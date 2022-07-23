Whether you’re picnicking in a park or attending a dinner party, bringing along a bottle of wine (or two) adds a nice touch to any occasion — and to get your bottle safely to its destination, the best wine totes all provide impact-resistant padding and temperature-controlling features. Available in a variety of styles and holding capacities, there’s sure to be one to suit your next outing.

What To Consider When Choosing A Wine Tote

One of the most important things to look for in a wine carrier case is sufficient padding so your bottles withstand the bumps they may endure while in transit. Thick fabrics, plush fillings, and even gel linings can help, and some wine carrier cases even use water-resistant fabrics in case of spills or leaks.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for different kinds of insulation and other temperature-regulating features. Polyurethane coatings, foam padding, and thermal fabrics are some of the most common things you’ll find in this area. Some wine totes have freezable inner linings, so if you love a nice chilled glass of white or rosé, these bags will be able to keep it at a desirable 49 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit and even help you cool down your bottle en route.

Lastly, the design of your wine tote should be easy to transport and offer enough space for all your wine. Most wine totes come with shoulder straps, and many feature cute handles, so consider what’s best for you. And when it comes to capacity, the following wine totes can carry from one to four bottles — one even has a nozzle opening that’ll work with 1.5-liter boxed wine bags. ​In addition, some wine totes come with storage for wine accessories, cups, and/or picnic accessories, so you have everything in one convenient place.

Gone are the days of precariously clinking your wine around in flimsy bags. These wine totes come in a variety of styles, colors, and prints, so you’re sure to find one that fits your needs.

1. A Cute Wine Tote With A Leakproof Interior

This chic two-bottle wine tote is easily one of the most stylish options out there. It features a padded shoulder strap and faux leather handle, and the durable polyester exterior comes in 11 different colors. Inside, you’ll find a removable divider, leakproof lining, and an elastic strap in the top lid to hold a corkscrew. With thermal insulation and 5-millimeter foam padding, your wine bottles will stay chilled and intact for whatever adventure you have planned.

Capacity: 2 bottles | Colors and Styles: 11 | Material: 600D Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “I use a wine tote a couple of times per week and after my leather-like (expensive) wine tote bit the dust it was time for a new wine bag! I am very happy with this product. It is lightweight, plenty tall enough for most normal bottles (those who enjoy German rieslings in an extra-tall bottle might disagree) and features a both a carry handle & sturdy shoulder strap. I especially like that it is insulated/padded to help protect its cargo from accidental bumps and drastic temperature fluctuations.”

2. This Wine Tote With A Pouring Spout

This multi-function wine purse can be used in several ways: it can carry bottled wine to its destination, or the included BPA-free wine bladder can be filled with your favorite wine and tucked into the specially designed, insulated pocket. When you’re ready to drink, a nozzle extends out the side and you can pour a glass straight from the bag. It holds 1.5 liters (roughly two standard bottles) of wine, and according to some reviewers, you can even pop in a bladder from a 1.5 liter boxed wine. Best of all, this tote has extra room to spare for other necessities, too. The wine bladder that comes with the purse is reusable, but replacements are sold as well.

Capacity: 1.5 liters (about 2 bottles) | Colors and Styles: 9 | Material: Canvas

One reviewer wrote: “This bag is fabulous. Not only does it allow you to bring wine incognito, it actually has useful space for all of your other items. I can’t begin to tell you how many compliments I have received and all the demos I have had to do for people because they wanted to know how it all worked.”

3. A Wine Tote With A Semi-Hard Shell For Extra Durability

For serious protection against bumps and falls, this wine case has a semi-hard shell made of EVA plastic and inner cushions for increased shock resistance. The tote is water-resistant, features a zipper closure, and is designed to have a tight fit to reduce bottle movement. The padding doubles as an insulator to keep your bottle chilled for hours, and its sleek, compact design is perfect for stashing in small spaces.

Capacity: 1 bottle | Colors and Styles: 1 | Material: EVA plastic

One reviewer wrote: “I had some reservations about the protectiveness of the interior material; however, my wine survived the plane trip perfectly intact!”

4. This Set With A Tote & 2 Travel Glasses

This cute wine tote comes with two insulated, stainless steel wine cups with lids, so you’ll have everything you need to enjoy your bottle of vino on the road. It can stash up to two wine bottles and is made of durable polyester fabric with an insulated lining to keep bottles chilled for hours. The exterior side pouch is great for storing smaller items like a corkscrew, and you have the option of using the carrying handle or adjustable shoulder strap.

Capacity: 2 bottles | Colors and Styles: 2 | Material: Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “This wine tote is very cute and functional for road trips, beach adventures, cookouts, etc. We bought this to carry our wine on our cruises and it was perfect. No need to worry about your bottles breaking in this easy to carry over the shoulder wine tote. The glasses with the lids are an added bonus.”

5. A Single-Bottle Wine Tote With Lots Of Accessories

Great for picnicking or simply enjoying a glass of wine outdoors, this wine tote features elastic bands to hold things in place. The set even includes two glasses, a corkscrew, a bottle stopper, and two cloth napkins. One side of the bag keeps your wine glasses secure while the other side snuggly fits a bottle of wine, and a central flap houses tableware and napkins. It features an adjustable strap for either shoulder or hand carrying and even comes in a convenient two-bottle version.

Capacity: 1 bottle | Colors and Styles: 10 (a larger, two-bottle option also available) | Material: Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “My wife and I use this all the time. We usually will take it to parties or weekend getaways. It will hold 1 bottle of wine with the place settings or remove the plastic wine glasses and it easily holds two bottles!”

