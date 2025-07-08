The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Move Abroad

Imagine waking up every morning in Paris with the smell of croissants from a local pâtisserie wafting in your window. It would be just as nice to hop on a bike and pedal to work in Copenhagen, or live a stone’s throw from a beach in Costa Rica. Imagine popping into the waves for an evening surf? Dreamy.

The promise of an idyllic lifestyle is one of many reasons people fantasize about moving abroad. Often, all it takes is a viral TikTok of someone showcasing their chic lifestyle in South Korea or a travel article about the endless food options in Italy, and suddenly, you want to pack your bags, hop on a plane, and start over fresh in a brand new country.

While many people fantasize about extended travel in faraway lands, the call of the expat lifestyle is particularly strong for certain zodiac signs. It takes a lot of work to move abroad — even if you’re only going for six months — but they always find a way to make it happen.

For many members of the zodiac, the desire to move abroad stems from wanting to see other cultures. They often want to see how other people live and get a taste of what the world has to offer, especially if they grew up in a small town.

Others dream of moving abroad as a way to chase a certain lifestyle — often one that’s more laidback — while others are in it for the adventure. Here are the top three zodiac signs most likely to move abroad.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images

Moving abroad takes a spark of initiative, and that’s something Aries is known for. Once they picture themselves dancing in the clubs of Berlin or starting over fresh in Thailand, they’ll start making moves — literally.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, and it’s what helps their wildest visions come to life. Instead of pinning photos of beautiful vistas and cobblestone streets on Pinterest, they’re busy buying a one-way plane ticket to their dream destination.

Some Aries also move abroad by accident. They might leave on a whim when they get a job offer or an invite from a friend, and then find a way to extend their stay. This fire sign is also notoriously fearless. Even if the move doesn’t work out long-term, they’ll be happy that they took the leap.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images

While many people associate moving abroad with being adventurous, it also attracts people who want to experience life’s little luxuries — something that describes Taurus to a T. Once they hear about the ultra-modern lifestyle of Tokyo or the relaxed lifestyle of Madrid, it’s only a matter of time before they’ll want to see it with their own two eyes.

Instead of simply traveling to a new country, however, this organized earth sign has what it takes to swing big and actually move there. They’ll get their paperwork in order, line up a lovely flat to stay in, and settle into their new lifestyle as if they’ve been a local all their lives.

As a sign ruled by Venus, Tauruses want to steep themselves in a culture and get to know new people on a personal level, and moving there is often the best way to do so. A Taurus will befriend neighbors and shop owners, learn the language, and create a beautiful routine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Mystockimages/E+/Getty Images

Any list about moving, traveling, or starting over has to include the very adventurous Sagittarius. While other signs might daydream about renting a cute apartment in Edinburgh or riding their bike to work in the Netherlands, this sign makes it happen.

Sagittarians are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of travel, expansion, and spirituality, which means you’re always on the lookout for something more. Bigger experiences, broader horizons, new connections — you get the idea.

It’s tough for you to accept the status quo, which is why you aren’t afraid to sell all your furniture, buy a plane ticket, and move abroad. The moment you feel bored with your routine is the moment you start scouring the internet for work-study programs, nanny opportunities, or other jobs that allow you to live somewhere new.

You aren’t afraid to rough it, either. As a fire sign, you have the energy to live in less-than-ideal situations while you figure it all out — something that’s often necessary when starting over in a new country.