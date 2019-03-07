March is known as Women's History Month, which gives us a chance to celebrate the history of trailblazing women who have come before us, doing things to make life better for women of the future. While this month is all about history, it's also about celebrating strong women of today who are working hard to improve gender equality and more — because, yes, that is definitely still necessary in 2022. There are a lot of ways to take part in this month, but if you have the funds to do so, a great way to honor this month is by redistributing funds to organizations that work every day to improve the lives of women everywhere.

Women's History Month didn't actually begin as a national celebration until 1981 — and back then, it was just Women's History Week, according to the official Women’s History Month website. In 1987, it became Women's History Month, which is where we're at today. This is the perfect time to look into and acknowledge the difference the women before us have made.

But, while we've come a long way from the years past, there is still progress to be made. And there are a lot of organizations out there that are dedicated to making that change — or, at least to helping women make that change. Whether you want to donate to a number of organizations on this list, or find one whose mission is particularly meaningful to you where you can volunteer, there are plenty of ways to give back this Women’s History Month. And remember, donations don't have to be huge to be significant — and they don't have to be confined to the month of March. Here are some recommendations for organizations to donate to during Women’s History Month:

1 Urgent Action Fund According to their site, the feminist organization Urgent Action Fund is currently working to offer direct assistance to “women, trans, and nonbinary activists on the ground in and surrounding Ukraine by providing flexible funding and security support.” This support can look like assistance in emergency evacuations; legal, financial, or medical support; increased sheltering for women and civilians; and more. You can donate here.

2 Girls Inc Girls Inc. is an organization dedicated to raising a strong generation of women. By partnering with schools and Girls Inc. centers, they focus on development, with mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming to help girls get through it all. They also work to advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls out there. They host annual luncheons to raise money, if you can attend one, or you can give a gift.

3 Women For Women International Women For Women International works to support marginalized women in countries that have been severely affected by conflict. They offer programs to help women earn and save money, improve health, and connect to networks for support, among other things. This gives women the skills and the resources to create positive changes in their lives and their family's lives. There are a few ways you can support them: you can shop for products with proceeds going to the women, you can donate, or you can volunteer.

4 Step Up Step Up is an organization that helps girls go to school and get a higher education. They work with girls who live or go to school in under-resourced communities and make sure they fulfill their potential by offering programs and opportunities that help them go to college, get focused on a career, and become successful, professional women of the future. Donate here to support their mission.

5 CARE CARE is a global organization that works to end poverty all over the world while trying to achieve social justice. Their site says, "We put women and girls in the center because we know that we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities." Donate here if you want to help their important cause.

6 UltraViolet If you want to see more women in politics, consider donating to UltraViolet. The organization is a community of over one million people to drive "feminist cultural and political change." They work to improve the lives of all women and people impacted by sexism. You can donate here.

7 Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network The Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network International is an initiative that works to unite women in climate justice work and support them in their efforts toward “sustainability solutions, policy advocacy, and worldwide movement building for social and ecologic justice." The organization helps women get involved to prevent climate change, an issue that’s only getting more urgent as years go by. You can donate here.

8 Running Start Running Start is a nonpartisan nonprofit that trains young women to run for public office. They empower women to get involved in politics, then offer them programs that will help them make connections, build confidence, and give them the resources they need to get further in the political world. There are over 100 training programs all over the country. You can donate here to contribute.

9 Planned Parenthood Planned Parenthood offers affordable reproductive healthcare to people who need it. Planned Parenthood also works to make birth control and safe abortions accessible to people throughout the country, and has since its founding in 1916. You can donate here.

10 Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Founded in 2019, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (BTFA Collective) is a mutual aid organization that strives to “create spaces for the production and preservation of Black trans art and culture.” In addition to community organizing, programming, and producing Black trans femme-led projects, the organization works to provide necessary resources and support to Black trans femme artists in their pursuits. You can donate here.

11 National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Women are affected by domestic and intimate partner violence every day. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence works to promote awareness and prevent domestic violence, support survivors, and hold offenders accountable. They have programs that help survivors, webinars and conferences to get inspired and learn, and more. You can donate here.

12 Girls Who Code Though STEM is still a male-dominated field, Girls Who Code works to close that gap and get girls interested in the tech world. They offer leadership opportunities and a supportive group of women for all girls interested in the field. You can donate here.

13 The Loveland Foundation Founded by writer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rachel Cargle in 2018, The Loveland Foundation works to offer free therapy to Black women and girls. The organization has since expanded this mission to bring “opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls” by offering fellowships, residency programs, and other resources to empower and uplift these communities. You can donate here.

14 Dress For Success Worldwide Not everyone has access to work or job interview-ready attire. Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization helps empower women to become successful by providing professional clothing and development tools that are needed to get a job and move up in the world. You can donate here.

15 Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. They operate the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which offers a 24/7 telephone hotline and chat services for sexual assault survivors to speak with a trained staff member, and partner with providers all over the country. They also have programs that help prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and work to bring perpetrators to justice. You can donate here.

16 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Breast cancer affects women all over the world every day. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation helps work to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing research. You can donate here.

17 Black Women's Health Imperative As their website states, The Black Women's Health Imperative's is the only national organization with the sole mission of “improving the health and wellness of our nation’s 21 million Black women and girls” since its founding 1983. They work to solve the most pressing health issues that affect Black women and girls throughout the country with programs and health-promoting policies. You can donate here.

18 Girls Not Brides Girls Not Brides is a global partnership of more than 1,500 civil society organizations from over 100 countries. They are committed to ending child marriage and helping girls get further in the world. They bring attention to child marriage and call for the laws and policies that will make a difference. You can donate here.