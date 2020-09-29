It’s summer time, which means it’s time to grill. But grilling can be intimidating. Enter: Bustle Bites. Alexandra Machover, BDG associate creative director, is going to help you start your grilling journey by making a grilled Caesar salad. That’s right… we’re grilling lettuce. Sounds weird, but trust us, it’s ridiculously delicious and so easy to make. Top it with a homemade dressing and you’ve got a restaurant-quality salad right at your backyard barbecue. This recipe is a must-make, no matter your skill level in the kitchen or on the grill.

Ingredients:

-¼ cup low-fat mayo

-1 tablespoon lemon zest

-2 tablespoons lemon juice

-3 cloves garlic

-1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

-1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

-1 teaspoon anchovy paste

-¼ teaspoon salt

-¼ teaspoon black pepper

-1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

-2 hearts of romaine, halved lengthwise

-Sourdough bread, 3 slices

Bustle Bites is the hosted cooking show that teaches you how to elevate the food trends you’re seeing all over the internet — no matter your skill level in the kitchen. Each episode features a BDG contributor as they create a trending recipe, making it super easy for anyone to follow along.

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA