry towel that’s ultra-absorbent and stands up to multiple washes. Though you can also look for features specifically designed to work with the bike, such as one that covers the handlebars.

When shopping for a towel for Peloton, first consider how you tend to use your towel during workouts. Do you like to hang it on your handlebar for easy access? In that case, look for a towel with a loop you can snap onto your handlebar. Some towels might even include a hook that can be attached to your bike screen. Perhaps you like to wear it around your neck so it absorbs sweat in real time, in which case you’ll need a longer, narrower towel that hangs around your neck. Or, if you’re a heavy sweater, you might want a towel that covers the entirety of your bike’s handlebars, which can absorb sweat on your hands and forearms and prevent slippage.

Once you’ve landed on a design, it’s time to think about fabric. Many towels designed for workouts use a microfiber fabric because of its high absorbency and durability: Microfiber is made from a blend of polyester and polyamide and has a flatter surface than terrycloth, which allows it to actually absorb liquid rather than push it around. Microfiber also tends to dry quickly, which means each time you reach for your towel during a workout, it will be relatively dry. That said, Peloton’s own towels are cotton; so if you’re looking for a one-to-one alternative to their branded towels, or if you simply prefer cotton, there’s an option on this list for you, too.

However you choose to use your towel, scroll on to shop eight of the best towels for Peloton you can find on Amazon. Then, go ahead and add a few more of the best Peloton accessories to your cart so you’ll be fully geared up for an incredible, inspiring sweat sesh.

1 A Towel That’s Designed To Cover The Peloton’s Handlebars Naisi Handlebar Sweat Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a towel that will protect your bike while also absorbing sweat, this option from Naisi will do the trick. Designed specifically to fit right over the Peloton’s handlebars, it’ll not only prevent your hands and forearms from slipping while you ride, but it also protects the bike’s wheel and magnetic brakes from sweat so you can keep it in the best shape possible. Plus, it’s a great way to prevent the spread of germs if you share your bike with other people in your household, or if you use your fitness center’s bike, since you can simply throw it in the wash after each use. This towel also features convenient pockets to store your phone, earbuds, or other essentials you may want within reach, and the black and red color scheme perfectly matches the bike for a sleek look. It’s made of traditional terry cloth, and reviewers rave about the softness and grip. It’s important to note this product isn’t compatible with the Peloton Bike+, however, so be sure to double-check which machine you own. According to reviewers: “This handlebar cover for the Peloton is really great. It’s a nice material, absorbent, and protects my handlebar. I usually put a towel down anyway since my hands get sweaty but this helps immensely. There are also pockets for my headphones, heart rate monitor, and anything else really. I recommend this!” Available colors: 1

2 A Towel With An Add-On Hook Designed Especially For Peloton NAISI Towel Rack Hanger Hook + Microfiber Towel Set for Peloton Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wished your Peloton bike had a handy hook for your towel, then this towel and hook duo is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Designed specifically for Peloton, this hook, made of sturdy acrylic material, can be attached to either side of the bike screen depending on what’s most comfortable for you. It’s equipped with a simple adhesive backing that’s a breeze to install, and as it can securely hold up to three kilograms (or about six pounds), you never need to worry about it slipping off. The ultra-soft microfiber towel measures 16 by 32 inches, about the size of a hand towel, and is highly absorbent and durable. According to reviewers: “The towel is thick enough to absorb moisture, but light enough to use during workouts, and it hand-washes well. The 3M adhesive that came with the hook is great quality, and has held my towel and its bag up without difficulty.” Available colors: 1

3 A Towel With Snapping Loops That You Can Hang Off Your Handlebars BOGI Microfiber Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon While a regular towel can be draped over either handlebar, there’s a good chance it’ll fall off during intense workouts. Instead, opt for this towel from BOGI, which is designed with a snap loop that easily clips on and off your handlebars and keeps it secure during your ride. Plus, it’s made from a soft, lightweight microfiber that’s super absorbent (it’s up to six times more absorbent than a regular towel, according to the brand) and quick-drying, so you’ll never have to worry about your towel going damp during a workout. There are four sizes to choose from to suit your personal preference; and every option, other than Medium, comes with two towels. Everything comes rolled in a breathable pouch for easy storage or travel. According to reviewers: “I really like these towels and would recommend them. They’re lightweight and the small size has been perfect to put across my Peloton bike’s handlebars for workouts. I have a few sets of them. They’ve washed well too!” Available colors: 8

