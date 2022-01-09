When it comes to producing high-quality vlogs, a tripod is an essential piece of equipment. The best tripods for vlogging are sturdy, swivel in multiple directions, and are compatible with a wide range of phones and cameras.

Many tripods are compatible with both smartphones and DSLR or mirrorless cameras, but some are only compatible with one type — so before you buy a tripod, you’ll want to think about how you’re going to capture video content. In general, larger cameras will need a sturdier tripod that can handle at least 1.5 pounds, which is the average weight of a DSLR camera.

Choosing the right tripod also depends on the type of content you're creating. Mini-tripods that are less than a foot tall can sit easily on a tabletop, making them a great choice for vloggers who create content around beauty, gaming, and other indoor activities. Content that’s a bit more action-oriented, like cooking, dance, and outdoor activities, may require a taller tripod that can capture different perspectives. Tripods with short but flexible legs can be a versatile option for vloggers on the go, as they can sit on a table or be wrapped around anything from branches to street poles.

Next, consider whether you’ll use your tripod primarily at home or in a studio, or if you need a more portable option. Tripods can be as compact as a couple of inches or well over 5 feet tall, and they can weigh anywhere between 3 ounces to nearly 3 pounds. You can also look for features that simplify your work, like remote controls, swiveling ball heads, motion tracking, and gesture controls, which allow you to start and stop filming by waving, clapping, or saying a specific phrase.

Finally, think about how much you want your tripod to be able to do aside from simply stabilizing your camera. Traditional stationary tripods are designed to keep your camera still, but there are also smart tripods that offer hands-free face and motion tracking. These are great for capturing physical activity, like fitness and dance tutorials. Other content creators who walk and talk as they film may want to invest in a gimbal. These smart stabilizers allow you to pan, tilt, and zoom without stopping to adjust your tripod or camera settings.

Perhaps you’ve already mastered the art of shooting the perfect Instagram photo, or you just want an upgrade from your last lightweight tripod. If you’re ready to create professional-looking video content, these are the best vlogging tripods on Amazon.

1 A Popular Tripod With Flexible Legs UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $16 See On Amazon Maximum height: 10 inches

Tripod weight: 5.3 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones up to 3.54 inches wide, most DSLRs up to 16 ounces With more than 17,000 five-star Amazon ratings, the UBeesize smartphone tripod is a versatile and affordable option for both new and experienced vloggers. Standing 10 inches tall, its flexible legs can be lowered or wrapped around objects to shoot from different angles, while non-skid rubber keeps it secure on flat surfaces. A locking ball head rotates 360 degrees horizontally for easy panning, and swivels 90 degrees to alternate between landscape and portrait modes. A Bluetooth wireless remote control operates from up to 30 feet away, which means you can film your own content with the press of a button. While the universal phone holder fits any smartphone model up to 3.54-inches wide, an adapter for GoPros and digital cameras is also included. It comes in both black and pink color options. One reviewer raved: “My daughter wants to start learning to vlog. This product was a good price and she is finding it very handy, not only to vlog but to hold her phone at a more comfortable position while she watches Netflix and prime movies. Very glad we got it.”

2 An Editor-Approved Tripod Gimbal That Eliminates Camera Shake DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Amazon $146 See On Amazon Maximum height: 10.86 inches

Tripod weight: 15.2 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones up to 3.3 inches wide and up to 10.2 ounces The DJI OM 4 is a three-axis gimbal that also functions as a tripod. It stands 10.8 inches tall in tripod mode, but you can also fold up and unscrew the base to turn it into a pistol-grip gimbal that’s great for shooting while you’re on the move. A thumb-slide joystick controls panning and tilting, and switching between landscape and portrait modes is as simple as two taps of a button. Although it’s not designed for GoPros or DSLRs, the gimbal’s secure magnetic clamp supports phones that are up to 3.3 inches wide and 10.2 ounces in weight. A remote control is not included, but one reviewer noted that gesture controls allow you to shoot a subject from as far as 6 to 8 feet away. Motion tracking also helps keep your subject centered in the frame with minimal effort. Note that you’ll need to download the app to unlock this gimbal’s full functionality. Editor’s note: “I’d been wanting a gimbal for years, and finally bought this one after reading tons of reviews. I use it primarily for shooting video out of moving cars, and for outdoor action videos like rock climbing, hiking, etc. The gesture control and motion tracking features are incredible, and there is absolutely no camera shake. If you want to make professional-quality video content on a smartphone, buy this.” — Carina Finn

