Bustle Bites
How To Make Gluten-Free Pink Strawberry Bread (Banana Bread Who?)
Alexandra Machover is teaching you how to make a gluten-free strawberry bread. It’s pink, packed with fresh strawberries, and gluten-free.
Banana bread is so three months ago. On this episode of Bustle Bites, BDG Associate Creative Director Alexandra Machover is teaching you how to make a gluten-free strawberry bread. It’s pink, packed with fresh strawberries, and gluten-free. It’s so good, in fact, that we’re proclaiming it the bread of the summer. So grab your strawberries (fresh or frozen and thawed work!) and get baking. Remember to tag us if you make it — @bustle #bustlebites.
Ingredients listed below!
Dry Ingredients:
-1 cup 1-1 gluten-free flour, plus 1 heaping tablespoon
-1 teaspoon baking powder
-½ teaspoon baking soda
-2 teaspoons cream of tartar
-¼ teaspoon salt
Wet Ingredients:
-1 stick room temperature butter
-¾ cup sugar
-1 egg
-½ teaspoon vanilla extract
-½ cup sour cream
-1 cup chopped strawberries
-10 drops natural red food coloring (or 2-3 drops pink gel food coloring)
Bustle Bites is the hosted cooking show that teaches you how to elevate the food trends you’re seeing all over the internet — no matter your skill level in the kitchen. Each episode features a BDG contributor as they create a trending recipe, making it super easy for anyone to follow along.
Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA