The holes in waffles are perfect for holding syrup, chocolate chips, and other fun toppings, but the crevices in waffle irons can be really difficult to clean. The best waffle makers with removable plates have nonstick, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-up, and some also have interchangeable plates for more versatile cooking options.

Some waffle iron plates are removable simply to make cleaning easier, but others are interchangeable. If you just want to make waffles, stick with a simple design that's easy to care for, but if you're worried about finding storage space for yet another single-task appliance, go for a model that doubles as a panini press and griddle. Either way, make sure that the plates are nonstick, so you can easily remove your cooked waffles and clean the plates after.

If you're particular about your waffles and want to make diner-worthy stacks, rotating waffle makers offer a more even, golden-brown cook. However, it can be worth forgoing a rotating design in exchange for other features, such as a multi-slice design. Some waffle irons also have helpful indicator lights so that you know when they're hot enough. Keep in mind that some less expensive designs sometimes lack on/off switches, but still make great waffles.

If you've been putting off buying a waffle maker because you're worried about where you'll store it, look for one with features like a locking design and cord wraps, which make them easier to store in cabinets and other tight spaces.

If you're ready to dig into fluffy, syrupy waffles, check out this list of the best waffle makers with removable plates.

1. The Best Belgian Waffle Maker

This classic waffle maker has a rotating design to help you create the perfect Belgian waffles. The handles stay cool to keep you from burning your hands, and the nonstick plates are ejected with a simple button and can be put through the dishwasher for easy cleaning. This waffle maker has a convenient indicator light, and it can be broken down into two pieces, which makes storage a breeze even in tight spaces.

One fan raved: “So easy to use. So easy to clean. Compact but really powerful. This waffle iron is a must have for any waffle aficionados. It's cute, light weight, stays warm to the touch on the outside, but not hot. The plates come out and go right into the dishwasher. The base separates from the top to make it easy to use for catering and brunch parties. It toast pecans perfectly when you add them to the batter. I love it so much.”

2. The Best 4-Slice Waffle Maker

Make stacks of waffles for friends and family with this four-slice waffle maker. It has a convenient indicator light and beeps when your waffles are ready, as well as five browning levels, so you can get your waffles just how you like them. Once you're done cooking, you can put the nonstick, removable plates in the dishwasher, and easily store the waffle maker with the help of the cord wrap and locking lid.

One fan raved: “Unlike most people who have received waffle makers as wedding gifts, we actually use ours pretty often - at least once a month. Our boys love waffles, so we make them quite often for breakfast. My biggest pet peeve with out previous waffler was that the cooking surface can’t be removed for cleaning. With this waffler, you can take the surfaces off and wash them. The temperature control takes a little playing around to get the desired darkness/hardness of the waffles, but once you find the setting, it’s consistent on every batch of waffles made. So far so good. Best waffle maker I’ve seen so far, just on the ability to remove the griddle for cleaning alone is worth it.

3. The Best For Making Waffles And Pancakes

Enjoy the best diner-style breakfast at home with this convenient waffle and pancake maker. It includes four-slice waffle plates and four-slice pancake plates, which are all nonstick and dishwasher-friendly. This waffle iron also features a six-setting temperature control knob and an indicator light, and it comes with a recipe book and tongs. The stainless steel exterior can be easily wiped down, and the whole waffle maker can be stored upright to save space.

One fan raved: “Words can't say how much I love this waffle maker. Why on earth aren't they all made with removable plates?? I've always insisted on waffle makers that make 4 standard square waffles at a time, so that I can quickly cook for the whole family. But after years of battling the cleanup process on 2 previous waffle makers, I begged my hubby for this one for my birthday. [...]”

4. The Best 3-in-1 Waffle Maker

Make breakfast, lunch, and dinner with this three-in-one waffle maker, which includes nonstick and dishwasher-safe waffle plates, grill plates, and sandwich plates. It has safety features like anti-skid feet and cool-touch handles, and like the other waffle makers on this list, it has an indicator light. It does not have an on/off switch, so keep in mind that it turns on as soon as you plug it in, and won't turn off until it's been unplugged.

One fan raved: “My kids really love this little sandwich maker. They use to toasted the bread every morning. Easy to use, It heats up super fast, even the waffles, just need around 3 mins to get ready. It is nonstick, didn’t left pieces in the mould so it’s very easy to cleanup, just rinse directly with cold water after baking. It came with three moulds for make waffles, sandwiches, and grill food. Nice product, very fun to use. Highly recommended”