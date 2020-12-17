Cancer Zodiac Sign's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers

Cancers may be the homebodies and caretakers of the zodiac, but get them in the right mood, and this sign will surprise you by how sexy they can be. Like the crab that represents them, Cancers are tough on the outside, and it may take some time for them to really open up physically. But one of the best ways to unlock this water sign's sensual side is to stimulate their erogenous zones. Every zodiac sign has at least one, and Cancer's erogenous zones are a lot of fun.

Every zodiac sign has at least one body part associated with them. For instance, Cancer rules the chest, breast, and stomach areas of the body. Because of this, those areas tend to be more sensitive than other parts of the body, astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Bustle. "Just like the underbelly of a crab is soft and vulnerable, the torso and chest of a Cancer are receptive to gentle touch and massage," Sofie Lyddon, astrology practitioner at ALTYR, a wellness concierge service, tells Bustle. "Tending to their softer side will really open them up to a night of deep intimate connection."

Cancers are gentle, affectionate, and love indulging in slow and sensual foreplay. If you want your Cancer partner to feel good, these are the erogenous zones you should focus on.

Chest Cancer rules the chest, so it's only natural for them to be sensitive in that area. According to Carter, "Cancer men tend to be extra sensitive in their pectoral region, so sink your palms into their chest. Bonus points if you can slightly pull their chest hair for an extra tease." Rubbing some massage oil all over a Cancer's chest can also be a significant turn on. According to Lyddon, "it's warm, nourishing, soft, and can really stimulate their senses."

Breasts Cancer is known as the "mother" of the zodiac, just as their opposite sign, Capricorn, is referred to as the "father." According to Carter, this means that Cancer naturally rules all things in regards to femininity and fertility. "Cancer women will be extra sensitive and responsive to kisses, massages, or even a little biting on their breasts," Carter says. Incorporating a little nipple play will also lead to pleasurable results. Cancer also rules the stomach, so keep things going by kissing your way down their abdomen.

Stomach In astrology, Cancer rules the divine feminine, fertility, and the womb. Although the stomach may not be as obvious of an erogenous zone as the breasts, Cancers will find this area "extremely intimate." Carter suggests spooning and wrapping your arms around their midsection. Cancers value security. Nothing will make them feel safer or closer to you than being wrapped in your arms. When a Cancer feels truly secure and comfortable, they'll be able to let out their secret wild side.

Sources

Sofie Lyddon, astrology practitioner at ALTYR

Sarah James Carter, astrologer