If you want to give your bathroom a spa-worthy refresh, a waterfall showerhead is the perfect place to start. The best waterfall showerheads are at least 8 inches wide, made from metal, and compatible with your home’s water pressure.

Waterfall showerheads have a larger spray area than standard ones and are installed with either a long arm or a ceiling mount that allows them to spray water from above you. To get the full waterfall treatment, you’ll want a showerhead that measures at least 8 inches wide for an immersive shower experience. Waterfall showerheads can measure up to 16 inches, but before committing to an oversized showerhead, consider your home’s water pressure, since larger showerheads often require more pressure.

According to Jake Romano of John The Plumber, “The more water that is pouring out of the shower, the more it will impact the water pressure. For example, if you get a waterfall shower that covers a huge area, it will require more water.”

That means if your showerhead is bigger than your home’s water pressure can handle, it can create more of a drizzle than a waterfall. For those with low water pressure, Romano recommends showerheads that are specifically designed for low pressure homes.

He also recommends looking carefully at the material, explaining that “some showerheads are plastic and only covered in metal. I'd get one that is fully metal. Chrome and brass, or something along those lines.”

In addition to chrome and brass, stainless steel is also a great choice for showerheads because it’s both rust-resistant and very durable.

Finally, check out the showerhead’s gpm, or gallons per minute. The U.S. government mandates that showerheads cannot have a flow rate above 2.5 gpm, but some cities and states have a maximum flow rate mandate of 1.8 gpm. Even if you don’t live in those places, you may prefer a lower gpm showerhead anyway, as they tend to be more eco- and budget-friendly.

If you’re ready to turn your home shower into your own personal spa, check out this list of the five best waterfall showerheads that you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Head size: 12 inches

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

Easily refresh your bathroom with this adjustable waterfall showerhead, which is a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 5,000 five-star ratings. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the 12-inch head has rows of self-cleaning silicone nozzles. It comes with an 11-inch arm that has an adjustable joint, so anyone who uses your shower can easily customize it to suit their height. For even more mobility, the head is attached with a swivel ball joint that can move up to 180 degrees.

One fan raved: “Theres nothing like a rainfall shower and this one is incredible! I have a smaller one in the guest bath....this is VERY BIG but it's so worth it. I love love it.”

2. The Budget Pick

Head size: 8 inches

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

If you’re redoing your bathroom on a budget, this ultra-thin waterfall showerhead will give you a luxe look and feel without breaking the bank. It’s made from 100% stainless steel with a chrome finish that’s both sleek and durable. While this showerhead does not come with an arm, it’s easy to attach it directly to the wall mount, and the ball joint makes it easy to adjust the angle. The flexible silicone nozzles help prevent limescale buildup, and the high pressure design is made to give you a good shower experience even if your home has relatively low water pressure.

One fan raved: “I was skeptical when I ordered this, as I hate shower heads that take forever to rinse the shampoo out of my hair and the water comes out as a dribble. [...] This is a great showerhead and it does everything that it claims, definitely worth the small investment! I have tried the much pricier ones that do not put out as much pressure as this one does for a fraction of the cost of those others! Great item, very happy with this purchase!”

Available colors: 3

3. The Best 2-In-1 Showerhead

Head size: 8 inches

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

Go all out in your shower with this handheld and rainfall showerhead combo. It has a square waterfall head that measures 8 inches, and it attaches to your shower with an 11-inch jointed arm and ball joint, so it can be adjusted up to 2 feet vertically and rotate 180 degrees. The handheld attachment measures 4.5 inches and has five spray modes: power rain, power mist, rain mist, rain massage, and pulsating massage. As stylish as it is functional, this dual showerhead is made from durable stainless steel with a chrome finish. The water flow can also be adjusted from to accommodate a variety of water pressures.

One fan raved: “I absolutely love this shower head. My husband adores it as well. We didn't have too high of hopes because of the price but the reviews convinced me to give it a shot and I'm so glad we did. We were worried since it's a rain fall style it would have poor pressure but it gives you the option so it was absolutely perfect pressure. The hand shower is super convenient with kids and dogs and I was surprised to find a combo that still had several head options. Don't think about it, just try it and I'm sure you'll love it.”

4. The Best Oversized Showerhead

Head size: 16 inches

Flow rate: 1.8 gpm

If you want to feel like you’re showering in a rainforest, this extra-large waterfall showerhead will give you the total experience. It measures 16 inches and is just 2 millimeters thick, which increases the water pressure to accommodate for the larger size. Because this waterfall showerhead is larger, it’s also heavier — so it works best with a ceiling mount, though it can also be used on a supportive arm. The frame is made from stainless steel with a brushed nickel finish and silicone nozzles that help prevent limescale buildup. Like the other options on this list, this head has a swivel ball connector so you can adjust the angle.

One fan raved: “I have had this 3 weeks now and I replaced a super expensive Hansgrohe Shower Head. The wife and I LOVE the feel of this shower head. Much nicer than the old one. It looks and feels well built and the price was a shock compared to the old $300 Hansgrohe head that started leaking and squirting even after regular cleanings. I do have a pre-filter so i am hoping to get a while from this head. So far so good. UPDATE[:] I have had it now for 4 months and it is still fantastic. One of my better purchases.”

Available colors: 3

Available options: 3

5. The Investment Showerhead

Head size: 8 inches

Flow rate: 2.5 gpm

For a truly deluxe shower experience, this Moen waterfall showerhead is the way to go. Built to last, it’s made entirely from brass with a brushed nickel finish that is resistant to flaking and corrosion. The round 8-inch head has a total of 100 nozzles, but you don’t have to use them all at once. There is a lever that can adjust the spray radius, so you can use just the center nozzles for a more powerful spray when washing your hair, then turn the lever to use all the nozzles for a lavish waterfall rinse. This showerhead also has a self-pressurized system, so you can get better water pressure even if your home has low water pressure. It’s also backed by a lifetime guarantee.

One fan raved: “Expensive, but you can tell why when you pull it out of the box and use it. So many shower heads are made with inferior plastic parts. This is a joy to use every time we step in the shower. It's pretty expensive for a shower head, but it's well worth it if you're looking for a combo shower head that is well built and will last a lifetime.”

Available colors: 4

Experts:

Jake Romano of John The Plumber