Whether you keep just a couple of bottles of wine on hand or you’re fully stocked with an extensive collection, one thing is true: You’ll need somewhere to store them. And the best wine racks provide the perfect place to do so. The ideal wine rack will have sufficient space for all of your vino and will position the bottles horizontally to prevent the cork from drying out. Aesthetics play a factor, too — choose a wine rack in a style, shape, and material that you love.

The Experts

Adam Edmonsond, CSW, is a Senior Sommelier and General Manager of The Sommelier Company, a resource for wine expertise (including wine storage) and hiring sommeliers for private and corporate tasting events.

Michele Gargiulo is the Wine & Beverage Director of the Fearless Restaurant Group, overseeing 10 restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She’s also a sommelier and the author of Pairing Paws.

Melissa Vogt has more than a decade of experience working and writing in the wine industry. She is a California Wine Appellation Specialist and WSET Advanced Certified, and she’s the founder and director of MV FoodDrink.

What Criteria To Consider When Shopping For The Best Wine Racks

Wine Rack Capacity

Wine racks can hold anywhere from a few bottles to over 100. And so to figure out a capacity that’s right for you, Melissa Vogt recommends considering your wine consumption and collection habits: “If you only drink wine on occasion, you might want to look into a small 6-12 bottle wine rack, some of which are dainty enough to sit on a China cabinet or a dining room serving table.” And if you consider yourself an avid wine collector, you’ll want to go with a larger capacity pick.

One trick sommelier Michele Gargiulo recommends is choosing a wine rack that can hold multiples of 12 (whether that’s 12 bottles, 24 bottles, 36 bottles, etc.) so “you can order cases at a time.” But if you’re more likely to buy a bottle here and there, this might not be a key consideration. Regardless, make sure that you have space in your home for your desired wine rack — the larger the capacity of the wine rack, the more room it’ll likely take up.

One thing to note: Many wine racks are designed to hold 750 milliliter Bordeaux-style standard wine bottles. However, if you’re someone that typically keeps wider bottles on hand (like Burgundy or sparkling wine bottles, for example) make sure you choose a more versatile rack that can accommodate those as well.

Wine Rack Design & Style

Once you’ve determined the proper size wine rack from your home, it’s time to make some fun decisions regarding aesthetics. Wine racks come in different shapes and styles — including wall-mounted, under-cabinet, freestanding, and tabletop wine racks — so choose based on what you love most and what works in your space. Vogt mentions that she prefers wine racks with individualized slots for each bottle (over styles where the bottles rest on top of one another) since “There is less room for breakage and pressure if each bottle is nested in its own slot.”

While the material that you go with is largely an aesthetic decision, sommelier Adam Edmonsond points out that wooden racks are “less likely to damage wine labels or emit screeching noises when you move glass bottles over them.”

Another factor to consider: How easy is it to read the labels when the wine bottles are stored on the rack? “Many racks are efficient places to store wine but not good places to pick out a wine,” explains Edmonsond. If this is important to you, there are wine racks that position the bottle so the label is easier to read than others.

Shop The Best Wine Racks

In a hurry? These are 10 of the best wine racks on Amazon:

Need wine racks for your home? You’ve come to the right place — these 12 have all gotten rave reviews on Amazon. Try pairing them with these brilliant wine accessories to take your wine appreciation to the next level.

1 A Fan-Favorite, 12-Bottle Wine Rack That’s Under $20 Oceanstar Bamboo Wine Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pros: More than 4,000 reviews on Amazon

Compact design

Less than $20 Amazon reviewers are head over heels for this wine rack, particularly calling out its low price point and compact footprint — the vertical design takes up minimal space on your counters, bar, or wherever you choose to utilize it. Made from bamboo, the wine rack boasts curved shelves that can hold an entire case of vino. Cheers to that! One reviewer wrote: “We really like this, especially for the money. Super, super easy to assemble and we needed no glue or anything else to make it feel any more stable than it already is. It’s attractive and very compact, too. We liked it so much we may even buy another!” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 12 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles) | Material: Bamboo | Dimensions: 11.8 x 5.8 x 15.8 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 1

