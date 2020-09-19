Microwaves are typically a staple in kitchens, but a mighty toaster oven is just as worthy of quick and convenient cooking. The best two-rack toaster oven has convenient preset controls and a wide temperature range (think: 200 to 450 degrees or more), which allows you cook and even broil foods at higher temperatures.

A two-rack toaster oven’s large size should be able to accommodate a 12-inch frozen pizza, a 5-pound chicken, and at least several slices of bread. A small toaster oven that still manages to squeeze in two racks is a great fit for compact kitchens. Keep in mind some toaster ovens with multiple rack positions come with different kinds of racks, like wire racks and a baking pan or basket, for more versatile use.

Two-rack toaster ovens usually can bake, broil, toast, and the best ones also have a convection option for fast, even cooking. Some also have the added feature of air frying, which is handy for making crisp food, like fries, using less oil or grease. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning up easier. As for price, a typical 2-rack will start at about $100, but models with more bells and whistles come with a more premium price tag.

With all this in mind, below are the best two-rack toaster ovens; each one is highly rated with more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Two-Rack Toaster Oven

Dimensions: 19.29 x 21.65 x 12.91 inches

The overall best two-rack toaster oven is also spacious and highly rated with several convenient features. This pick has over 2,000 reviews, including from one shopper who commented, "We use it almost daily and love it."

With two racks, you can fit up to two 16-inch pizzas, a 5-pound chicken, and up to 18 slices of bread. This pick comes with two oven racks, a baking pan, an integrated broiling rack, and a removable crumb tray. The oven has digital presets for pizza, bake, broil, toast, and defrost; it can also be used with convection. The temperature range is 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has a convenient 90-minute timer and automatic shutoff for safety.

A helpful review: “A very handy small oven that has proved surprisingly useful. A great value for the money. I use it more than my large oven in the summer and can now cook two items in separate ovens without having an additional expensive full size oven. Controls [are] very easy to use and logical. Time to heat up [is] very short; cooks as fast as a full-size oven. Great for smaller items where temp not over 450 is needed. Even has convection option which I use most all the time.”

3. The Best Splurge

Dimensions: 18.5 x 26 x 17 inches

It may cost more, but this two rack toaster oven might just replace your conventional oven with its ability to toast (up to nine slices of bread), broil, bake from 160 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dehydrate, as part of its 13 programmed functions. This splurge-worthy Breville oven also can be used for air frying and has two convection speeds for faster and more even heat distribution. Other convenient presets include pizza, slow cook, reheat, proof, and warm.

Its interior is also incredibly spacious with room for up to a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart dutch oven, most 9- by 13-inch pans, and 12-cup muffin pans. Other convenient features include an easy-to-read LCD display, oven light, and four rack positions. This highly rated pick with over 2,000 reviews comes with the most accessories on my list with a 13-inch pizza pan, two oven racks, a 9- by 13-inch broiling rack and enamel roasting pan, a removable crumb tray, and a mesh basket rack for dehydrating or air frying.

A helpful review: “This device is very expensive but with the amount of use I've gotten out of it I definitely feel it was worth every penny. It toasts, it fries, it bakes and boy have we used it for all of those things. I've used airfry to re-crisp fast food fries as well as cook things like chicken/pork katsu. We cook steaks in it before giving them a sear to get great medium rare steaks, I toast a probably unhealthy amount of french bread in it, we've baked cookies in it, cooked a pizza in it. This toaster oven has pretty much completely replaced our main oven for everything that fits in it.”

3. The Best Small Toaster Oven

Dimensions: 19 x 15.6 x 10.8 inches

The best small toaster oven with two racks fits right into compact kitchens while still having enough room to fit six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, cookies, and small casseroles.

This highly rated pick with over 1,400 reviews can bake between 150 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, broil, toast, and use convection. A wire rack and baking pan are included and can be used simultaneously, and this oven also has a 60-minute timer, a stay-on feature, and a removable crumb tray.

For even smaller spaces, consider the 4-slice toaster oven version in black, stainless steel, or white.

A helpful review: “Compact and economical. This is a great little toaster oven! Big enough for baking casseroles and I love the rack because you can flip it to fit the bigger dishes. No problem toasting/broiling either. I'd buy another one!”