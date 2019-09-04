Boiling water seems like a simple task, but there's actually a lot that goes into it. Materials play a big role in determining the best kettles for boiling water, so it's helpful to understand the pros and cons of the most common options before you start shopping:

A popular choice, these tend to be lighter, more durable, and rust-resistant. The downside is that they don't conduct heat as well as other metals, like copper. Cast iron kettles: Kettles made of cast iron are heavier, delicate to clean, and prone to rust if not properly cared for, however, they retain heat well and are incredibly durable. They do sometimes leach iron or leave a weird taste in the water, though many modern options feature an interior coating to prevent this.

This material doesn't leach any flavors, so your water will taste pure, and it's usually dishwasher-safe. The transparent nature of glass means you can watch the water as it reaches a boil, which is an added perk. The downside is that glass kettles can break if you're not careful. Copper kettles: These are also good at distributing heat, but they're vulnerable to dents and can tarnish easily (although a regular polish will keep them looking like-new).

Other things to consider when buying a tea kettle are the spout (does it whistle or have a cap with heat-safe material?), the handle (is it equipped with grippy padding or a foldable design?), and the overall capacity (my picks range from 0.5 to more than 3 quarts). If you have an induction cooktop, makes sure you choose a kettle that's compatible (I've included one great option below). For electric kettle models, you'll also want to check out things like the number of temperature settings and whether it offers cordless maneuverability.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best kettles for boiling water below.

1. The Best Stainless Steel Kettle OXO BREW Classic Tea Kettle $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 3 quarts What's great about it: If you're looking for something durable that won't rust, this sleek and stylish OXO tea kettle is a great choice. Made from sturdy stainless steel with a brushed finish, the 3-quart kettle is designed to whistle when the water is ready, and a silicone pad on the spout cap helps protect you from burns. The only drawback is that it's not dishwasher-safe, however, the wide-lid design does make it easy to clean by hand.

2. The Best Glass Kettle Hiware Glass Tea Kettle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 1.06 quarts What's great about it: This ultra-popular glass tea kettle, which boasts 1,200-plus reviews on Amazon, is not only aesthetically pleasing but practical and efficient, too. The strong material is made from borosilicate glass that's heat-resistant, doesn't shatter easily, and won't affect the flavor of your water. Though it doesn't whistle, the kettle's transparent material makes it easy to gauge the water's progress, and you can also put it in the dishwasher when you're done. Best of all, the quart-sized kettle comes with a removable infuser for looseleaf tea.

3. The Best Cast Iron Kettle TOWA Japanese Tetsubin Cast Iron Tea Kettle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 0.69 quart What's great about it: Built with strong cast iron, this Japanese-style tea kettle has a striking look with bamboo, plum blossoms, and pine leaf carvings on the lid. Inside, the pot itself is coated in enamel to prevent any metallic taste from seeping into the water. It comes with an optional stainless steel infuser and an easy flip-down handle. Reviewers love it, with one fan writing, "It's beautiful and functional." The tradeoffs with this option are that it doesn't whistle, and it also must be carefully washed by hand, remembering not to use soap or a brush. Best of all, it's available in five different sizes.

4. The Best Copper Kettle DEMMEX Heavy Gauge Turkish Copper Tea Kettle $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 3.1 quarts What's great about it: This beautifully engraved tea kettle, which is made with real, high-quality Turkish copper, conducts heat with amazing consistency. The heavy gauge, 1-millimeter material is super sturdy, with food-safe tin inside to keep the water tasting fresh. The curvy handle folds down for easier storage and features heat-resistant padding to keep your hands safe from burns. Being genuine copper, this kettle will develop a patina over time, so you will need to keep it polished.

5. The Best Kettle For Induction Stovetops Le Creuset Enamel-On-Steel Zen Teakettle $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 1.67 quarts What's great about it: If you have an induction stove, this porcelain enamel-coated tea kettle is a great choice. Made with durable steel, it features a smooth, flat bottom that's compatible with induction-style stoves as well as gas and electric models. The handle and spout feature heat-resistant material to help prevent burns. It heats water up quickly, according to reviewers. The only downside is that it's hand-wash only.

6. The Best Fixed-Temp Electric BELLA 14522 Electric Ceramic Tea Kettle $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 1.27 quarts What's great about it: For folks who prefer to simply plug in a cord and press a button, this is one of the best electric kettles out there. With a powerful 1,200-watt heating element, this popular ceramic kettle, which boasts more than 1,800 reviews, heats up exceptionally fast. The 360-degree base is super stable, and has a smooth design that makes it easy to pop in and out. The 1.27-quart kettle has an automatic shutoff and comes in five cute designs.

7. The Best Variable-Temp Electric Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle $71 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 1.8 quarts What's great about it: If you're particular about the temperature of your coffee or tea, this Cuisinart PerfecTemp electric kettle offers six different temperature settings ranging from 160 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It costs a little more than other options on this list, but it's worth it if you're into teas like oolong, black, or green varieties that tend to taste better at specific temperatures. The kettle features a 1,500-watt heating element that boils water quickly, plus a 360-degree swivel power base. It's made from strong stainless steel that gives it a chic, elegant look.