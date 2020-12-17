Sex & Relationships
Cancer Zodiac Sign's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
Get a crab to really open up, and they'll surprise you.
Cancers may be the homebodies and caretakers of the zodiac, but get them in the right mood, and this sign will surprise you by how sexy they can be. Like the crab that represents them, Cancers are tough on the outside, and it may take some time for them to really open up physically. But one of the best ways to unlock this water sign's sensual side is to stimulate their erogenous zones. Every zodiac sign has at least one, and Cancer's erogenous zones are a lot of fun.
Every zodiac sign has at least one body part associated with them. For instance, Cancer rules the chest, breast, and stomach areas of the body. Because of this, those areas tend to be more sensitive than other parts of the body, astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Bustle. "Just like the underbelly of a crab is soft and vulnerable, the torso and chest of a Cancer are receptive to gentle touch and massage," Sofie Lyddon, astrology practitioner at ALTYR, a wellness concierge service, tells Bustle. "Tending to their softer side will really open them up to a night of deep intimate connection."
Cancers are gentle, affectionate, and love indulging in slow and sensual foreplay. If you want your Cancer partner to feel good, these are the erogenous zones you should focus on.