6. An Insulated 4-Bottle Carrier

If you’re looking for a larger capacity wine carrier, this one features four separate compartments. One of the coolest things about this option is that the top of the tote has an expandable zipper that increases its height so you can transport taller bottles or ones that have already been opened and have wine stoppers or corks in them. Durable polyester fabric covers the exterior while insulating fabric and a waterproof lining add security in the case of spills. With wide padded shoulder straps for comfort and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, this wine tote is a strong contender for your wine transporting needs.

Capacity: 4 bottles | Colors and Styles: 2 | Material: 300D PVC fabric

One reviewer wrote: “Love this product! Quality material, well stitched. I love the insulation on the inside and the canvas material on the outside. The adjustable/removable handle strap is extremely convenient and versatile. On the inside, I love that the bottle separator is adjustable with Velcro attachments. This is great because I can put 2 bottles in, and fold a flap to allow more space for food or miscellaneous items when we’re headed to the beach or park. Another convenience is the expandable zipper so I can place larger bottles in as well. I bought this to take champagne and champagne glass on a picnic, and it worked perfect!”

7. A Freezable Wine Bag With A Gel Liner

This freezable wine tote has a gel bead lining that will keep your wine cold for hours and even chill your wine a little en route. Simply freeze the bag overnight, and it’s ready to use the next day. You can also use it unfrozen to insulate bottles and keep them at an enjoyable temperature. The gel beads double as protective padding for your bottle, and the fold-over top stays secure with a buckle closure. In addition, this tote can be pressed flat to easily store when not in use.

Capacity: 1 bottle | Colors and Styles: 6 | Material: n/a

One reviewer wrote: “I first saw one of these at a winery, and decided to get one for myself. I love it! I just keep it in the freezer so it's ready any time. It keeps a bottle of wine chilled for hours - and will actually chill a room-temperature bottle in a relatively short time. The shoulder strap makes it easy to carry if you've got your hands full with other stuff. I've used it several times for outings with my daughter, and it's been perfect. In addition to being great functionally, it's also very pretty - I like the bright colors.”

8. A Durable 3-Bottle Wine Carrier Case

This stylish and durable wine tote can hold up to three of your favorite bottles — and it’s a steal at just $20. Its insulated interior keeps wine cool for hours, and the thick interior padding helps protect bottles in transit. With convenient features such as its adjustable strap, faux leather handle, leak-resistant liner, removable dividers, and wine key storage inside the top of the bag, it’s a convenient option for a reasonable price.

Capacity: 3 bottles | Colors and Styles: 5 | Material: 600D Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “I used this bag to take wine to Thanksgiving get together. Easy to pack and transport without worrying about broken bottles. Well worth the money.”

9. A Wine Bag That Doubles As A Picnic Set

Perfect for picnicking, this two-in-one wine carrier and picnic set can hold two bottles and includes a cheese board, knife, bottle stopper, wine key, two cups, and napkins — each with their own special pocket. The waterproof polyester canvas material provides exceptional durability and the adjustable shoulder strap makes it convenient to carry.

Capacity: 2 bottles | Colors and Styles: 2 | Material: 600D Polyester canvas

One reviewer wrote: “Perfect! We have taken this to the beach… on the boat… on picnics… all good! Keeps the wine cold and safe from breakage. Includes plastic glasses, corkscrew, and a cheese board which we have used often! We LOVE this!”

10. A Wine Tote With A Front Pocket

This highly rated wine tote has a two-bottle capacity and features a convenient front pocket for storing books, magazines, bottle openers, and more. The padded lining and insulated material keeps wines cool while the colorful material and stylish faux leather trim keep it chic. A wine key is also included. Choose between using the adjustable shoulder strap or the sturdy handle and rest assured that you’ll be transporting your wine in style.

Capacity: 2 bottles | Colors and Styles: 12 | Material: 600D Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “I take this to friends house, our country club, restaurants when we bring our own bottle, the beach and pretty much anywhere and everywhere. Will be ordering for others as a gift.”

11. A Cotton Canvas Tote With An Earthy Vibe

For a more rugged vibe, consider this wine bag made of durable waxed cotton canvas. It features a medium-length strap handle, silky soft interior with divider, and a small side pocket for accessories. The soft and plush materials on the interior and exterior of the bag add some resistance against bumps, but the real beauty is in the rustic design. This bag has a lining designed to insulate it a little, but since there is no lid, it might serve best for red varieties or un-chilled transportation.

Capacity: 2 bottles | Colors and Styles: 1 | Material: Waxed cotton canvas

One reviewer wrote: “I love this style! That oiled or waxed Canvas, slightly rugged, slightly chic [...] but 100% form with style and function. I can’t tell you how much I love this bag! It’s gorgeous. I purchased it for a friend but when it got here, there was no way I was going to part with it.”

12. A Single Bottle Wine Tote That Looks Like A Handbag

If you’re looking for a chic and fashionable bag to tote your wine, this Tirrinia wine bag fits the bill. With a faux leather handle and several colors to choose from, there’s one for all styles. In addition to looking good, the bag is made of durable polyester material, and it features increased support along the bottom, aluminum-based insulation, and 5-millimeter foam for padding for enhanced cooling and impact resistance.

Capacity: 1 bottle | Colors and Styles: 9 | Material: 600D Polyester

One reviewer wrote: “This is the ideal item for transporting one bottle of wine or champagne. I used it right after purchasing it; and it kept my bottle of champagne cold the entire evening. I also liked the insulation, ease in carrying, sleekness, and attractiveness. I purchased the black Tote. I received numerous compliments on how nice it looked and its capacity for keeping the bottle cold for such a long period of time. I am really pleased with this Tote.”