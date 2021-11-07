I’m no makeup expert… which is why I am hopelessly relying on other shoppers’ reviews. Lucky for me Amazon shoppers are honest and opinionated so I have a lot of evidence to go by. Like a lot. It can be overwhelming, so I have done the research to bring you a list of highly reviewed and rated beauty staples that won’t break the bank. I’ve read the reviews, I’ve compared the prices, so here it is: the 50 cheap beauty products with incredible reviews on Amazon.

On this list, you’ll find skin and hair care products that enhance your natural beauty. From leave-in conditioners to night repair creams, I’ve included plenty of beauty products that restore and revitalize your skin and hair. Whether you have dry skin or an oily complexion, there’s something on this list for you. Truly — there’s a deep conditioning face balm for skin that needs moisture and a mattifying primer that controls shine for eight hours. Your skin and hair will thank you.

This list wouldn’t be complete without Amazon’s cult-favorite beauty products. Be sure to check out the telescoping mascara that makes your lashes look ultra-long, and the eye shadow palette that includes nude, shimmery, matte, and bold shades. Both of these finds are less than $15 so you can afford to add them both to your cart. These reviews are hard to argue with.

Take this as your sign to upgrade your beauty routine. You deserve it.

1 This Ink Eyeliner With Nearly 50,000 Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you find this affordable liquid eyeliner in stock, go ahead and “Buy Now” because it may be gone soon. The liquid eyeliner is waterproof and has an ultra-precise tip that makes it easy to apply. It stays on all day through tears, sweat, and encounters with water and it’s available in two shades: black and brown. One review noted, “I also have hooded eyelids, so getting that awesome smear line near your eyebrow is always a concern - not with this eyeliner! No smudges, no flaking. Perfect point. I'm in love. Do yourself a favor and try this eyeliner, it really is beyond amazing.”

2 An Acne Treatment That Works Without A Prescription Differin Acne Treatment Gel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fight acne without spending a fortune with this cult-favorite topical acne gel. The Adapalene gel targets breakouts deep in your pores to stop them in their tracks by offering prescription-strength healing without the trip to the doctor. This formula is free of drying alcohol, oils, and fragrances and has earned more than 42,000 reviews. “This is the only product that has ever cleared up my acne and I have tried many, including prescriptions. It took about 6-8 weeks to see a difference, and it got worse before better, but it works. It has made my skin look so much better.”

3 This Hydrating Conditioner Thar Reviewers Love OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Conditioner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Regardless of the type of hair you have — you’ll love this tea tree mint conditioner. The ultra-hydrating formula is made with tea tree oil, milk protein, and peppermint oil that feels cooling on your scalp and deeply moisturizes your locks. The delicious scent is beloved by reviewers, who have awarded it a 4.5-star rating. Your hair will feel stronger after washing with this conditioner. One reviewer wrote, “I just bought it because tea tree seems like a miracle ingredient and indeed it is. No itchiness or dandruff for the first time ever and my scalp doesn’t feel tight and dry for the first time. It feels free, refreshed, and healthy.”

4 A Non-Sticky Sunscreen That’s Under $10 A'PIEU Pure Block Daily Sunscreen Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Quality sunscreen shouldn’t break the bank and this budget-friendly option has the reviews to back it up. This daily SPF 45 sunscreen is non-sticky, non-greasy, and doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin. It absorbs quickly and won’t clog your pores. Use it in place of expensive lotions for moisturizing and protecting your skin all day long. Rave review: “This is fairly easy to spread, no white cast, takes a few minutes to dry down, then leaves a sort of dewy finish/slight sheen. This is actually like a moisturizer that feels moist but isn’t sticky. No breakouts, clogged pores, stinging of eyes were experienced with this.”

