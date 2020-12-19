Memory foam mattress toppers hold a place in the hall of fame, but the best wool mattress toppers are a breathable, natural alternative that many find second to none. In addition to being innately moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, wool is naturally sourced and hypoallergenic. And it goes without saying that it's a filling that offers incredible softness to help you catch those zzz's. The key to finding the right wool topper for you comes down to your budget and thickness preferences.

If you want to add a wool topper to combat a harder mattress, you'll need one that's appropriately thick and fluffy. Wool toppers come in a range of lofts, from the investment-worthy 2-inch pile to more budget-friendly options that hover around 1-inch. Alternately, a sheepskin mattress pad is a great, cost-effective way to reap the benefits of soft wool without springing for a full mattress topper. However, it's not going to envelop you in quite as much softness (think: a 0.5-inch loft).

Wool toppers are a good option for people who specifically struggle with allergies or prioritize sustainability: it's a fiber known for being non-irritating to sensitive skin and antimicrobial, as well as renewable and biodegradable. For a truly premium topper, you'll find options made from merino (yes, like a sweater) which is finer and softer than regular wool — not surprisingly, it's a luxury that you'll pay more for.

It’s easy to find nontoxic and organic wool mattress toppers that are ethically sourced; many come backed by certifications like the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which indicates your mattress topper is free from toxic chemicals. If you want the gold standard for organic textiles, look for a GOTS certification, which has stringent international requirements for every step of fabrication, from environmentally-friendly farming practices to ethical manufacturing.

Once you've settled on a wool topper, all you need to do is add a good wool comforter, and you're off to dreamland in comfort. No counting sheep necessary.

1. An Organic Merino Wool Mattress Topper

First up, we have a mid-range 1.5-inch-thick topper from Sleep & Beyond, a quality name in natural and organic bedding. The merino wool mattress topper contains organic merino with an organic 300 thread-count cotton sateen casing. The company sources its own merino from sheep it breeds humanely in the Kyrgyz Republic — and is backed by a battery of certifications, including ones from the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and GOTS. "So so worth the money," one Amazon shopper promised, adding "[The] extra cushion made me sleep like a baby and I no longer woke up uncomfortably hot. I never knew how much I needed this."

Available sizes: 5 (Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King)

2. The Sheepskin Mattress Topper That Looks & Feels Like An UGG Boot

This sheepskin mattress topper boasts a dense and uncovered 1.5-inch pile — comparisons to an UGG boot would not be out of place. The company took care to ensure a natural yet practical product: The mattress pad is sewn from virgin wool with a polyester backing for washability (it can even go in the dryer), but it's woven in such a way that your skin only comes into contact with natural materials and it's fully chemical-free. Thich 2-inch-wide rubberized elastic straps secure it nicely onto mattresses up to 18 inches deep, which is more than enough for most standard beds. "How did I ever sleep without this? Expensive but worth it, it should last a lifetime with reasonable care," a reviewer gushed. "It really helps with overheating and excess moisture problems, minimizes pressure points on hips and shoulders, and makes a dreamy soft bed."

Available sizes: 8 (Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Olympic Queen, King, California King, 80 inches x 60 inches)

3. An Oprah-Approved Luxury Organic Wool Mattress Topper

The Holy Lamb Organics is a wool purveyor that counts Oprah and Julia Roberts among its customers, and the brand's premium wool mattress topper is nothing short of luxurious. Yes, it comes with a high price tag, but it's a heritage piece you'll have for decades. Featuring a loft height between 1.5 and 2 inches, it's handmade by artisans in Washington state from top-shelf wool and covered in organic cotton that's tailored and tufted to stay flat — no shifting around. The company transparently adheres to the highest international standards for environmental and ethical practices, boasting organic certifications from GOTS and Eco Wool, among others, with a zero-waste business model. "It has changed my life," one shopper claimed, noting, "The topper provides both cushioning and support — it's hard to describe the cozy, comforting feeling it gives. Like I imagine sleeping on a soft, gently supportive cloud might be."

Available sizes: 6 (Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King)

4. The Budget-Friendly Sheepskin Mattress Pad

This wool mattress cover slips on like a fitted sheet to cover mattresses up to 15 inches deep with a lightweight, 0.5-inch layer of wool fleece. Amazon shoppers raved about how well this half-inch fleece topper helped with comfort and temperature, especially when it came to pressure points. "It thick and soft (still new) and warm. I don't know how it is made that way, but it is the wool thread on a knitted fabric (or it is woven into knitted fabric). It fits exactly to my 15" mattress," one reviewer noted. Unlike a fitted sheet, however, this pick is not machine washable; it should be spot-cleaned and aired out on a sunny day. Although it's not organic, this mattress cover is Woolmark certified for quality and sustainability.

If you're looking for a machine-washable pick, you might also consider this option that's still well below $200.