3 This $10 Tripod That’s Great For Beginners Ailun Digital Camera and Smartphone Tripod Amazon $10 See On Amazon Maximum height: 7.2 inches

Tripod weight: 3.32 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones up to 3.54 inches wide This $10 tripod is a great choice for beginners who want to start creating content but don’t want to invest a ton of money. It measures 7.2 inches tall and has flexible legs that can be wrapped around objects or converted into a cushioned selfie stick with a comfortable grip. A spring-loaded cradle holds smartphones up to 3.54-inches wide — attach your device upright for landscape shots, or tilt it 90 degrees to shoot in portrait mode. The mount also rotates 360 degrees to capture subjects from every angle. Although a separate screw mount is included for digital cameras, some Amazon reviewers warned that it may not support the weight of a DSLR. Manual operation is also required since a remote control isn’t included. However, for the price, reviewers reported that the phone holder keeps a tight, secure grip on their devices, and others found that the tripod is light enough to keep in a pocket or purse. One reviewer raved: “This is such an amazing little tool! It is very easy to use, inconspicuous, and the flexibility is a major plus. I can fold out the three legs into a tripod, set my camera on a table/stand/etc and let it record my videos without having to hold it up for extended periods of time to film; the same can be said for the fact you can bend the legs into a grip to make sure it will hold steady when a flat surface is not available. When all the legs are met together in the middle as a straight handle, it allows ease of use in photos and with videos while being less of a burden and much more portable than some of the very long and large selfie sticks. This has been a great help in recording videos for my YouTube channel, and I would definitely recommend it.”

4 A Tripod That Acts Like A Cameraperson And Is An Editor Go-To Pivo Pod Red Amazon $110 See On Amazon Maximum height: 2.9 inches

Tripod weight: 6.35 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones up to 4.5 inches wide Whether you’re filming the latest TikTok dance or moving across a room as you deliver a lecture, the Pivo Pod Red will eliminate the need for a camera operator or selfie stick. The tripod stands at just 2.9 inches tall and operates like a mechanical turntable, rotating 360 degrees in clockwise and counter-clockwise directions for smooth, horizontal panning. A remote control operates from up to 50 feet away, and AI tracks faces, bodies, and actions, so a subject will always remain in the frame whether they move to the left or right of their starting mark. The tripod has extendable feet at the base for added stability, but a quarter-inch thread also allows you to attach it to taller tripods for higher perspectives. Although this isn’t compatible with digital or DSLR cameras, it’s compatible with most smartphones. Editor’s note: “I film a lot of food and coffee content on the fly, and this is my favorite tripod for that style of video. It takes less than a minute to set up, and it’s so small that you can place it on shelves, table tops, ledges, and a variety of other surfaces to capture interesting perspective — my most viral vidoes were all shot using this! The AI tracking works really well, too. I also use this as a phone-holder when I’m FaceTiming, and it’s been a game-changer.” — Carina Finn

5 A Hand-Held Camera Rig That Comes With A Microphone And Light Lenton Smartphone Vlogging Kit Amazon $60 See On Amazon Maximum height: 6.3 inches

Tripod weight: 5 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones with a width of up to 4.1 inches, DSLRs up to 6 pounds The Lenton vlogging kit comes with everything you need to capture video with a high production value. The mini-tripod measures just over 6 inches tall, and its legs easily convert to a selfie stick or handle for filming on the go. A remote control is not included, but you can still produce great footage via manual operation. The tripod’s aluminum ball head swivels 360 degrees for smooth panning, and a plastic spring-loaded phone holder can be attached in vertical or horizontal positions, depending on which orientation you prefer. The kit also comes with a microphone and battery-operated LED light, which you can attach to the quarter-inch screw and cold shoe mount for upgraded audio and visuals. One reviewer raved: “It’s all very easy to setup and thus far it has worked perfectly. The microphone is great and provides great sound to my videos. The stand is very sturdy and does a very good job of distributing weight so that I don’t have to worry about anything tipping over. Also the lights really enhances the natural light as well as providing light when you are in darker areas.”

