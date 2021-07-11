With the right tools, cleaning your windows doesn’t have to be a chore. The best window cleaning tools are the right size and design for your windows and are easy to use.

There are many different types of tools for cleaning windows, but microfiber cloths or mops are a good place to start. They’re not only absorbent but can be used on any window and will leave them streak-free. When cleaning the outside of windows, you can use microfiber clothes along with squeegees, which wipe water off. However, squeegees can leave drips on the floor when used inside, so if you want to wipe water off there, consider a window vacuum instead.

There are also some specialty cleaning tools that are made for specific windows. Tools like magnetic, dual-sided cleaners are great for cleaning high-up apartment windows, while shower squeegees are made for bathrooms, car windows, and mirrors — though they can also be used on other glass surfaces.

You’ll want to consider the size of your tools too. If you live in a one-floor apartment or house, you may be fine with a handheld squeegee or one with a short pole, but if you need to clean windows on higher floors, you’ll need a longer pole in the range of 30 feet. Squeegee blades also come in multiple sizes, usually ranging from 8 to 14 inches. If you have small window panes, you’ll want to choose a smaller blade that can fit the space.

Ready to keep your windows clean and streak-free? Here are some of the best tools for cleaning your windows that you can buy on Amazon.

1. This 2-In-1 Window Cleaning Tool

This two-in-one cleaning tool has both a squeegee side and a microfiber cloth side, so you can thoroughly clean your windows and get them streak-free. Both sides are attached to a pole that can extend up to 61 inches, and it also has a flexible head, so you can clean at any angle. The head can be detached and used as a handheld squeegee, which lets you go from cleaning window exteriors that are higher up to ground-level windows inside. And because nobody wants to waste time cleaning their cleaning supplies, the two microfiber cloths are removable and machine-washable.

One fan raved: “This was a game changer !! I have literally tried everything on my old windows and alway had circular streaks. Drove me crazy!! This is the only things that has actually worked! Love this product. It is easy to use. I like that the two tools are attached. Wash with one side and flip it over squeegee with the other. The multiple extension handles are easy to put together and take apart. I am now excited to clean all the windows in my house!”

2. A Window Vacuum For Streak-Free Cleaning

To get a streak-free shine from a squeegee without dripping water on your floor, you need this window cleaning vacuum. Simply use the included spray bottle with a microfiber cloth to spray and clean your windows, then use the vacuum to squeegee and suck up the dripping water. Once you’re done cleaning, you can plug it in to recharge the battery, so it will be ready to go next time you need it. The microfiber cloth is also machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean. This vacuum is not just for indoor windows either: You can use it to get a fresh clean on your car windows, countertops, mirrors, and more.

One fan raved: “I actually felt instant buyer's remorse after clicking purchase on this thing, but it's GREAT. Our property backs up to a pasture and we have tons of wind and dust, making window washing with regular tools a long, nasty, muddy affair. Ordinarily I would have to move a heavy table and a bunch of other furniture to wash our back deck windows, but this vacuum blade lets me just walk right up and do the job without moving anything. I washed every window I could reach yesterday, inside and out.”

3. This 5-Piece Cleaning Kit With A Super Long Pole

This five-piece window cleaning set comes with a 24-foot extendable pole, which is long enough to reach the average second floor windows, making it an essential tool. If you need to clean even higher, it also comes in a 30-foot option to further extend your reach. It includes a squeegee with a microfiber scrubber on the back, a flexible duster, a microfiber duster, and a cobweb duster. The microfiber scrubber is machine-washable for easy cleaning, and the squeegee comes with three interchangeable blades in different sizes, so you can tackle any window in your home.

One fan raved: “This is an awesome product! I had some other dusters but I’m so impressed with the size and all the tool attachments that are included. Is easy to reach any area of my house. Windows interior and exteriors can be washed!! It has the window squeegee tool attachment included. I can reach the tallest air vents and fan from any distance even that one that I never thought I would be able to clean!! I’m very happy with the purchase!!! 5 stars for a great company and awesome product. Shipping was fast and handled with care.”

4. A Handheld Squeegee That Comes With A Scrubber

This window cleaning squeegee is a great choice for cleaning shorter interior windows because both tools are handheld and easy to maneuver. This set comes with a squeegee and a microfiber cloth scrubber that are both attached to lightweight plastic handles, and they can also be attached to poles if you decide you need more reach. Both tools measure 14 inches across, but they’re available in 10-inch sizes as well. The scrubber has a plastic blade that can be replaced when it wears out.

One fan raved: “All I can say is if you have a lot of windows and don't want to spend 4 hours, use [endless] rolls of paper towels just to still end up with streaks this is the answer. Takes about 1 minute to give the average window a streak free clean.”

