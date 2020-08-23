Life gradually returning to normal is a truly joyous thing and long may it continue. But for some of our closest friends, your return to work might not be cause for celebration. Yep, your pets might be about to experience some pretty serious separation anxiety so here's some toys to keep your pets entertained at home when you return to work.

I spoke to the experts over at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to ask their advice on the matter.

Ali Taylor, Head of Canine Behaviour at Battersea explains why a return to work could be a tricky adjustment for your pet. "As pets across the country have adjusted to having their owners at home 24/7, some dogs and cats may find it distressing to spend more time alone," she says. Adding: "While dogs are more likely to suffer from separation anxiety," she adds, "cats can also find it stressful when their routine changes suddenly."

Meanwhile Janine Pemberthy, Canine Behaviour and Training Manager at Battersea has some suggestions for what you can to do to keep your dog distracted while you're out. "When you’re getting ready to leave your dog try and make sure that you leave them something to provide mental stimulation while you’re gone, such as toys or a puzzle feeder," she says.

Peberthy also advises that owners leave pets, "with a new or more novel item they don't have access to all of the time." She explains that "this will help to keep them distracted from your absence throughout the day, and will also help to prevent them from getting bored."

Here's a few toys that might well help your pet adjust to time on their own.

Once you've stocked up on some fun toys for your pet, remember to be extra aware of their needs and make sure you give them lots of love and attention to make up for time apart.