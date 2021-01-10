Want to level up your home-brewed Turkish coffee game? The best Turkish coffee pots (aka cezve or ibrik) are traditionally made from hand-hammered copper for fast, even heating, but lined with nonreactive tin to prevent acidic coffee from causing copper to leach into your beverages over time. Most Turkish coffee pots have a 2-millimeter-thick copper layer for durability and responsiveness to heat.

Your cezve should not only have a thick, lined copper construction, but should also have a broad base, narrow top, and long handle to help keep your hand at a safe distance from the heat when serving. Some pots come with detachable handles to make storage a bit easier. Pots can vary when it comes to size, so you’ll want to pick the size that makes the most sense for your needs. An 8- or 9-ounce pot should yield about two servings (note that Turkish coffee is typically served in smaller cups, similar to espresso). Those who like to entertain or want to serve a larger crowd should opt for a bigger pot. Some Turkish coffee pots are also available as part of a set, which usually includes ground coffee and accessories to make it easy to get started. A set might be a good fit for a Turkish coffee beginner or someone who simply doesn't own a lot of cups or accessories.

Whether you opt for an individual pot or a more complete set, it's a nice touch to opt for options that are labeled as handmade in Turkey, as that’s where the practice of handcrafting these pots originates. To help you find the right cezve to take your Turkish coffee to the next level, here's my roundup of the best Turkish coffee pots.

1. A 9-Ounce Turkish Coffee Pot With A Wooden Spoon

If you want a pot big enough for two servings but aren't looking for an entire set, this 9-ounce Demmex Turkish coffee pot should do the trick. The hammered copper pot, which comes with either a dark antiqued or bright and shiny finish, and is handmade in the city of Gaziantep, Turkey. The copper portion of the pot is 2 millimeters thick and lined with tin. It has a wooden handle and comes with a wooden spoon as well.

Positive Amazon review: "Best quality thick copper, hand tinned, traditional ibric. Does the job better than the rest. The width of the base is useful for the gas stove ... With care will last lifetimes."

2. A 15-Ounce Turkish Coffee Pot For Up To 6 Servings

This 15-ounce CopperBull Turkish coffee pot is worth considering for those who want to make five to six servings of coffee at once. The pot is handmade in Turkey, with hammered copper that's 2 millimeters thick. It features a tin lining for safety and convenience, along with a dark wooden handle.

Positive Amazon review: "If you need one, don't think twice, get this one. Gorgeous cezve! I already have one which my mother gave me years ago. I was looking for a bigger one for my outdoor kitchen, and this one looked very similar to mine, so I ordered. What a delight!"

3. An Engraved Turkish Coffee Pot That's Easy To Store

The Silk Road Trade Turkish coffee pot is a beautifully engraved cezve made by hand in Turkey out of a single sheet of copper. The 2-millimeter-thick copper is lined with tin. The extended wooden handle is easy to detach, making it convenient to store the pot when it's not in use. Plus, the pot comes in three sizes: Small (with a 6-ounce capacity), Large (with a 14-ounce capacity), and XX-Large (with an impressive 28-ounce capacity).

Positive Amazon review: "Really beautiful pot. I'm so glad I got it. It is really well made, sturdy and substantial. Gorgeous!"

4. The Best Turkish Coffee Pot Starter Kit

This CopperBull Turkish coffee pot set is ideal for anyone new to making Turkish coffee or looking for a complete set. The Turkish-made set features an 8-ounce hand-hammered pot that yields enough coffee for two. The 2 millimeter-thick copper pot is lined with nonreactive tin and features a wooden handle. In addition to the pot, you get two porcelain cups, two brass cup holders, two saucers, and two cup lids, all of which are hand-engraved. The set even comes with a 3.3-ounce pack of premium ground Mehmet Efendi Turkish coffee.

Positive Amazon review: "I just discovered Turkish coffee, and love it! This set is perfect, extremely well made, and super cool looking. It's solid copper, and the instructions say if you don't believe them, drill a hole in it, and they'll send you a new cezve! The set is made in Turkey [...] it's the real deal, not a knock-off."