When traveling with precious cargo like your favorite jewelry, you’ll need something reliable to carry them in. The best travel jewelry cases keep your valuables safe and protected in transit and are compact enough to take with you wherever you go. As you shop, look for a case with compartments that keep pieces separate to avoid tangles and fabric-lined interiors to protect delicate jewelry from unwanted scuffs that might make them lose their shine. Beyond that, consider what style of jewelry organizer you prefer — you can find soft-sided rolls and pouches, as well as sturdier jewelry boxes, all available in a range of sizes to cater to any type of traveler.

When it comes to size, your ideal option is a travel jewelry organizer with ample storage for the pieces you’re taking with you. A small jewelry organizer will save you space when you need something that won’t take up much room in your bag. But if your jewelry collection is sizable, you’ll want to opt for a larger case with more storage compartments — keeping in mind that larger options are more cumbersome to carry when you’re in transit. In any case, choose an option that can fit into your purse or carry-on luggage, so you can avoid storing valuable jewelry in your checked luggage, just in case.

From luxe-looking velvet cases to hanging rolls with hooks, here are eight of the top jewelry cases for travel that you can buy on Amazon.

1. A Fan-Favorite Jewelry Case For Travel

This soft-sided jewelry case has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 7,000 customers have weighed in. The organizer has several areas to store jewelry, including three zippered sections, a hole-studded pad for earrings, a section with straps for necklaces, and a roll that can hold several rings at a time. The compartments are lined with a fabric that one reviewer described as a “very soft material” that “feels nice to wrap around your precious pieces.” The exterior of the case has a chic quilted exterior design, and it secures with a magnetic snap closure. This is also available in a bigger version if you need to size up for more jewelry.

Available sizes: 6 x 5.5 x 1 inches, 9 x 5.75 x 1.2 inches

Available styles: 7

One shopper wrote: “I was gifted this and I really love it. I used to have a box case to hold jewelry but it’s much bulkier/harder to pack and there was no way to store necklaces. This one has all that in mind. It’s slim and lays flat, which makes it so easy to pack in any bag. There’s space for all kinds of jewelry- necklaces, rings, studs and hoop earrings, anything! Great for all my travels.”

2. A Small Velvet Jewelry Box For Travel

Featuring a hard-shell exterior, this velvet-covered travel case can keep jewelry from getting crushed in transit. Inside, you’ll find a tiny built-in mirror, along with several kinds of compartments. There are seven slot rolls for rings or earrings, three open compartments, and three hooks to hang necklaces on — all are lined with a soft fabric that has a “suede look and feel,” according to one reviewer. The case zips shut, ensuring your valuables stay protected. Shop it in several colorways, including the rich emerald green option pictured above.

Available size: 3.75 x 3.75 x 2 inches

Available styles: 6

One shopper wrote: “This traveling jewelry box is the best travel one, I’ve ever had. I’ve tried silk jewelry bags and even boxes but this is by far the best. First, the size is perfect. It won’t take up much room in a suitcase. Secondly, it is well lined with a lot of cushioning. Thirdly there are many compartments for everything: earrings, rings and necklaces. Thinking about purchasing a few more in different colors to help organize my jewelry.”

3. A Hanging Jewelry Roll Under $15

If you want something simple yet practical on a budget, this soft-sided travel jewelry case fits the bill. It features a tie closure that unravels to reveal a fabric-lined interior and six zippered, transparent pockets of various sizes to prevent scratching and tangles. As a bonus, the polka dot-printed organizer has a hook, so you can hang the organizer from a doorknob, closet rack, or towel rack. While this jewelry case is one of the longest and widest options on this list, it folds flat when not in use, so it shouldn’t take up too much room in a carry-on bag.

Available size: 11.5 x 7.5 x 1 inches

Available styles: 1

One shopper wrote: “I loved this jewelry bag! I was able to separate necklaces and earrings and rings. I was able to hang the bag in my suite during travel. I was able to see exactly what I wanted through the vinyl without disturbing other pieces of jewelry. It is light weight enough to carry on a flight or pack in luggage, if you want. I recommend this product for anyone who likes to organize jewelry, travel or not.”

