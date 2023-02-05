If you’re looking to increase the length or volume of your lashes, getting the optimal amounts of certain vitamins and nutrients can help. According to Lian Mack, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at GlamDerm, the best vitamins for eyelash growth contain biotin and vitamins B5, B6, and B12 to promote strong, healthy lashes. Whether you’re looking for a supplement specifically for hair growth or want a multivitamin for overall health, there are options below to meet your needs.

Dr. Mack graduated from Columbia University in New York before earning her postgraduate degree from Weill Cornell Medical College and completing her residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center. In addition to working at GlamDerm, Dr. Mack also volunteers as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Medical Center. She has written numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

What To Look For In Vitamins For Eyelash Growth

According to Dr. Mack, biotin (aka vitamin B7) “is the most important vitamin for longer, healthier lashes” because it stimulates keratin production and promotes thicker, stronger hair. However, while it may be tempting to pick a supplement that’s packed with as much biotin as you can get, the FDA has found that very high doses of biotin can skew some medical lab results, so Mack suggests sticking to a maximum of 2,500 micrograms per day, as that’s a “reasonable and effective amount to take to help with hair growth and strengthening of nails.” Mack also notes that vitamins B5, B6, and B12 are important for growing stronger, healthier lashes, and you can look for a B-complex vitamin to help meet the daily recommended intake of all of them.

If you’re looking for even more hair growth-boosting vitamins in one product, Mack says that vitamins A, C, and D are also beneficial for overall hair health, and they’ve been shown to encourage cell growth and promote healthy follicles. Additionally, iron helps with cell repair, collagen promotes hair growth, and zinc helps support healthy follicles.

It can also be helpful to look for certifications from the NSF International (NSF), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), and the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), which are dedicated to the quality and manufacturing of vitamins and supplements.

Finally, when you’re shopping for vitamins, consider your diet and any other vitamins you’re currently taking to determine which ones might be beneficial for you, keeping the daily recommended intakes and upper limits in mind. And as always, it’s a good idea to check with your doctor before starting a new vitamin regime. Scroll on for the best vitamins for eyelash growth.

1. A B-Complex Supplement With Vitamin C

If you’re looking to up your intake of B vitamins, consider this B-complex with more than 2,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. It combines B vitamins B5, B6, and B12 as recommended by Dr. Mack (including 30 mcg of biotin per serving) with other goodies like vitamin C and folate into an easy-to-swallow capsule that’s both non-GMO and gluten-free. They’re manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, and there are 250 capsules per bottle, so they’ll last you a while.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Some other B complex capsules/pills do not contain all of the vitamins in the B family and this one does. And you also get Vitamin C too. Easy to swallow and no acid reflux. Highly recommend for those looking for a complete Vitamin B complex capsule.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Biotin (100%), B5 (110%), B6 (118%), B12 (625%), C (167%) | Serving Size: 1 capsule | Servings Per Container: 250

2. A Supplement With The Expert’s Suggested Intake Of Biotin

Dr. Mack recommends up to 2,500 mcg of biotin per day for hair growth, and this vitamin for hair, skin, and nails includes that amount in one serving. The softgel capsule also provides vitamins A and C and zinc, which can help boost overall hair growth. It also contains copper, a mineral that has been shown to aid in the metabolism and transport of iron which contributes to hair growth.

One Reviewer Wrote: “My nails were breaking off a lot so I bought these to see if they would help. I had cancer 21 years ago and lost my eyebrows and eyelashes. After about 4 months of taking these vitamins, I suddenly realized my eyelashes were coming back. Where I had just stubble, I now had length and they are very soft.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Biotin (8333%), A (83%), C (111%), Zinc (100%), Copper (100%) | Serving Size: 1 softgel | Servings Per Container: 120

