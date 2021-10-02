46 Cheap Beauty Products On Amazon You'll Get A Sh*t Ton Of Use Out Of

Have you ever noticed that stores and online sites are filled with cheap beauty products that sound so perfect that you simply can’t resist? Me too — which is why my bathroom cupboards, drawers, and even my closet are filled to the brim with said products. If only I got a sh*t ton of use out of everything I’ve purchased. Lately, I have been — because I’ve been shopping Amazon. I find myself reaching for the lotions, creams, and tools I’ve picked up there almost on the daily.

When I shop on Amazon for my beauty boosters, I love that I can look at ratings and read reviews before I decide to buy. It’s all right there at my fingertips, saving time and trouble before I even grab my credit card. Speaking of which, these products are so cheap (but not unworthy), they barely make a dent in your bank account. For example, there’s a 14-piece set of makeup brushes on Amazon right now for just $10 dollars. You’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of them without having to scrimp and save. Use them on this inexpensive eyeshadow pallet that has colors for both day and night. All-in-all, you’ve got your look covered for less than $25.

Read on as I share my top beauty products on Amazon that you’ll get a sh*t ton of use out of.

1 This Brush-Cleaning Sponge That Lets You Switch Colors Mid-Application TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon Apply your entire lid look with just one brush when you have this cleaning sponge on hand. Its anti-carbon sponge removes color with just a couple of swipes, letting you switch between shades in just three seconds. Flip the sponge over for dual-sided use. This sponge comes in a compact container for easy travel.

2 The Moisturizing Cream That Contains 3 Essential Ceramides CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon A 4.8-star rating and thousands of positive reviews make this moisturizing cream a must-have for your makeup bag. Three essential ceramides help rebuild and repair your skin’s protective barrier, while hyaluronic acid delivers hydration for an all-day glow. This cream is dermatologist-developed.

3 A 3-in-1 Primer Spray That Smells Like Roses wet n wild Photo Focus Primer Water Amazon $5 See On Amazon Refresh your skin and prep it for makeup with this primer water. It’s lightweight for comfortable wear and features the light scent of roses to boost your morning routine. This primer and setting spray is cruelty-free and never tested on animals, so you can use it with confidence.

4 A Dry Shampoo Treatment That Refreshes Your Tresses In Between Washes Dove Dry Shampoo Hair Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon Second-day hair is the goal many of us hope to achieve. This dry shampoo hair treatment helps refresh your locks and remove oil in between washes to keep your locks looking luxe. A couple of sprays and a brush help maintain your mane when you don’t have the time. You get three cans in the package.

5 This Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Set That Delivers Cool Comfort To Your Skin BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $13 See On Amazon Face the day refreshed and ready with this rose quartz roller and gua sha set. The cooling stone helps calm your skin and relax your mind with just a few rolls across your face. Use the larger end for your brown and cheek bones, and the smaller end for the areas underneath your eyes. Package in a beautiful box, this stone set is ideal for gift-giving.

6 This Pure-Castile Soap That Can Literally Clean Anything From Skin To Clothing Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Amazon $8 See On Amazon Clean your skin, hair, dishes, and even your pets with this versatile pure-castile soap. The concentrated formula means you don’t need a lot to get the job done, and the plant-based format is gentle. Plus, over 90% of the ingredients used are organic and it smells like lavender.

7 A Set Of Organic Lip Balms That Boast 6 Popular Flavors Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set (6 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With six in the package, this set of lip balm sticks lets you keep one in your pocket, another in your bag, and yet more at home and in your car. The certified USDA organic formula cares for your lips and helps maintain moisture to keep chapping at bay. This set comes in six delicious flavors.

8 A 4-Pack Of Glass Nail Files That Come With Their Own Cases VAGA Crystal Glass Nail File (4 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep a nail file (or four) on hand to shape and smooth your nails. The glass construction simply lasts, and the fine grit surface gently buffs away sharp edges and dips in your nails. Each of these files comes with its own case so you can stow them in a bag or desk drawer.

9 This Container Of Clear Elastic Hair Bands That Shouldn’t Show Or Tug Teenitor Clear Elastic Hair Bands (2000 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re braiding your own hair or styling someone else’s, these clear elastic hair bands hold steadily in place. They’re stretchy for easy use, and they shouldn’t tug or snap for durable, comfortable wear. The container includes 2,000 bands for years of fabulous styles and costs only $6 for a truly amazing find.

