This Bride Went Viral For Her Unexpected Walk Down The Aisle

Many weddings kick off with a slow and sweet processional — the flower girl throws petals, the bridal party marches in a line, and eventually the bride enters, often accompanied by a parent on her arm. Then, the venue fills with a traditional tune like "Bridal Chorus" or an instrumental version of a classic like “At Last” by Etta James, and everyone immediately starts wiping away some tears.

But the traditional route isn’t the only way to go these days. At her wedding on Feb. 7, Adro Law blasted “Bad Girls” by M.I.A. and turned her aisle into a runway. A clip from the big day, filmed by her friend @gigijaymuz, has over 9 million views TikTok. The clip shows Law strutting towards the altar at her destination wedding in Cartagena, Colombia. As the music began to play, you can hear her friend say “I’m dead” as she recognizes the song, and then everyone starts to cheer.

In the video, Law enters with a bang, sashays halfway down the aisle before turning, posing, and strutting some more. Her long veil trails behind her, floating dramatically in the wind at the seaside locale. The music continues until Law reaches her soon-to-be husband, David, who promptly helps fix her outfit. The whole scene put a bad*ss spin on a typical wedding tradition.

In Gigi’s comments, someone wrote, “This is my first impression of you and I’m here for it.” Others said, “I didn’t know this was an option!” and “Watched again to look at the crowd and EVERY.SINGLE.PERSON was just as happy for you in that moment as you were for yourself!! Guest list was on point!!!!” The ideas also started rolling in: “As someone w/ weird relationships w/ my parents, im doing this. thank u icon.” Her, Law shares what it was like to go viral, and what the moment meant to her.

What inspired you to turn your processional into a runway?

My dad died of cancer 10 years ago. We were very close, and the idea was always to have him walk me down the aisle. I’m close with my brother and father-in-law, too, so I toyed with the idea of, “OK maybe they could walk me down the aisle.” But it just felt wrong trying to replace him.

And were you not a fan of the traditional slow walk?

I thought of walking to a slow song, but that’s not really my vibe. Then I bought my dress and I realized, “The vibe of the wedding is very fun, upbeat, sexy. Very guest-focused.” We were out to dinner one night and my sister-in-law, as a joke, was like, "You should walk down the aisle to M.I.A.’s ‘Bad Girls.’” And I was like, "Actually, I love that idea. I love that song. I like the vibe."

How did you get ready to strut?

My husband is actually a music producer and remixed the song to make it the exact length of my walk. If you listen to the song, it has a little boom at the end and it finishes right on time. So he did that for me.

Did you practice your model walk beforehand?

Because the song was so fast, I knew I couldn’t just run down the aisle. I was going to have to do a turn and make it at least 30 seconds. So I practiced the turn and everything, and then I had to practice it in my dress with the train, too. It was a process. I loved it. I was scared I’d chicken out, but I committed because we had a two-year engagement, so there was a lot of time to think about things and practice.

Did anyone else know you were going to come out to “Bad Girls”?

None of our family or guests had any idea. I was afraid if people knew, then they would start judging or try to talk me out of it. Even the bridal party was in the dark. I had them walk single file actually, and so they were kind of confused. I said, “Pretend that it’s a runway.”

How did your guests react?

They were shocked. It was so much fun. I was really worried about the older people, the grandparents and the older aunts and uncles. That was my biggest concern that they would think it was tacky, but they loved it. They said it was the best event they've ever been to, which coming from older people means a lot.

Did it feel empowering to walk on your own?

100%. And I didn't realize how much it would resonate with girls that didn't have a father, but it really did. I remember when my dad died and I'd attend weddings and cry at that part. I think it's very empowering and made me feel confident.

It also feels like such a moment!

You spend all this money on the dress and the wedding, so why try to hide? I wanted to show off my dress!

How do you feel about your wedding going viral?

At first I was really worried about negative comments. You see that on any video that gets popular. But yeah, I would say 99% is very encouraging. I think it's a huge feminist movement for the girls that do have a father to not be handed off. It's more, “This is my own thing. I'm my own person.” There have been so many different viewpoints. It's amazing in every way.

Everyone getting ready to cry, and then you strutting out to M.I.A is so funny.

It really set the tone for the wedding because we wanted something original and fun. At the rest of the wedding, we had the fire girls, a cigar roller, and a 10-foot robot. We wanted more of a party than a sad wedding vibe.

Does that describe you and your husband?

He's an entertainer at heart and we both love attention. We love hosting parties, so we really wanted to make it something where everyone could have fun. A lot of our guests have been to dozens of weddings and they're usually all the same, so we wanted to mix it up.

Do you hope your walk becomes a trend?

I'll be very curious. Everyone says they're going to do it. It'll be really cool if it ends up trending.

What’s your advice for someone who wants to walk the runway at their wedding?

I would say pick your favorite song and just do what you want to do! Don't think about anyone else's opinions. When you stay true to yourself, other people can feel it and they automatically have a positive reaction.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.