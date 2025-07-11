The last time I traveled out of New York, I nearly missed the check-in luggage deadline, had to wait 20 minutes for a chai latte, and spent my weekly grocery budget on overpriced airport snacks.

Which is why I breathed a sigh of relief when I walked into the new Capital One Lounge at JFK’s Terminal 4, knowing my next airport experience wouldn’t be a total nightmare. The space, spanning more than 13,000 square feet, features gorgeous bars, unique culinary experiences, and some of the comfiest seats I’ve ever lounged in at the airport.

The JFK lounge drew inspiration from New York City by working with local eateries to create areas reminiscent of places like Central Park and your local bagel shop, and it’s also furnished with Big Apple-esque art installations. Even the gold-plated bar feels more like a swanky NYC members club than an airport lounge. (My favorite drinks were the signature mocktails, like the Red Clay Stray, made with vanilla-infused matcha and orange cold foam, and the Staten Island Sunrise, a twist on a grown-up Shirley Temple.)

But sipping craft cocktails is only one of the many ways the Capital One Lounge evokes a first-class experience. (And you don’t even need a first-class ticket: Capital One’s Venture X credit card will grant you access. If you have the normal Venture card, or are the guest of a Venture X cardholder, you can pay a $45 fee to enter.) Ahead, read all the ways that you can live your best life at the lounge.

The Cheese Bar

Why stop at a cocktail bar when you can also have a cheese bar? Capital One tapped New York institution Murray’s Cheese to create an airport cheesemonger, offering curated charcuterie boards with beer and wine pairings that’ll make you feel like you’re at a wine bar in France, rather than at JFK.

Afternoon Tea

If you’re heading to London on an early red-eye flight (or any destination after work, really), you can get a jump-start on one of the UK’s best pastimes before crossing the pond. The lounge offers an afternoon tea service featuring pastries like sticky buns and crullers, as well as premium wellness teas.

The Luxurious Rituals

Capital One’s JFK lounge is open 24/7, and they’ve incorporated special Daily Rituals to keep you going throughout the day, using chic trolley carts to serve time-sensitive treats. One of them, Sunset Sips, includes a champagne toast at golden hour as you watch the sunset over the tarmac. Later on, you can also indulge in a midnight snack (offerings rotate periodically).

The High-End Bodega

If you’re running late to the airport and don’t have time to grab your usual bodega BEC, the lounge has its own deli counter that rivals the one on your street corner. You’ll find classic New York hand-rolled bagels from Ess-a-Bagel as well as locally sourced coffee from Bean & Bean.