10 This Shampoo & Massaging Brush That Has Soft Silicone Bristles HEETA Silicone Scalp Massager Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reinvigorate your scalp every time you shampoo with this silicone shampoo brush. The gentle bristles reach down deep, making this scrubber ideal for different hair types. A built-in handle makes the whole thing easy to handle in the shower. You can even use it dry. Choose from eight colors.

11 These Reusable Makeup Removal Pads That Come 20 Per Pack GREENZLA Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Help save the environment while you cleanse your face with this pack of reusable makeup-remover pads. Each one is crafted from 100% bamboo cotton as a sustainable way to care for your skin. Simply apply your favorite makeup remover or toner. These pads come with their own laundry bag, so they are never lost in the laundry void.

12 A Highly Rated Body Lotion That’s Infused With Cocoa Butter & Vitamin E Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Body Lotion Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 18,000 reviewers are in love with this daily body lotion that contains real cocoa butter to help keep your skin soft. Vitamin E works to smooth and tone — and as one reviewer shared, it “smells amazing.” A handy pump top makes this lotion easy to apply after the shower or before you get into bed.

13 This African Black Soap Bar Made With Shea Butter, Tea Tree Oil & More SheaMoisture African Black Soap Face and Body Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cleanse and clarify your skin with this African black soap face and beauty bar. Tamarind extract gently exfoliates for soft, smooth skin, and tea tree oil helps refresh and remove oils. This beauty bar contains no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates and is sustainably produced to care for the environment, providing peace of mind.

14 A Compact Hair Removal Tool That You Can Slip Into Your Makeup Bag Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon This compact hair remover has a built-in light that makes it easy to catch stray, unwanted hairs — and the 24-karat gold-plated surface is gentle on your skin. Sized to look like a lipstick, this beauty tool pops easily into a purse or cosmetics bag.

15 An Ergonomic Detangling Brush That Fits Easily In Your Hand Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slide this detangling brush through your hair after you step out of the shower for a super-simple (and cheap) way to keep it smooth. Cone-shaped bristles glide through your strands, removing knots gently — and the ergonomic design is easy to keep in hand. This brush is available in six colors.

16 This Set Of Satin Pillowcase That Help Keep Your Hair Sleek & Shining Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Silky and soft, this set of satin pillowcases offers an amazing upgrade for your bedroom as well as your hair and skin. The smooth surface may help reduce unwanted frizz so you wake up refreshed, and an envelope closure keeps your cushions from sliding out. Choose from 23 brilliant colors.

17 A Jumbo Eye Pencil That Comes In 19 Bold & Beautiful Shades NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Totally versatile and incredibly colorful, this jumbo eye pencil does double-duty as both an eyeshadow and liner. The creamy format glides across your lids, leaving behind beautiful, buildable color without tugging. Use it to enhance your lash line or along your water line for a bold look that really pops. This pencil is available in a range of brilliant colors.

18 This 2-In-1 Cheek & Lip Tint That’s Lightweight For Easy Wear Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon Empty out your makeup bag and use this two-in-one cheek and lip tint for a fabulous flush on the run. A creamy texture and buildable format lets you create a stunning glow with just your fingertips. Mindful ingredients — including vitamins A, D, C, and E — help keep your lips and skin hydrated and smooth throughout the whole day.

19 A 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set That Handles Creams, Foundations & Powders BS-MALL Makeup Brush nSet (14 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 60,000 Amazon shoppers have given these makeup brushes a five-star rating. First, the densely packed bristles make it so easy to apply everything from creams and foundations as well as powders. Second, the set included 14 pieces to cover your face from brows to finish. And last but not least, this whole set is only $10.

20 This 3-Pack Of Lip Glosses That Are Buttery Soft & Oh So Pretty NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss (3 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep these lip glosses on hand for subtle shine throughout your busy day. The buildable format offers sheer to medium coverage in a buttery formula that’s never sticky or greasy. You get three luscious colors in the package, with one each of three amazing hues. This gloss is cruelty-free for peace of mind.

21 This Himalayan Salt Scrub Made With Sweet Almond Oil, Lychee Oil & More Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Step into your own personal spa treatment when you hit the showers with this Himalayan salt body scrub. Essential nutrients — such as calcium, magnesium, and iron — help balance your skin’s pH, while the pink salt format gently exfoliates old skin for soft, smooth results. This scrub is lightly scented with sweet almond oil for a calming experience.

