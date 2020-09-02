While they're not always easy to come by, the best waterproof running shoes are lightweight, nonslip, and supportive. First, however, you should know that waterproof running shoes and hiking sneakers have a lot of overlap. In other words, you probably won't find a waterproof option that's marketed as a running shoe specifically — but you can find an "outdoor sneaker," "trail runner," or "hiking shoe" that's conducive to higher speeds and less fatigue.

Weight is arguably one of the most important factors to consider, as standard hiking boots tend to be significantly heavier than traditional running shoes. Those that are suitable for runs, however, will have a sleeker, more lightweight profile. Lighter shoes can help you run faster — and while there's a lot of variance between brands and shoe types (and waterproof shoes will probably be heavier than a standard running shoe due to the waterproof materials), many waterproof adult running shoes still weigh less than 10 ounces.

Next, ensure that the bottom of the shoe is textured and nonslip — especially if you'll be running on trails or other uneven terrain. This is another reason why certain hiking shoes are a worthy option: They're some of the most stable, slip-resistant sneakers around, especially once moisture is introduced.

Last but not least, make sure that your shoe is supportive. This may include a contoured shape, a foam insole, a secure, adjustable closure, or a mix. All of these waterproof sneakers are designed for long-term comfort — plus they're nonslip and relatively lightweight, too.

1. The Overall Best Waterproof Running Shoe

With over 900 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the Dansko Paisley outdoor sneaker is an obvious fan favorite. It offers impressive features including a removable EVA footbed for support, comfort, and shock-absorption, a grippy, textured outsole for nonslip stability, and a relatively sleek profile despite the waterproof leather upper. It even has special fabrics inside for moisture- and odor-control. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors and sizes (including half-sizes and wide options).

Approximate weight per shoe: 14 ounces

Available colors: black, navy, chocolate, gray/blue, mahogany, stone, walnut, pine

Available sizes: 5.5-6 - 12.5-13 (wide sizes available)

One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely love these shoes. So much support and so lightweight! I am truly impressed!"

2. The Best Budget Buy

While they won't keep your socks dry in the rain (due to the breathability holes throughout), Crocs' LiteRide Pacer sneakers will dry quickly. That's because of the synthetic Croslite material, which is durable, comfortable, and waterproof, all at the same time. Unlike most other Crocs, they also have thick outsoles, Matlite mesh uppers, and functional laces. Since they're easily the most affordable pair on this list, they're the top budget pick if you're looking for a shoe that can stand up to moisture. They're also available in an impressive range of colors.

Approximate weight per shoe: 8 ounces

Available colors: almost white, black, electric pink, ice blue, navy, pearl white, burgundy, melon, lavender, mineral blue, pink lemonade, poppy, sunshine yellow

Available sizes: 4 - 11 (Find men's sizes here.)

One reviewer wrote: "I’ve been wearing these on almost every run for 6 months now. They’ve held up great despite the mileage I’ve put on them. They’re so lightweight, breathable, and cute."

3. The Best Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

The KEEN Terradora waterproof hiking shoe has several features that make it a solid waterproof running sneaker, including a dual-density footbed, a protective toe box, and thick, durable laces. However, it's the flexible, textured rubber outsole that really sets it apart. It's built to provide a secure grip even on uneven rocky terrain — so much so that reviewers were "hiking up mountains and along cliffs" while keeping their balance.

Approximate weight per shoe: 11 ounces

Available colors: raven/rose dawn, neutral gray, wine, astral aura, bungee cord, boysenberry, stormy weather, raven/gargoyle

Available sizes: 5 - 11 (Find men's sizes here.)

One reviewer wrote: "They were very comfortable and performed well on the mountain trails [...] No sores or soreness at all. I highly recommend these shoes for hiking and mountain trail running."

4. The Most Stylish

While they're not the most slip-resistant option, these Out 'N About sneakers from Sorel can easily transition from your morning run to your afternoon or evening outings — especially since they're made from 100% waterproof suede and textile. The design incorporates a curved silhouette and a thicker outsole for style purposes, but the EVA footbed, cushioned midsole, and adjustable laces are ideal for comfort and support. They also come in half sizes.

Approximate weight per shoe: 10 ounces

Available colors: black, dove, quarry, ancient fossil, dusty crimson, sage, black 1, natural tan, zing

Available sizes: 5 - 12

One reviewer wrote: "I was so sick of having soaked socks halfway through my runs and now I can run through puddles and my feet still stay dry."

5. The Ones With The Most Secure Fit

Unlike your average pair of hiking shoes, Adidas' Terrex Swift R2s have a unique design that combines outsole-to-upper laces with adjustable bungee cords to create an extra-secure fit. This shoe also offers special rubber outsoles, a mesh lining for breathability, and molded toe caps, all in a fully waterproof design that keeps your feet dry. No wonder it has a 4.5-star overall rating. Half sizes are also available.

Approximate weight per shoe: 13 ounces

Available colors: black, ink, ash gray

Available sizes: 7 - 11 (Find men's sizes here.)

One reviewer wrote: "These are the first hiking shoes I've gotten that don't hurt my feet or require much breaking in. They're very comfortable! I love how grippy the bottom is - perfect for climbing slick rock or steep hikes."

6. The Best For Odor-Control

For those who are concerned about unwanted odors, there's the Merrell Siren Edge Q2 waterproof sneaker. Yes, it has alignment-supporting insoles, high-performance rubber outsoles, and a fully waterproof outer — but the real innovation comes in the form of a probiotic-infused fabric. By introducing microorganisms into some of the materials, the brand has created a shoe that's much more resistant to odor-causing bacteria. Some half sizes are also available.

Approximate weight per shoe: 9.5 ounces

Available colors: black, dark black, frost, purple, gray aluminum

Available sizes: 6 - 11

One reviewer wrote: "I love this shoe! I needed a lightweight waterproof sneaker and this was perfect! It fits well, is comfortable, and I don't have to worry about wet socks in bad weather."

7. The Best Slip-On Running Shoe

If you're looking for a slip-on shoe that's still secure and supportive, look no further than Merrell's Jungle Moc. The suede is 100% waterproof, the dual-density foam cushioning prevents fatigue, and the extra-grippy outsole offers plenty of tread — all without ever having to tie a lace. Best of all, even though it locks out water, it still lets moisture escape so your feet stay dry despite sweat. They come in half sizes, but note that reviewers say they run small.

Approximate weight per shoe: 11 ounces

Available colors: black, gunsmoke

Available sizes: 5 - 11 (Find men's sizes here.)

One reviewer wrote: "They slip on quite easily (and have a tab in back you can use to assist you) and I can walk miles with them and feel better than in my running shoes, for real. These shoes spoiled my feet...and I wish all my shoes felt so great."