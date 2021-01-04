Sex & Relationships
These Are Capricorn's Erogenous Zones
Unleash this earth sign’s wild side.
Serious, practical, restrained, and ambitious are words you'd typically use to describe the zodiac's sea goat. Although Capricorns do work hard, they can play even harder. If you want to unleash this earth sign's inner wild side, get familiar with Capricorn's erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are a few surprising spots you should touch to turn your Capricorn on.
"The zodiac's workhorse is one sign few look at and say, 'Wow, look at that sexy sea goat,'" astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "However, they tend to be very sexual by nature, and few realize that there are two sides to every Capricorn. Sexually, you can expect a deep and passionate experience with them as they tend to put their all into every aspect of life."
Like the other signs in the zodiac, Capricorn is associated with certain parts of the body. According to Fox, Capricorn rules over the skeletal system, structure, and bones. "Though necessary for survival, these parts of the body aren't very glamorous," she says. "All work and no play burns a Capricorn out, which is why Capricorns tend to be very sexual. They know sex is a perfect physical release for all the stress they tend to carry."
In bed, Capricorns tend to be very earthy and tactile. As certified astrologer Kyla Derkach tells Bustle, they love slow and sensual movements. Light rubs and massages can both help them relax and get them in the mood for something more. If you're looking for the best ways to touch and tempt a sea goat, try stimulating any one of the following erogenous zones for Capricorn.
Sources:
Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com
Kyla Derkach, certified astrologer and founder of HATHA ASTRO