6 This Two-In-One Tripod And Ring Light That’s Another Editor-Fav UBeesize Ring Light with Tripod Amazon $40 See On Amazon Maximum height: 67.3 inches

Tripod weight: 2.7 pounds

Compatibility: DSLR cameras, iPads, GoPros, and smartphones up to 4.5 inches wide Whether you’re a beauty vlogger who films makeup tutorials or someone who just wants to look their best on screen, this ring light kit can help you create great content. An expandable tripod extends from 20.1 to 67.3 inches and converts to a selfie stick, so you can use it while walking around. The included wireless remote control can operate from as far as 32 feet away, and the tripod head swivels 360 degrees. The phone holder sits inside of a 12-inch, 20-watt LED ring light, and it shifts between landscape and portrait modes with an adjustable dial. The light itself is adjustable, so you can choose between five color temperatures and adjust the brightness from 10 to 100[ percent %]. The tripod is compatible with cameras, iPads, GoPros, and smartphones that are between 2.3 and 4.5 inches wide. One reviewer raved: “This halo light camera stand is AMAZING!!!! It has improved my videos and pictures so much!! It's easy to set up, very light weight, and easy to connect to Bluetooth on your phone. There are so many different spectrums of light from warm to very bright. The remote is so handy. Once connected to your Bluetooth, you just click your button to snap a pic. [...] My videos turn out so good now.”

7 A Flexible Tripod That’s Great For Travel Joby JB01507 GorillaPod 3K Kit Amazon $45 See On Amazon Maximum height: 11.8 inches

Tripod weight: 13.8 ounces

Compatibility: any device weighing less than 6.6 pounds This GorillaPod by Joby measures just under 6.5 inches for a stow-and-go tripod that fits in your bag or pocket. Capture landscape or portrait views with a stainless steel ball head that tilts 90 degrees. To adjust heights and angles, wrap the flexible legs around nearby objects. The device can securely hold cameras that weigh up to 6.6 pounds; to make the tripod smartphone compatible, attach a universal phone mount to the top. The tripod can’t be remote control-operated, but for creators who want to build out a custom tripod kit, it’s compatible with a number of Joby accessories. One reviewer raved: “Definitely worth the investment! I got it for vlogging and my camera feels safe and sturdy. [...] First time I used it, it was amazing. Sturdy/durable you name it. The ballpoint is so smooth and the flexibility is great! Love it worth every penny!”

8 A Mini Tripod That’s Compatible With Larger DSLRs PGYTECH Mantispod Vlogging Tripod Amazon $100 See On Amazon Maximum height: 7.08 inches

Tripod weight: 11.8 ounces

Compatibility: smartphones up to 3.54 inches wide, cameras up to 5.51 pounds The Mantispod is one of the few portable tripods that can handle smartphones and cameras up to [five-and-a-half 5.5] pounds. The tripod adjusts from 4.53 to 7.08 inches tall, or it can be folded up for hand-held operation. To film wider or taller perspectives, convert the tripod into “Mantis mode” — this unlocks a hook on one leg so that the device can be hung from a fence or wall. Cameras attach to a quarter-inch mounting screw and smartphones stay secure in a spring-loaded holder that’s built into one of the tripod legs. Both mounts can be switched between landscape and portrait modes for varying views. The tripod does not include a remote control, but its seven shooting modes compensate for the minor inconvenience. And for those who own accessories like lights and mics, you can use the cold shoe mount to bump up the production value of your footage. One reviewer raved: “You take a look at the price tag and ask yourself why would you spend this much on a mini-tripod? The answer is that it's a great piece of engineering that you have to hold in your own hands to understand how much detail and thought was put into this. [...] Every little thing has a lock/stop/knob that feels of quality construction and feels that if operated precisely over time, will last for many years.”