Available sizes: 10-inch wide, 14-inch wide

5. A Pack Of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

This eight-pack of microfiber towels is not only perfect for cleaning windows, but can be used all over your home, including on mirrors and stainless steel. This pack comes with six glass cleaning clothes and two all-purpose cleaning cloths. To clean your windows, first wipe them down with a damp all-purpose cleaning cloth, then wipe them clean with a glass cleaning cloth for a streak-free shine. These cloths are also machine-washable, so you can easily keep them as clean as your windows.

One fan raved: “I have dozens of windows to keep clean and was spending hundreds of dollars a year for window cleaning services. These Micro Glass Cleaning Cloths have changed everything!!I did one overall cleaning and now I just do quick touch ups. So easy because there seriously is NO streaking!. Just grab the green cloth and dampen half with hot water and walk around looking for spots. Dry with the blue cloth and presto. Sparkling view! Great for stainless steel, cooktops, just about anything that needs a finally shine...I ordered an extra set and sent to my sister who also lives on a lake. She just wrote me a note and said she is busy cleaning all her windows and loves the cloths. Great find!!”

6. A Magnetic Wiper That Will Cut Down Your Cleaning Time

This magnetic window cleaner is a must-have for anyone with hard to reach window exteriors. It has a magnetic design, so while you drag one side across the inside of your window, the other side will follow along, cleaning the outside of your window at the same time. Both pieces have a cotton cloth in the front and a plastic squeegee in the back, so they clean and dry your window in one swipe. This tool comes with an anti-fall rope that attaches to the outside piece in case it detaches mid-cleaning.

One fan raved: “This is the perfect tool that I didn't know I needed until I saw it! It is great to clean my tall windows that open from the top. After spraying the outside then the inside with window cleaner, all I have to do is open the window and attach one part on the outside and the other on the inside - the magnet is super strong. Then simply clean the inside and the attachment follows right along on the outside of the window! Cuts the cleaning time in half and also prevents me from having to put a ladder in my flower beds to clean the outside. This is very well made and simple to use.”

7. This Cleaning Toolkit For Window Exteriors

Quickly and easily clean the outside of your windows with this Windex glass cleaning toolkit. It comes with a pole and a cleaning pad that’s infused with a glass solution that prevents water spots to give you a streak-free clean. Each pad can be used to clean up to 20 windows before it needs to be replaced, and then you can easily buy a new pack of replacement cleaning pads online. The pole in this kit can extend up to 11 feet, so you can clean your windows without needing to get out the ladder.

One fan raved: “I usually 'don't do windows' but now I do. The tool is sturdy, the head pivots fast and smoothly, and one 'magic' pad washed all my windows. It's a small miracle. I cleaned all the outside windows in about fifteen minutes. Not sure why this is 100% streak-free - but it is. Now I'm going to try sticking Windex wipes onto the tool head to clean the inside of my windows. They should make indoor wipe clean pads to go on this tool.”

8. A Shower Squeegee With Over 27,000 Fans On Amazon

Keep your shower door looking clean and clear with this sleek shower squeegee, which wipes off excess water to prevent soap spots. It’s available in four metallic colors, which is just one of the reasons why it’s a fan favorite on Amazon with over 27,000 five-star ratings. It’s also available in four size options, so you can get the right size for your shower door. While this squeegee is designed for showers, it works well in other places too, like on mirrors, car windows, patio chairs, and more.

One fan raved: “I’m in love with this! It’s a multi purpose cleaner! My windows are super clean as well as my bathroom walls”

Available sizes: 10-inch width, 12-inch width, 14 inch width

9. This Budget-Friendly Squeegee For Car Windows

If you like to keep your car windows as clean as your home’s windows, try this handheld window cleaner. It has an 8-inch rubber blade on one side and a nylon sponge on the other, and it’s small enough to easily store in your trunk or under your seat. This cleaning tool has an aluminum handle, so it’s lightweight, too. It can clean things other than your car, so if you’re looking for a small, handheld window tool for your home, you can bring this one in from your car or buy a separate one just for your house.

One fan raved: “This is a great little tool for cleaning windows and sliding glass doors. Super easy to use!”

Also Great: This Windex Spray With A Hose Attachment

While this Windex window cleaning spray is not exactly a tool, it will help you easily and thoroughly wash your outdoor windows. All you need to do is attach it to your garden hose, spray your windows on the rinse setting, then the clean setting, then the rinse setting again. It not only leaves your windows with a streak-free shine, but it can also be used on brick walls, patio furniture, and glass. You also don’t have to worry about getting it on your flowers, siding, or synthetic decks because it won’t cause any harm to those, although you should try to keep it off cars and newly sealed asphalt.

One fan raved: “Used today and was shocked at how well this worked. Washed 5 windows on the front of my house, 2 of which are on the second story. I have no idea how it makes a regular garden hose shoot that far but it does! Worked great and only used 2/3 of one bottle. Will be ordering more!!”