If your birthday falls between approximately December 22 and January 19, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Capricorn (but you probably already knew that!). These hardworking pragmatists know how to get things done right — and their sign's energy can help all of us channel our inner boss.

Whether you're a Capricorn, your crush or partner is a Capricorn, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Capricorn zodiac traits — and what it means if Capricorn is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Capricorn: The Zodiac's Goal-Crusher

Capricorn is represented by the symbol of the goat — which makes sense, because they approach their goals slowly and steadily. Capricorn's ruling planet is strict Saturn, which imbues this sign with their strong sense of discipline and responsibility. As one of the self-starting cardinal zodiac signs, Capricorns excel when it comes to laying out the foundation of a tangible plan. And because they're earth signs, Capricorns tend to focus their energy on the material world, which is why they're notorious for being good with money.

"Capricorn energy is real and honest — it’s just not an open kind of honesty that everyone gets a ticket to," Capricorn-born astrologer Jasmine Wolfe tells Bustle. "Capricorn wears a hard shell to protect themselves from the world, which is why they often get erroneously pegged as boring and cold. However, when you get past the walls of a Capricorn, you get to see just how tender and goofy they are."

Capricorn vibes are all about being in charge, so it's a great energy to call on if you're trying to conquer your goals. The Capricorn secret to success is foregoing any risky shortcuts in order to take the route that's guaranteed to bring them to their destination. Even if takes them longer to get there, they're sure to arrive — and will be there to stay once they do.

Capricorns In Love & Romance

Because they’re earth signs, Capricorn romantic traits point to their desire for security and stability in relationships. They're less interested in shallow flings or one-night stands, and lean more toward investing their valuable time, energy, and love into a relationship that has longer lasting power. This doesn't necessarily mean that every Capricorn is looking for a soulmate, of course. It's simply that they're no-nonsense planners by nature, so they can't help but weigh whether it's worth pursuing someone in the long run. To a decisive Capricorn, commitment isn't scary at all. Additionally, career life is almost always going to be important to a Capricorn, so they should make sure they have a partner who is equally ambitious and driven — and who is willing to stand by their side as they pursue their professional interests.

The signs most compatible with Capricorn are fellow earth signs Taurus and Virgo, and water signs Scorpio and Pisces. If you want to impress a Capricorn, show off your sensible side. Capricorns are one of the most responsible signs of the zodiac, so they appreciate a partner who has their stuff together.

If Capricorn Is Your Sun Sign...

If Capricorn is your sun sign, then you're a determined leader who knows exactly how to get to the top. Once you set your sights on a goal, you’re willing to power through any challenges until you reach it. Thankfully, you have a solid reserve of patience, because you know that good things often come to those who wait (and work hard, too). Capricorns enjoy doing things the old-fashioned way sometimes, and traditions are meaningful to them — you might even feel like an old soul sometimes. Because of your diligence and focus, you tend to perform well at work and would likely make a good boss. You're known for being serious about things, but you have a spunky side, too. Capricorns are known for their dry, dark, and intelligent sense of humor.

Because of Capricorn's hardworking nature, they can sometimes get overly focused on work, success, and achievement. Remember to loosen up your shoulders and let yourself have fun sometimes.

If Capricorn Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Capricorn, then you probaby shy away from sharing your feelings and tend to think about emotions from a practical standpoint. You don't want your feelings to be a distraction from your goals, so you might sometimes try to push them aside. Surrounding yourself with people who are loyal and reliable makes you feel nurtured and better able to open up.

If Capricorn Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Capricorn, people probably take you seriously without you having to say much at all. You have a commanding and powerful presence, and you come off as being very much in control. While you may appear reserved, you also come off as being confident, which draws people in and helps you easily build trust with others. Capricorn risings also like to look put together, so you might lean toward more conservative style of dressing that looks professional.