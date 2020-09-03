All The Celeb Kids Named After Where They Were Conceived

Emboldened by unconventional lifestyles, celebrities have long been known to name their progeny something a little on the eccentric side. And who can blame them really? However, what some famous parents appear to forget, is that their offspring, just like the rest of us, will one day have to contend with being a teenager. And just imagine dealing with those dark years as one of the celebrity children named after where they were conceived? I can almost hear the "MUUUUUM! YOU'RE SO EMBARRASSING" from here.
As we know, there are a whole host of celebrity kids out there named after geographical locations. Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson named their son Bronx, for example. Then you have Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz, whose child is named Egypt, and Shakira and Gerard Pique, who have Milan. And, of course, who can forget Chicago West, daughter to Kayne and Kim, and her sister North? Now there's a family who have really lent into the whole geography thing.
However, there are only a few celebrity kids out there with the very special privilege (*cough cough*) of being able to pin point exactly where and when they came into being thanks to their name. Most recently we've seen it happen with Ed Sheeran's new baby girl Lyra Antartica, but let's take a gander at all the famous people who've decided to name their children after the place they were conceived.
Although calling your children after where they were conceived might be utterly mortifying for them in later life (see Bryce Dallas Howard), the fact if the matter is that it could be worse. The Independent have reported on an alarming trend for coronavirus inspired names rising with the virus. Yes, a couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh called their twins Covid and Corona. No actually, I take it back, nothing is worse than being called where your parents bonked.