2 A Freestanding Arched Metal Wine Rack For Up To 23 Bottles PAG Arched Floor Wine Rack Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pros: Reviewers indicate that it is quite sturdy

Adjustable feet on bottom to ensure it stands straight

Vertical design takes up less floor space This wine rack is both lovely to look at — the arched design is elegant and sophisticated — and yet it’s also quite functional with 23 individual slots that’ll fit most bottles of still wine. Adjustable feet on the bottom ensure this metal wine rack will stand straight and sturdy (even on wobbly ground like carpet), and the vertical design means this pick will take up minimal floor space in your home. One reviewer wrote: “This wine rack is great in every way and we couldn't be happier with it. It's absolutely sturdy and strong, it is good looking enough to have in a nicely furnished living room/dining room and it looks more expensive than its price. Highly recommended.” Style: Freestanding | Capacity: 23 bottles (designed to fit most still wine bottles) | Material: Metal | Dimensions: 12.6 x 7.2 x 32.7 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 1

3 A Wall-Mounted Wine Rack That Displays The Bottle Labels Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Design allows you to easily read the bottle labels

Mounts to the wall, saving floor/table space Don’t have a ton of floor or table top space but want to keep your favorite bottles within easy reach? This super sleek wine rack from Sorbus is the ideal solution since it can be mounted directly on the wall (all of the pieces needed to do so are included). With nine individual compartments, the rack is designed to hold most still and sparkling varieties, and the labels face forward for quick and easy reading — no digging for your preferred bottle required! Need to store even more bottles of wine? You can actually purchase multiple racks and mount them together vertically. One reviewer wrote: “This is a great way to both store your wine and display your selection. I needed to use wall space rather [than] a table top display and this is perfect.” Style: Wall-mounted | Capacity: 9 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles) | Material: Metal | Dimensions: 10 x 3 x 28 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: Yes | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 1

4 A Budget-Friendly Wine Rack That Folds Up PENGKE Wood Wine Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pros: Costs less than $20

Accordion design folds up when not in use

Can be used vertically or horizontally The accordion design of this wine rack from PENGKE means that it can be set up in a snap (just pull it open and it’s ready to use) and also taken down equally as fast when the time comes — it folds up to a compact size for storage. Made of solid wood, the rack can be utilized vertically or horizontally as desired, and it can hold up to 10 bottles of wine. All of this for an ultra-low price tag… How can you say no? One reviewer wrote: “The wine rack arrived just as described. I added it to my wine and coffee bar that I am setting up, and it works perfectly.” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 10 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles) | Material: Wood | Dimensions: 17.8 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: No | Available colors: 1

5 A Wooden Modular Wine Rack With Multiple Configurations J.K. Adams Modular Wine Rack Amazon $54 See On Amazon Pros: Can be configured to your needs

Made from sustainably harvested hardwood from Vermont This modular wine rack from J.K. Adams can be assembled in a wide variety of shapes and configurations to work in any tricky spot in your home — it’s a feature that Amazon reviewers are totally in love with, commenting that it “works great for different needs in different spaces” and is “easy to put together to fit the configuration I needed.” This pick is made entirely from wood, which is sustainably harvested in Vermont. And it has a teak oil finish. If you’re still having a tough time finding a customizable wine rack that’ll work for a larger wine collection, this bamboo wine rack from Oceanstar is another good option to consider. While the rack is designed to hold 18 bottles, the key is that you can purchase multiple racks and stack them on top of one another (or even just utilize them side by side) to add as much storage space as you need. One reviewer wrote: “This "buildable" wine rack is composed of beautifully engineered hardwood pieces that can be designed to form a wide range of storage spacing while maintaining excellent structural integrity. The kit was acquired to be inserted into an existing wine cooler (similar to a 5' refrigerator) because the old shelving (20+ years old) had worn out.” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 12 bottles (designed to fit most still wine bottles); 40-bottle version also available | Material: Ash wood | Available color: Wood with a teak oil finish | Dimensions: 14 x 12 x 3 inches (length x width x height), but varies based on configuration | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes

