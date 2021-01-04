Serious, practical, restrained, and ambitious are words you'd typically use to describe the zodiac's sea goat. Although Capricorns do work hard, they can play even harder. If you want to unleash this earth sign's inner wild side, get familiar with Capricorn's erogenous zones. According to astrologers, there are a few surprising spots you should touch to turn your Capricorn on.

"The zodiac's workhorse is one sign few look at and say, 'Wow, look at that sexy sea goat,'" astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle. "However, they tend to be very sexual by nature, and few realize that there are two sides to every Capricorn. Sexually, you can expect a deep and passionate experience with them as they tend to put their all into every aspect of life."

Like the other signs in the zodiac, Capricorn is associated with certain parts of the body. According to Fox, Capricorn rules over the skeletal system, structure, and bones. "Though necessary for survival, these parts of the body aren't very glamorous," she says. "All work and no play burns a Capricorn out, which is why Capricorns tend to be very sexual. They know sex is a perfect physical release for all the stress they tend to carry."

In bed, Capricorns tend to be very earthy and tactile. As certified astrologer Kyla Derkach tells Bustle, they love slow and sensual movements. Light rubs and massages can both help them relax and get them in the mood for something more. If you're looking for the best ways to touch and tempt a sea goat, try stimulating any one of the following erogenous zones for Capricorn.

Lower Back Capricorns are known for overworking, and many may suffer from back pain due to sitting for long periods of time. Giving them a sensual back massage after a long day will be highly appreciated. "Just start to rub lightly, and you'll see them relax," Fox says. It's also an excellent way to "rev up their engines" if you're looking to distract them in the middle of the day.

Knees Another one of Capricorn's big erogenous zones is the back of the knees. According to Derkach, this area is particularly sensitive. Tickling, kissing, or lightly touching this area can be really satisfying for them. "Pressure points that stimulate their joints can also get this earthy sign fired up," she says.

Hands The hands are one of Capricorn's more secret sensitive spots. According to Fox, "Rubbing their hands disconnects Capricorn from where their mind was to where you want it to be — connected to you." Holding their hand while they're stressed or overwhelmed can help ground them. Playfully tickling their palm with your index finger or holding their hand during sex will push them over the edge.

Forehead As earth signs, Capricorns love taking their time and hope you do the same. According to Derkach, one area you should focus your touches on is the forehead. "The third eye chakra rules Capricorns, so gently touching their forehead and brows is a big turn on for them," she says. "Caress this area in a soft but deliberate manner."

Sources:

Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com

Kyla Derkach, certified astrologer and founder of HATHA ASTRO