Sandbags are an effective way to improve home workouts, whether you're using them in strength exercises or as a part of cardio-based training. The best workout sandbags have adjustable weights, at least six handles, and are made from nylon or another similarly tough material.

There are a variety of durable materials for workout equipment and clothes, but for sandbags, nylon the best. Nylon is generally more durable than other materials like polyester, and it can be water-resistant. However, nylon's strength can vary depending on its thickness and other factors. Some nylon is also coated to further enhance its strength. Cordura is a particularly rugged type of nylon that is designed for workwear, outerwear, and military equipment, making it perfect for workout sandbags.

Most workout sandbags have an outer bag that holds two to four smaller bags inside, so the weight can be easily adjusted. Inner sandbags that have double closures are best because they are less likely to spill sand. One important thing to note when buying a workout sandbag is that the sand is not included. However, sand is sold at most hardware stores, so it's fairly easy to find.

Sandbags are an unstable weight, which is harder to lift than stable weight, like dumbbells. This means that when you're choosing a weight, you’ll want to buy a sandbag that has a lower minimum weight than your normal deadlift. The total weight of the whole workout sandbag includes the weight of the outer bag, which is why the sum of the inner bags’ weight does not always equal the total weight capacity.

1. The Best For Most People

Weight range: 5-200 pounds

This durable workout bag comes in a wide range of weight ranges, so you can choose the one that's right for you. The outer liner and inner bags are made from water-resistant Cordura nylon, and the inner bags have double hook and loop closures. Depending on which size you choose, it comes with anywhere from one to four inner bags. The outer bag has eight handles made from tough, seatbelt-like material, which makes it easy to carry for any workout. It also comes in a wide range of colors, which is great for anyone who doesn't want to be stuck with a black or army-green sandbag.

One fan raved: “Very well made bag with excellent handle positions. This is a great bag to workout with, I will be buying the heavier garage fit bag in the future. I really like that the inner sand bags (2 of them) are full length and don't shift around while using it.”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5-25 pounds — 125-200 pounds

2. The Best Budget Sandbag

Weight range: 10-40 pounds

If you're looking for a budget-friendly pick, this SLZ workout bag is a great choice. It's perfect for beginners, as it has a 10-pound minimum weight. It has four removable 10-pound bags that make it easy to adjust your weight, and six convenient handles. The outer bag is made from durable nylon with a zipper closure, and the inner bags have hook and loop closures.

One fan raved: “This bag is smaller in length than others I looked at but it seems pretty well built. I filled the bags about 95% to capacity with sand (just below the line where the inside Velcro starts) and had no problem fitting all 4 in and zippering shut. To be clear, this bag isn’t meant for slamming like a med ball. If you use it for that, it’ll probably rip. But the handles are sturdy and rigid and well placed. I’m really happy with this little bag!”

3. The Best For Maximum Durability

Weight range: 50-125 pounds

This Yes4All sandbag, which has a maximum weight of 125 pounds, is perfect for anyone who's ready for a tough workout. The outer bag is made from durable 1,000-denier, coated Cordura nylon, and it's water-resistant with a heavy-duty zippered closure. The three inner bags have double hook and loop closures, and the outer bag has seven handles, making it easy to hold onto wherever your workout takes you.

One fan raved: “I’ve been dropping the people’s elbow on this bag everyday for a week and it looks brand new. Why the hell would you pay double for a competitors bag, when you can get [this] bad boy for half the price. Excellent quality and value!!!”