3. This Supplement With Bamboo Extract & Antioxidants

In addition to containing many of the recommended vitamins for eyelash growth, this lash supplement also contains bamboo extract (thought to provide hair-strengthening benefits) and a curcumin C3 complex that provides powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Each serving contains more than enough vitamins B1, B2, B6, and B12, 68% of the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) of zinc, and 110% of the DRI of biotin which will give you a nice boost without overdoing it.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I took this for over a month and my hair grew at least 1 1/2 inches. My hair stylist even told me my hair was the healthiest she’d ever seen it and it was super thicker. I would highly recommend these vitamins.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Biotin (110%), B1 (1147%), B2 (648%), B6 (1184%), B12 (200%), Zinc (68%) | Serving Size: 2 softgels | Servings Per Container: 30

4. A Gummy Vitamin With Biotin & Collagen

If you prefer gummy vitamins, check out these yummy gummies from Nature’s Bounty that one reviewer wrote taste like tart, fruity citrus. Each two-gummy serving provides 2,500 mcg of biotin and 100 milligrams of collagen for a duo that’ll help promote eyelash growth, as well as vitamins C and E for overall hair health. What’s more, the brand manufactures these vitamins in USP-certified facilities, and at just $8 per bottle, they’re a steal.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Nice tasting, easy to remember to take, maybe because they're gummies :) Things I noticed after around 2+ weeks, nails seemed to grow faster and they are definately sturdier. Hair feels thicker, and my eyelashes look thicker! Yay!”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Biotin (8,333%), Collagen (100 mg), C (17%) | Serving Size: 2 gummies | Servings Per Container: 40

5. This Vitamin D Supplement To Stimulate Growth

Vitamin D can help to stimulate hair follicles to grow, and this vitamin D3 supplement can help you meet your daily recommended intake. Plus, it includes vitamin K, which is crucial in helping your body use vitamin D properly, and is made in GMP-certified facilities.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I needed help absorbing Vit D3 I was losing hair fast. My Dr. and Dermatologist suggested that I try this brand and my hair has never been thicker.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: D (125%) | Serving Size: 1 capsule | Servings Per Container: 120

6. A Daily Multivitamin To Support Your Eyelash Goals

If you’re looking for a daily multivitamin that’ll also provide a boost of biotin to support eyelash growth, consider this vitamin by Rainbow Light. They’re manufactured in GMP-registered facilities, are certified raw and non-GMO, and contain more than enough of your daily vitamins A, D, B2, B6, and B12. Vitamin E adds antioxidant benefits, while 100% of the DRI of zinc and biotin plus 33% of the DRI of iron can help you grow and retain beautiful lashes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are excellent quality and have helped to improve my immune system, skin, hair, nails, energy levels [...] I’ve tried other cheaper brands and always come back to this one.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Biotin (100%), B2 (1,538%), B6 (1,176%), B12 (417%), iron (33%), zinc (100%) | Serving Size: 1 tablet | Servings Per Container: 60

7. A Collagen Capsule For Hair, Skin & Nails

This capsule from Youtheory delivers a powerful combination of collagen and vitamin C to help strengthen eyelashes while also helping to grow your nails and revitalize your skin. The serving size is a little intimidating at first (six capsules per day), but one fan noted, “I have been taking 1-2 a day (sometimes I'll even go a day without one) and I am still recognizing improvements in both my hair and nails.” Plus, the brand manufactures its products in GMP-certified facilities.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These absolutely work. I’ve been using them for about 4 weeks and noticed immense growth in my nails!! [...] And my eyebrows and lashes are noticeably thicker.”

Daily Value Of Vitamins For Eyelash Growth: Collagen (6,000 mg), C (100%) | Serving Size: 6 capsules | Servings Per Container: 48

Also Great: An Expert-Backed Lash-Enhancing Serum

If you’re interested in a topical serum to enhance your eyelashes, Dr. Mack recommends RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum. She has used the product herself and for her, in eight weeks “each individual lash is in its own phase of the growth cycle, it is normal for a few lashes to fall out daily. On average, it takes about eight weeks to fully replace a lash.”

It’s fragrance-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, safe for contact lens wearers, and formulated with biotin, peptide, panthenol, soybean oil, and pumpkin seed extract to help create stronger, healthier-looking lashes.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is my 3rd tube of the serum. My lashes are thick and long. Trick is to apply only to the base of eyelid on the eyelashes. [...] My lashes got thicker and longer both the top and bottom even though I only applied to the top. [...] I love this product and will continue to use.”