4 A Fan-Favorite Gym Towel That Comes In Several Sizes Rainleaf Microfiber Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon With almost 15,000 ratings and a 4.7-star rating overall, this microfiber towel from Rainleaf is a fan-favorite gym towel on Amazon. Like the BOGI towel above, this comes with a buttoned hanging loop and carrying case. But since it comes in six sizes, ranging from 12 by 24 inches to 40 by 72 inches, you have even more leeway for customization. If you prefer to wear a towel around your neck, for instance, you have several sizes to choose from — though at 20 by 40 inches, the Medium size would be the perfect length, as it won’t fall off your shoulders and can easily be used to wipe away any sweat on your face without having to remove it, but isn’t too long that it gets in the way. The microfiber construction makes this the ideal light, absorbent towel for hard workouts. According to the brand, it can hold up to five times its weight in liquid, and will be fully dry within two hours if left outside. Make sure to follow care instruction to prevent the color from bleeding. According to reviewers: “I made the switch from a bulky slow drying bathroom cotton towel to this one and it has changed the game for me. [...] This towel drys incredibly quick and folds up much more compact than a cotton towel. [...] I also purchased a smaller towel that I use around my neck when hiking or biking to wipe off my face. Highly recommended.” Available colors: 10

5 A Towel With A Convenient Carrying Case If You Use Your Gym’s Peloton 4Monster Microfiber Travel Towel Amazon $9 See On Amazon While having a Peloton bike in your home is ideal, not everyone has that luxury. So if you have to hit the gym for a ride, opt for this microfiber towel that comes with a protective carrying case. Made of sturdy EVA material, the zippered, ventilated case prevents smell and mold buildup and will help keep your towel cleaner than if you just tossed it into your bag after a spin session. It also has a handle and included carabiner that can be used to clip onto your backpack or belt for easy access. Meanwhile, the towel’s microfiber fabric is compact, lightweight, and quick-drying, and it includes a buttoned hanging hook for your handlebars. Choose from 12 colors (all made with natural plant dyes) and six sizes. According to reviewers: “Total game changer. Family of 5 can now head to the beach with a bag 1/3 the size we used to. They are inexplicably absorbent, dry FAST, and are so light weight I forget it’s wrapped around my hair. I don’t understand how they work as well as they do but I ordered 3 for the kids, tried them and then ordered them for my husband and I to use at the beach and smaller ones for the peloton. [...] Perfect towel.” Available colors: 12

6 A 100% Cotton Towel You Can Hang Around Your Neck FACESOFT ECO-Friendly Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you like to keep a towel around your neck while you ride your Peloton, the last thing you want to worry about is having it interfere with your workout, which is why this towel from FACESOFT is a great option. Measuring 10 inches by 38 inches, this towel’s long and thin design was crafted specifically to hang around your neck without feeling bulky, getting stuck on your machine, or falling off your neck. The 100% cotton fabric the towel is made of isn’t just super soft, it’s also highly absorbent and fast-drying. Plus, the cotton yarn is engineered to naturally biodegrade in the ocean, so it’s also an environmentally friendly option. Importantly, these towels are machine washable and dryer-safe. According to reviewers: “Works well, love that it’s eco-friendly with no plastic. I wear it around my neck when I exercise to prevent sweat from damaging my Peloton.” Available colors: 7

7 A 3-Pack Of Microfiber Towels Designed To Keep You Cool Grounded Sport Cooling Towels (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Using towels to pat yourself dry during or after your Peloton workout is a no-brainer, but what if your towel could also physically cool you down? With this ingenious set of cooling towels, that’s now possible! Measuring 12 inches by 39 inches, these towels are designed to prevent overheating while bringing down your body temperature during vigorous workouts. To use, simply wet the towel, wring it out, and wear it around your neck. Made of a blend of polyester and nylon, this microfiber towel remains lightweight even when wet, so it won’t weigh you down during your workout. It’s also machine-washable and will retain its effectiveness even after frequent washes. Plus, the three-pack means you’ll always have a fresh towel available to keep you cool. According to reviewers: “I have been wetting them in cold water before my Peloton rides and using as a sweat towel. These are great! So absorbent and keeps me cool.” Available colors: 1