6 A Modern Wine Rack That Can Be Used Vertically Or Horizontally Bariboo Wine Rack Amazon $53 See On Amazon Pros: Can be used vertically or horizontally

Stackable This wine rack from Bariboo would make the perfect addition to any modern space — it boasts a unique and elegant wave design that’s a true showstopper. The wine rack can be utilized either horizontally or vertically, and it can hold up to 12 bottles of still and sparkling wine. And if you need room for even more bottles, you can actually buy multiple racks and stack them. Don’t have that many bottles to store? The manufacturer indicates you can also choose to assemble just one section of this pick to create a six bottle rack. While made from plastic, Amazon reviewers confirm this product is sturdy and well worth the price tag. One reviewer wrote: “I love my new wine rack. It looks sleek and modern. Fits different bottles and is sturdy. Love the gray color too.” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 12 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles) | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 21 x 7.5 x 10.5 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 2

7 A Versatile Wine Rack You Can Mount Under A Cabinet (Or On A Wall) Wallniture Dijon Wine Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pros: Takes advantage of an often under-utilized area under a cabinet

Can also be mounted vertically on a wall If space is limited but you need somewhere to store at least a couple of bottles of vino, this wine rack from Wallniture is your best bet. Simple in design, yet highly practical, the steel wine rack can be mounted vertically on a wall or even underneath a cabinet, taking advantage of an often under-utilized area in your home. Plus, everything needed to install this pick is included. One reviewer wrote: “Outstanding for organizational capability! Everyone comments how nice it looks too! It’s great when one has limited counter space! I love mine.” Style: Under-cabinet or wall-mounted | Capacity: 5 bottles (designed to fit most still wine bottles) | Material: Metal | Dimensions: 23.5 x 5.5 x 4.1 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: No | Available colors: 1

8 A Set Of Stackable Plastic Wine Racks In 5 Different Sizes mDesign Plastic Free-Standing Bottle Storage Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pros: Stackable

Can utilize multiple racks to create a custom bottle capacity When it comes to versatility, it’s hard to beat this pick from mDesign. Choose from individual wine racks that are designed to hold either two or three bottles, and stack them on top of each other (so long as you’re stacking the same style) or utilize them side by side to create a customized rack that can hold as many bottles as you need! Many Amazon reviewers mentioned that they utilize these wine racks in the fridge or a wine cooler to keep bottles of white wine organized as they chill. Made from BPA-free plastic that’s totally shatterproof, the modern-looking wine racks have individual compartments for each bottle to prevent bumps and breaks. And they can easily be cleaned with mild soap and water as needed. One reviewer wrote: “I like this option [because] it’s movable and isn’t the same ole’ wine rack look. It gives my kitchen bar area a unique modern look.” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 6 bottles total (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles); 4 other sizes also available | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.1 x 4 inches each (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: No | Available color: 1

9 A Rack That Can Hold 6 Wine Bottles & 2 Glasses ALLCENER Wine Rack Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pros: Holds glasses and accessories, along with wine bottles

Compact This tabletop wine rack may be small in size, but its clever design makes it possible to hold a good amount of stuff, including six bottles of wine and two glasses. It even has a small tray on the side for essentials like corkscrews and stoppers. The mixed material rack features both steel and wood — plus, it’s rust and oxidation resistant. One reviewer wrote: “I love this little wine rack, it is perfect for small spaces. Fits six bottles nicely and holds two wine glasses. It is sturdy and easy to assemble. I would recommend it.” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 6 bottles (designed to fit most still wine bottles) | Material: Wood and metal | Dimensions: 13.4 x 6.2 x 13.7 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available color: 1

10 A Chic Gold Wine Rack With Hexagon-Shaped Slots PENGKE Wine Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pros: Less than $25

Geometric design is modern and chic With its geometric, honeycomb-like shape and stylish gold finish, this wine rack is positively chic — and it costs less than $25 to boot. Small but functional, the metal rack has six individual slots to hold most white, red, and rosé still bottles. Best yet, no assembly is required — you can start enjoying it right away! One reviewer wrote: “Could not be happier with this wine rack. It came assembled & I pulled it right out of the box. It’s well made & really pretty. Holds regular sized wine bottles well. Recommend!” Style: Tabletop | Capacity: 6 bottles (designed to fit most still wine bottles) | Material: Metal | Dimensions: 10 x 8 x 10.3 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: No | Available colors: 2

