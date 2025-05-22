In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask women athletes about their pregame rituals. What do they wear for the infamous tunnel walk? How do they get in the zone? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, A’ja Wilson, the center for the Las Vegas Aces, shares her favorite pregame foods, songs, and superstitions.

This month marks A’ja Wilson’s eighth season in the WNBA, and judging by her performance in 2024, fans have a lot to look forward to. Last year, the Las Vegas Aces center became the first WNBA player to score more than 1,000 points in a single season, and she broke the single-season rebounding record, to name a few of her many accolades.

With a new crop of rookies coming in hot — including big names like Paige Bueckers and Kiki Iriafen — Wilson says she’s excited to get back on the court, play her best, and work toward another shot at the finals. The Aces lost to the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals last year, but they’re ready to make a comeback.

“The off seasons are really long, and when you lose, they’re extremely long,” the 28-year-old tells Bustle. “I’m ready to get back to work and be alongside my team and have fun. This is our job, this is entertainment, and we should have fun with it. I want to beat everybody.”

Wilson has also starred in several campaigns, like her new “Cashback Like a Pro” campaign and commercial with Chase Freedom. It features the player alongside comedian Kevin Hart and NBA star Steph Curry, as they talk about the card’s cash back program and compete to be the Greatest Cashbacker of All Time. “Try saying ‘cash-backers’ three times fast,” she says. Though Hart was constantly cracking jokes, they eventually got through their lines.

The commercial will run to kick off the 2025 season, which is already attracting more fans than ever before. The Aces tipped off May 17 on the road and will host their first home game May 23 against the Washington Mystics.

For those tuning in to the WNBA for the first time, Wilson has some advice. “Enjoy the games as you would enjoy regular TV shows,” she says. “You’re watching 144 women be great at what they do every single night, and they’re all so much bigger than basketball. It’s cool to invest in and watch women’s sports. This is a moment.”

Here, Wilson talks about her pregame routine, including the treat that gives her energy to play and a sweet ritual that brings her peace.

How do you get in the zone before a game?

I’m a huge napper, so I have to get that in. Then I’ll eat and head to the arena. Once I see my teammates, and we have the music blasting, and we’re singing and dancing, that flushes out my nerves. About three minutes before we run onto the court, I’ll also meet with our team’s chaplain. We’ll reflect on everything that led up to that moment, and it puts me at ease.

What do you like to eat beforehand?

My lovely chef prepares me an amazing meal, like fish and a good salad. That’s my favorite combination on game days. I also have a sweet tooth, so I’ll sneak sour gummy worms, Starburst, and Skittles.

Do you have any lucky charms or superstitions before a game?

I wear my good-luck charm all the time. It’s a tattoo of my grandmother's name on my left hand. I’ll rub it before I play. I also have to put my uniform on the same way every time, going left to right.

What do you wear while traveling to games? Do you go comfy or cute?

I go for comfy and cute! I also can’t fly without my bonnet because I love taking care of my hair. I actually just released a collection with Nike that has a satin lining inside the hoodie. I always have it on me.

Do you have any outfits planned for the tunnel walks this season?

I’m working with my stylist to find something comfortable but also sassy. Sometimes I wear sweats. Sometimes I wear heels and a skirt. I like to be versatile. I love that the tunnel walks allow the women of the W to express their personalities through fashion.

What do you listen to to get hyped up?

My teammate Chelsea Gray does an awesome job on the aux. She makes sure everyone gets their favorite artist in. I’m a late ’90s, early 2000s girly. I like anything in that category, whether it’s R&B, hip-hop, or anything in between.

What do you do right after a game?

I’ll ice down, chug water, and reflect on the game. And then it’s onto the next one in the blink of an eye.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.