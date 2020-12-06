If you've spent the time and effort to mount your television, you probably don't want wires hanging down where you can see them. Luckily, there are easy, inexpensive solutions to making sure your finished result is sleek, clean, and organized. The best ways to hide TV cables come in two primary types you'll have to decide between: on the wall and behind the wall. For on-floor cables, there are also breezy solutions to keep those tidy but accessible.

On-the-wall solutions are often affordable and the easiest to do yourself, since they don't require any tools or cutting. (They're also usually the best option for those with hard-to-cut wall materials, like brick or concrete, too.) Most on-the-wall solutions feature some kind of tube or sleeve that goes from your television to your outlet, hiding the cords underneath. Note, however, that this solution will still be visible — it'll just be streamlined and much less noticeable. The best cable management sleeves are easy to adhere for convenience and can be painted so they further blend into your wall.

Behind-the-wall solutions are admittedly a lot more work, but for truly invisible TV wires, many buyers think it's worth it. These solutions require that you cut into your wall to feed wires through. As a result, it's a more permanent method that, at the very least, requires a basic knowledge of power tools and drywall cutting. At the most, you'll need to know how to find studs and connect electrical plates. Fortunately, a few best-selling kits on Amazon help streamline the process.

And while those with TV stands or consoles probably don't need on-wall or behind-wall solutions, they might benefit from floor boxes that keep wires (and power strips) condensed and hidden. Cable boxes are pretty handy for those with mounted televisions, too.

Whether you're looking to conceal, reroute, or organize your TV cables, these are some of the best ways to do it.

1. The Best Way To Hide TV Wires On The Wall

With more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this cable-management kit is a number-one best-seller on Amazon. In short, it comes with everything you need to disguise your TV wires on almost any surface. The kit includes 10 PVC channels that are over a foot in length, multiple elbows and connectors so you can route your wires in different directions, and screws, anchors, and self-adhesive tape so you can install the kit your way. All exterior materials can be painted so they blend right in with your wall color, and reviewers say the whole thing is "easy to install" and "looks very professional" when finished.

One reviewer wrote: "We bought a wall mounted media console and choose these cable covers to make the area neater in appearance. They are white, but I painted mine to match the wall color. They were easy to cut to the size I needed and easy to install and pop in place. I chose the adhesive tape as opposed to screws."

2. The Cheapest & Easiest Solution

This is also a wall-mounted solution, but it's simpler and cheaper than the one above; as a result, it's the best pick for someone who wants a no-hassle, one-step cable management system. The D-Line cable raceway is a one 39-inch channel (which you can cut to size) with a self-adhesive strip on the back. It's paintable and features a slit so you can add or re-route wires later on. You can also get it in three different sizes and five different colors. It's not the most subtle option, but it's definitely the easiest to install for someone with minimal experience.

One reviewer wrote: "This makes such a big difference in the living room. I just used the white finish it comes as and it looks great. The swing door is awesome and easy to use. Install was a breeze!"

3. The Best Way To Hide TV Wires In The Wall

For a basic behind-the-wall setup, the Echogear cable management kit is without a doubt the easiest and most affordable option. It has nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon because you don't need to hand-cut the wall or secure anything to studs. Instead, the kit comes with a circular drill attachment that's designed to fit the two grommets, which lock into your drywall and have a slit big enough for HDMI, aux, and wall-rated power cables. The set comes in white, off-white, or black, but if installed correctly, the color doesn't really matter — it'll be entirely invisible behind your TV and console.

One reviewer wrote: "Anyone can do this. It was so easy to install and I felt like a pro when working on my interior design project. My client was not only super happy, they were really impressed it didn't cost them thousands to hide their wires for the home entertainment system. Only drawback, you will need to clean up the mess."

4. A Cable Organizer Kit With A Power Solution

The DataComm Electronics cable management system definitely requires a handle on DIY jobs; you'll need to find studs, trace lines, cut drywall, and run and connect some electrical wires — but if you know how to do those things, this kit allows you to route and fully hide all of your wires while also placing power solution outlets where there weren't any before. Each order comes with a recessed top plate, a recessed bottom plate (both with drywall wings), a 6-foot grounded extension cord, electrical building wire, a paper template, and wire nuts.

One reviewer wrote: "In our last house I paid an electrician (and friend) $100 just to install an AC outlet behind our wall-mounted TV. This kit was roughly half that cost! Now, you WILL need a little sheet-rock saw (which I had), stud finder (had that too) and a few other common tools. Using the supplied paper template it's easy to mark the wall and make the cuts."

5. The Best Cable Management Box

Finally, for those looking to hide power strips and cables on the floor, the DMoose cable management box does the trick. It's a sleek tray with a lid that's big enough for surge protectors, plus it has slits on either end so you can route your cables while hiding the clutter. Thanks to the white box and woodgrain top, even if it is out in the open, it'll still look neat and stylish. (You can also get it in all white or black.)

One reviewer wrote: "Easy way to tidy up. It’s amazing how much cleaner our living room looks without a spider’s web of wires below the tv!"