Banana bread is so three months ago. On this episode of Bustle Bites, BDG Associate Creative Director Alexandra Machover is teaching you how to make a gluten-free strawberry bread. It’s pink, packed with fresh strawberries, and gluten-free. It’s so good, in fact, that we’re proclaiming it the bread of the summer. So grab your strawberries (fresh or frozen and thawed work!) and get baking. Remember to tag us if you make it — @bustle #bustlebites.

Ingredients listed below!

Dry Ingredients:

-1 cup 1-1 gluten-free flour, plus 1 heaping tablespoon

-1 teaspoon baking powder

-½ teaspoon baking soda

-2 teaspoons cream of tartar

-¼ teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients:

-1 stick room temperature butter

-¾ cup sugar

-1 egg

-½ teaspoon vanilla extract

-½ cup sour cream

-1 cup chopped strawberries

-10 drops natural red food coloring (or 2-3 drops pink gel food coloring)

Bustle Bites is the hosted cooking show that teaches you how to elevate the food trends you’re seeing all over the internet — no matter your skill level in the kitchen. Each episode features a BDG contributor as they create a trending recipe, making it super easy for anyone to follow along.