22 A Moroccan Argan Oil That Is 100% Vegan For Your Peace Of Mind Acure The Essentials Moroccan Argan Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this multifunction argan oil on everything from your skin and face to your hair and nails. The vegan-friendly formula contains proteins, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E to help tone and soften your skin. You can use it as a massage oil or to soften cuticles; the list of helpful uses is practically endless.

23 The Original Makeup Eraser That Works Without Soap Or Cleanser The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just a little bit of water and this makeup eraser are all you need to remove your daily face. Soft, gentle fabric is light on your skin while removing all traces of makeup and dirt (including waterproof mascara). This full-size cloth is machine-washable for super-simple care. It’s available in nine colors.

24 This Buttery Eyeshadow Palette That Goes On Smoothly & Lasts All Day Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $13 See On Amazon This eyeshadow palette includes 12 beautiful shades in shimmering finishes to enhance your go-to look. The buildable formula is soft and buttery for super-smooth all-day (or night) wear. An applicator is even included for a palette you can bring on the go.

25 A Volcanic Face Roller That Absorbs Unwanted Oil & Offers A Quick Massage REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $8 See On Amazon Glide this volcanic face roller over your skin to help remove excess, unwanted oil and give your makeup a matte finish. It’s easy to handle, and the simple setup (as well as cheap price point) eliminates the need for blotting papers. With its smooth stone, this roller offers a mini facial massage every time you use it.

26 This Leave-In Conditioner Made With Shea Butter, Coconut Oil & More Marc Anthony Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Leave In Deep Conditioner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Spray on this leave-in conditioner before you head out for the day and show off sleek soft tresses that resist heat damage. Shea butter and 100% extra virgin coconut oil deliver necessary hydration and aid in detangling and smoothing. Spray this sulfite-free treatment on to wet or damp hair and work it through to the ends.

27 A Cooling Gel-Based Moisturizer That Helps Your Skin Stay Hydrated Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Try it once, and you’ll be in love with this hydrating water gel. Hyaluronic acid helps maintain moisture, providing a smooth touch, and the gel-based format isn’t sticky and wears lightly throughout the day. Noncomedogenic, this moisturizing gel is gentle and has over 49,000 five-star ratings.

28 This Set Of 4 Nail Polishes That Come In A Range Of Neutral Tones Eternal 4 Collection (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of four nail polishes covers your nails with just one coat for a quick manicure refresh. The shiny finish delivers a salon-worthy look, and the neutral tones deliver a chic finish. You get four shades for just $13, which is so much less than the cost of a single well-known brand.

29 These Precision Tweezers Made With Stainless Steel I DEW CARE Tweeze The Day Precision Stainless Steel Tweezers Amazon $7 See On Amazon These stainless steel tweezers feature a slanted tip that supports precision removal for unwanted hair, while the stainless steel construction is sturdy and long-lasting. These multifunction tweezers are also perfect for removing treatment pads and masks without contaminating. The best part is that they’re only $7, making an inexpensive addition to your beauty routine that you’ll use every day.

30 These Headbands That Keep Your Hair Out Of Your Skincare Routine Hishexin Spa Headband (8 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cute yet effective, this set of eight hairbands keeps your hair out of your face throughout your skincare routine. The soft microfiber construction is comfortable, while the stretchy fit holds your hair back out of soap, creams, and even makeup. Adorable patterns and bows are available with each purchase.

31 A Nongreasy Skin Cream That Moisturizes All Skin Types Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Smooth this non-greasy skin cream on for reliable hydration that lasts all day long. It absorbs quickly from the moment it’s applied, and the fragrance-free formula is ideal for those who like their skincare without the perfume. Pop this 1-ounce tube in your pocket so you’re never without.

32 This Deep-Sea Mud Mask That Brightens & Cleanses Your Skin New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Refresh and tighten your skin with every use of this Dead Sea mud mask. The Dead Sea mineral mud helps clarify your skin, while vitamin E, calendula oil, and aloe vera soothe and moisturize. Simply apply one to three times per week for a salon-worthy facial treatment. This mud mask is never tested on animals.

