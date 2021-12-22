Astrology
Welcome, grounded earth energy.
Iron out your best blazer and break out that fresh new planner — Capricorn season has arrived. The sea-goat is lighting up our public lives as we head into workaholic Capricorn on Dec. 21. Come prepared with these do's and dont's.
With Capricorn season kicking things off with a new moon in its native sign on Jan. 2, it's a good time as any to do practical routine maintenance. Prep for the hard work you'll be doing this season by decluttering your folders and updating your calendars.