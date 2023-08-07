Bloody Marys are typically served with brunch, but what if you could have one for dinner? No, not with dinner, for dinner. That’s right — TikTokers are turning the beloved beverage into the ultimate charcuterie board, and the snack version of the sip is like girl dinner to the max.

Sure, as a drink, Bloody Marys can be pretty divisive. But as a cheese plate, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s unclear who was first to innovate the brunch bev bite, but considering TikTok user Marissa Mullen (@thatcheeseplate) was posting her go-to Bloody Mary charcuterie board recipes back in August 2021, it looks like the foodie was one of the first to hop on the trend. In the video, the creator showcases all of the ingredients needed to replicate that mix of spicy, salty, and savory flavors that Bloody Marys are famous for, including bacon, peppers, lemon, cucumbers, celery, cheese, olives, and of course, tomatoes. Oh, and don’t forget to compliment these zesty flavor profiles with a side of vodka, if you so please. And to trick your palate into thinking you’re enjoying the OG drink, Mullen also recommends trying the following pairings:

Manchego, tomato, bacon, and pepperoncini

Blue cheese, hot sauce, bacon, and celery

Pepperjack, garlic-stuffed olive, and cucumber

If you’re shocked by the lack of pickles in this spread, you’re not the only one. In a comment inquiring about the pickled vegetable, Mullen replied, “Wanted to use fresh cucumbers to add something different to contrast all the savory notes on the plate!” Sounds like the expert knows what they’re talking about.

Thankfully, if you can’t quite get behind a pickle-less Bloody Mary charcuterie board, you’re more than welcome to put your own spin on the snack spread. Kit Keenan (@kitkeenan), for example, opted to pair her veggie plate with a side of shrimp, while @livelaughscrap served their Bloody Mary charcuterie on skewers.

User @taylor_golub, on the other hand, suggests serving the plate with pimento cheese that’s been dusted in Bloody Mary rimming spice, and tossing some strawberries and blueberries into the mix as well. The best part about this recipe, though, is that it’s meant to be enjoyed with an actual Bloody Mary in hand.

Whether you’re a Bloody Mary skeptic or never pass up the opportunity to order the tomato-based sip at brunch, this deconstructed snack plate is sure to satisfy all your savory and spicy needs. Besides, if you’re going to have a girl dinner, it might as well be something worth snacking on.