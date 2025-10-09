Sports
Bustle x COVERGIRL’s WNBA Finals Watch Party Was A Nail-Biting Blast
Hoops for Hotties host Mariah Rose hosted the makeup-filled event.
The WNBA Finals are in full swing. On Oct. 8, Bustle and COVERGIRL joined forces for a “Cover the Court” watch party, as the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury duked it out in Arizona, bringing Game 3 of the series to a nail-biting end.
The event was hosted by Mariah Rose, host of the Hoops for Hotties podcast. Rose has been surrounded by basketball her entire life — her father is NBA star-turned-analyst Jalen Rose — and her podcast aims to break down the sports world for, in the words of a recent Instagram post, “the girls, the gays, and the straight men that don’t wanna admit they’re not watching sports.”
Rose and her podcast sit at the intersection of sports and girly-pop culture, making her the perfect host for an evening full of makeup and making plays.
Cocktails & Competition
Bustle x COVERGIRL basketball jerseys adorned the walls at J.Bespoke cocktail lounge in New York City, where the event was held. As guests arrived, makeup artists clad in referee jerseys provided touch-ups with COVERGIRL products, including their Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence, Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss, Clean Fresh Prime+Refresh Nourishing Milk, and Outlast Lipstain.
After receiving an expert touch-up, guests filed into the back room to catch the tipoff to Game 3 of the series. They snacked on sliders, arancini, and popcorn and cheered over specialty cocktails, like the cold brew- and vodka-based “Buzzer Beater” and the fruity, tequila “Grand Slam.”
A Thrilling Tie-Breaker
Guests watched as the Aces’ superstar center A’ja Wilson brought her team to victory, making a tie-breaking shot with mere seconds to spare. With Wednesday night’s game in the bag, the Aces are now up 3-0 over the Mercury, and one step closer to taking their third title in four years. It all comes to a head at Game 4 on Friday, Oct. 10, when the Aces have a shot to clinch the championship.