4. A Tiered Jewelry Case That Stands Up

This jewelry case features three tiered, circular compartments for jewelry that close neatly into a hard-sided cylinder shape. Reviewers have praised the thoughtful design — one shopper noted that when the case is open, “it stands up to be able to see all the pieces.” The organizer has a faux leather exterior and a velvet-lined interior that protects jewelry from getting scuffed. When not in use, it snaps — and stays — shut. You can purchase it in either white or gray.

Available size: 7.3 x 3.3 x 3.3 inches

Available styles: 2

One shopper wrote: “This is such a great idea. Keeps everything in place while on the go. Love the individual compartments and the felt.”

5. A Faux-Suede, Envelope-Style Jewelry Case

This faux-leather jewelry roll has a soft, envelope-style design with flaps that fold close to protect your items on all sides. It features a snap closure and has several compartments for different types of jewelry, including a long roll for rings, seven sets of hooks and elastic bands for organizing necklaces (with pouches beneath each one to protect delicate pendants), two removable panels with holes for earrings (which slide into their own little compartments), plus a detachable, zippered pouch that you can use to store bracelets and other jewelry, or anything else you’d like. The jewelry case’s interior is lined with a suede-like material.

Available size: 8.1 x 5.9 x 0.8 inches

Available styles: 5

One shopper wrote: “I bought this item because I have to travel frequently for work, and I wanted a better way to store my jewelry when I travel. This organizer was much higher quality than I expected for the price. The size is big enough to hold my strand of pearls, several necklaces, rings, earrings and watch with fabric that will not scratch or tarnish the jewelry. It is still small enough to put in my carry-on bag, and it is small enough to fit into a hotel safe. This item gets an A from me!”

6. A Large Jewelry Case With Transparent Compartments

If you travel with an extensive jewelry collection, this large jewelry case is definitely worth a look. In addition to four transparent, zippered compartments, it offers two padded rolls for rings, five necklace hooks, and a panel with enough room for 15 pairs of earrings — all of which allow you to see everything at a glance. The case also has a large, more hidden zippered pocket at its center. The interior is padded and lined with faux suede, and the soft-sided exterior is made with faux leather and zips shut to keep everything secure. Though larger than some other options, reviewers have attested that it’s still easy to travel with. One reviewer described it as “big enough to fit my jewelry and small enough to fit in a suitcase.”

Available size: 10 x 6.8 x 1.7 inches

Available styles: 1

One shopper wrote: “I brought this on a week long vacation. It holds an incredible amount of jewelry while not being overly large/thick for packing and everything stayed in place without tangling throughout my flight and drive. This organizer was extremely helpful and I highly recommend it.”

7. A Jewelry Roll That’s Great For Necklaces

With 16 hooks that snap closed, this jewelry roll is great for keeping necklaces from getting tangled when you’re on the move. “I travel every month and am constantly trying to untangle my chains and necklaces,” one reviewer wrote. “NO MORE!” The whole case is constructed from soft velvet and has an envelope design with flaps that fold over the jewelry for protection. A hook-and-loop closure helps keep things secure. It’s available in five colors, and there’s also a larger style that can accommodate up to 24 necklaces.

Available size: Approximately 11.5 x 4 x 2 inches

Available styles: 5

One shopper wrote: “Perfect for travel/storage! [...] Beautiful fabric and construction with lots of capacity. Jewelry travelled perfectly!”

8. A Jewelry Case With Customizable Dividers

This customizable jewelry case features adjustable dividers so you can change its layout to suit your needs, as well as ring rolls and an earring panel that you can unsnap and remove. It also has two transparent compartments with zippers and four necklaces hooks, with pouches beneath each hook for tucking long necklaces into. The soft-sided case is lined with fabric and reinforced with padding, and its sturdy zip-around closure keeps everything in place as you travel.

Available size: 9.1 x 6.7 x 2.8 inches

Available styles: 1

One shopper wrote: “This travel jewelry case is amazing! So many little compartments and ways to store your jewelry. Def makes traveling much easier!”