11 A Large Bamboo Wine Rack That Holds 42 Bottles SONGMICS Wine Rack Amazon $70 See On Amazon Pros: Anti-tip strap provided for safety

Can leave natural, or paint or stain if desired With seven tiers and 42 individual slots to accommodate a majority of still and sparkling bottle types, this bamboo wine rack is a good option if you have a larger wine collection or you’re looking to create one. It features wave-style bars for stability and an anti-tip strap for added safety. The top of this wine rack actually boasts a flat surface that can be utilized to hold glasses, accessories, and more. The only downside? Amazon reviewers indicate that assembly can be a bit time consuming, so keep that in mind when purchasing. One reviewer wrote: “Sturdy, handsome wine rack that holds 42 bottles. Several different styles of wine bottles fit in this rack and are held securely. Assembly is fairly easy albeit somewhat time consuming. This piece is an incredible value for the price, and it is so attractive.” Style: Freestanding | Capacity: 42 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles) | Material: Bamboo | Dimensions: 26 x 11.4 x 39.2 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 3

12 An Extra-Large Wine Rack That Can Hold 100 Bottles Sorbus Wine Rack Amazon $85 See On Amazon Pros: Spacious enough for an extensive wine bottle collection

Reviewers indicate that its quite sturdy, even when full If you have an extensive wine collection, listen up — you need this Sorbus wine rack in your life, stat. Designed to hold up to 100 bottles of vino, many fans indicate they have this rack on display in a main room in their home, since it’s that attractive. The wine rack is described by reviewers as “easy to assemble” and “sturdy” once in place (and it mounts to the wall for added stability). All hardware needed for assembly is included. If you have larger bottles of wine in your collection, just know that they might only fit on the top rack of this rack. If this wine rack isn’t big enough for all of your wine, know that Sorbus makes another version of this rack that can hold up to 150 bottles. One reviewer wrote: “Very easy to assemble and very sturdy when attached to the wall. I love the low profile and minimalist design. Holds a good variety of bottle sizes, too. Had to put the champagne on the very top, but I expected that. Overall, very happy with this purchase and would recommend if you can attach to a wall, as recommended.” Style: Freestanding | Capacity: 100 bottles (designed to fit most still and sparkling wine bottles); 60-bottle version also available | Material: Metal | Dimensions: 37.8 x 7.8 x 39.5 inches (length x width x height) | Displays bottle labels: No | Assembly required: Yes | Available colors: 1

Frequently Asked Questions About Wine Racks

Where Should You Put A Wine Rack In Your Home?

While your first instinct may be to put your wine rack in your kitchen, most experts Bustle confided in mentioned that this is not an optimal location due to temperature fluctuations. Instead, set up the rack in a cool room (ideally, 55 degrees Fahrenheit with 75% humidity, according to Gargiulo) that’s dry and dark. “If you have a basement, this is an ideal location, because they tend to be much cooler than inside our homes,” explains Vogt. “A pantry or closet can be a good location as well, if you want your wine rack tucked away.”

What Is The Best Way To Organize The Bottles On A Wine Rack?

As Vogt puts it, “Organizing a wine rack is highly personal,” and so there is no “right” way to do it — heck, you don’t even have to organize it at all if you don’t want to! However, if you have a pretty extensive wine bottle collection, setting up some type of organization system may be helpful. Some experts Bustle connected with recommend organizing the bottles by region, grape variety, or by what the wine is used for (like an everyday wine versus a special occasion bottle). Or you could consider organizing the bottles by style, like sparkling, white, rosé, red, and dessert.

Experts:

Adam Edmonsond, CSW, Senior Sommelier and General Manager of The Sommelier Company

Michele Gargiulo, Wine & Beverage Director of the Fearless Restaurant Group, sommelier, and the author of Pairing Paws

Melissa Vogt, a California Wine Appellation Specialist, WSET Advanced Certified, and the founder and director of MV FoodDrink