33 This Non-Sticky Lip Gloss That Lasts All Day Long e.l.f. Lip Lacquer Amazon $3 See On Amazon Slick this lip lacquer across your lips for incredible shine and lasting color. As a bonus, it moisturizes with added vitamin E. One reviewer shared that it’s “very clear and also very glossy,” while another called it simply “amazing.” A built-in applicator offers effortless use. Choose from six additional colors.

34 These Hydrocolloid-Filled Patches To Help Remove Unwanted Breakouts Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch (96 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These pimple healing patches come 96 to the pack. Medical-grade hydrocolloid draws out impurities to heal up unwanted blemishes fast, and they’re fairly transparent. Two different sizes handle a range of needs, and they’re all easy to peel off the package like stickers.

35 A Hanging Toiletry Bag That Can Hold Your Full-Size Bottles BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can skip the trip for travel-sized toiletries when you have the hanging toiletry bag on hand. It holds full-size bottles of shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, saving you money and time. Four separate zippered pockets offer tons of storage and organization, so you can pack for the family. Choose from five colors to match your luggage.

36 A Multifunction Eyeshadow Palette That Has Matte & Shimmer Powders Lamora Best Pro Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Go from day to night with this eyeshadow palette that delivers professional-quality results. Highly pigmented shadows shimmer and shine on your lids, while a range of shades make it easy to build and bring out your eyes. You get 16 colors in the palette, and a magnetic lid holds it all in place.

37 These Magnetic Lashes That Come With Their Own Eyeliner easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon These easy-to-apply magnetic eyelashes come with their own eyeliner to deliver effortless drama. Synthetic fibers in five lengths and styles let you create looks for day or night, and the magnetic particles in the liner ensure they stay in place. These lashes come with tweezers for effortless application.

38 This Eyelash Curler That Comes With Replacement Pads & Tweezers Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon A fabulous update on a beauty tool classic, this eyelash curler is a must for your makeup bag. An ergonomic design helps you hold it steady while curling your lashes. The included tweezers help complete your eye look, while five replacement pads offer lasting use. This set even comes with a travel bag.

39 A Shea Lip Balm That Helps Keep Your Lips Soft & Smooth eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Amazon $3 See On Amazon This compact, moisturizing lip balm is simple for on-the-go use. Sustainably sourced, 100% natural shea butter delivers quenching hydration for your lips that lasts for up to 24 hours. This balm is free from phthalates, parabens, and gluten for your peace of mind. Pick from five flavors.

40 A Gentle Micellar Water Cleanser That Helps Remove Makeup Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cleanse away makeup, dirt, and oil with this gentle micellar water. This water contains cucumber extract to refresh and soothe your skin, leaving you fresh-faced and ready to moisturize. Micelles in the formula capture impurities and remove 99% of makeup using just a cotton ball.

41 A Portable Cleansing Brush That Has 2 Speeds For A Custom Clean Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed by a dermatologist, this compact cleansing brush is the ideal tool for cleaning and moisturizing your delicate skin. Two speeds deliver gentle exfoliation or a deep-down clean, while two soft-bristle brush heads keep you stocked up. This compact cleaner is even resistant to water.

42 A Leave-In Conditioning Cream That Has A 4.7-Star Rating Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This two-pack of leave-in conditioners help keep your hair shining all day long. Each application offers up to three days of soft, touchable hair — and the argan-infused formula is lightweight. It offers up to 97% protection against humidity, and you can get two for just $6.

43 This Calming Combo Pack With Lavender Epsom Salt & Bath Soap Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Combo Pack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Soak away stress and soothe yourself for sleep with this pure Epsom salt combo pack. Two cups of the soaking solution added to your bath help ease minor aches and pains, while the lavender foaming bath delivers a calming sensory experience. Use these two together or separately for your own personal spa routine.

44 A Smooth, Long-Wearing Lip Tint That Comes In So Many Shades Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon With 14 shades to pick from, this cruelty-free lip tint offers a match for every mood. A double-layer elastomer provides a smooth even finish that lasts all day. The weightless formula never feels clumpy or sticky, and you can wear it alone or pair it with your favorite gloss for a luxe lip look.

45 A Pair Of Exfoliating Gloves That Are Gentle On Your Skin Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon Slip on these exfoliating gloves before you scrub your skin and be amazed by the smooth results. The stretchy construction is one-size-fits-all, and the dual-texture weave is effective at removing old skin and impurities. You can also use this pair to improve circulation.