5 The Telescoping Mascara For Long, Natural Lashes L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon This mascara has earned more than 34,000 reviews because it’s just that good. The secret is the telescoping wand and bottle that create ultra-long lashes. The flexible, tapered brush separates your lashes without clumping. It’s available in five shades. “I started using this mascara because a friend recommended it to me about four years ago and I haven’t stopped using it and I won’t, this mascara is my favorite ever, super easy to use,” one reviewer wrote. “If you want a bigger length in your lashes just apply more than once, but don’t wait for the product to dry in between applications.”

6 This Painless Hair Removing Tool With 90,000 Reviews Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you choose to get rid of facial hair, this small hair remover is super easy to use and affordable. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it anywhere. It quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain and the pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 91,000 reviews, a 4.4-star rating, and it comes in six colors. Helpful Review: “This removes all the hair without irritating my skin & it seems to last longer than other tools I've used. The only thing I would advise is to make sure you moisturize well after use because it is not only removing hair but exfoliating your skin as well.”

7 The Body Lotion That Smells Amazing And Moisturizes Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you have dry skin, try this crowd-favorite body lotion. The hydrating mixture of murumuru butter and rose works to naturally moisturize your skin. It goes on velvety-soft and locks in moisture for 24 hours. Plus it has a delicious scent that acts as a perfume throughout the day. This $7 bottle has earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. “Oh my gosh I love this line, I use the body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and now the lotion,” noted one reviewer. “Just can't get over how great I smell.”

8 This Bestseller Under-Eye Concealer That’s Only $6 e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Concealer is a great weapon for combatting dark circles, especially if you didn’t get enough beauty rest. This full-coverage concealer gets high marks from reviewers for its moisturizing, yet quick-drying formula and the fact that it has a built-in applicator for complete convenience. It comes in 19 shades and boasts more than 20,000 reviews. It was named Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “eye concealer.” Review: “I’ll never use another concealer. Hides imperfections and brightens at the same time. The big soft pad on the end of the applicator is amazing. I put 2 dots under my eyes and blend with a small sponge. [...] Stays put all day & doesn’t crack or look cakey.”

9 A Face Wash That Makes Your Skincare Work Better COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gentle facial cleanser that does more than just clean, snag this low pH wash before it sells out again. It removes dirt and oil while strengthening your skin’s natural protective barrier. This gel cleanser is made with tea tree oil and BHA to soothe irritated skin and restore your skin’s natural pH balance. Helpful review: “I've dramatically changed my skincare routine after having acne-filled skin this summer. I was recommended this Cleanser and I LOVE it because having a Low pH is what makes my serums work best! It activates the other ingredients in my other products (salicylic acid, etc.) and it's awesome! “

10 The Matte Lipstick That Stays On All Day wet n wild Megalast Liquid Lipstick Amazon $5 See On Amazon This matte lipstick is loved by reviewers for how budget-friendly and long-lasting it is. It has a matte finish and comes in six bold colors. The formula is lightweight yet highly pigmented. It goes on glossy at first then dries matte with serious staying power. But don’t take my word, hear it from the lips of reviewers: “I absolutely love this color! It goes on smooth and has a beautiful matte finish. Stays put for hours, through eating and drinking as long as you don't eat anything oily. It dries smooth and not in patches or cakey.”

11 This Magic Hair Conditioner That’s Fast And Cheap L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this hair conditioner work fast (8 seconds), it’s super affordable at only $9. This moisturizing conditioner gives you shiny strands after just one use — just scroll the comments for glowing recommendations. Simply shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies your hair for less than an expensive salon treatment and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair. One review: “I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. [...] I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen.”

12 These Lightweight Lashes With A Cult Following DYSILK Faux Natural Wispy Handmade False Eyelashes Amazon $8 See On Amazon Fully, longer lashes that look natural don’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, this crowd-favorite false eyelash set is only $8. It comes with five pairs of mink lashes that are soft and lightweight. This style is wispy and curls beautifully. They’re reusable and have a hypoallergenic band to reduce any eye irritation. It’s Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “fake lashes.” A review: “Long, dramatic, flirty. can't believe these lashes were soo lightweight too!”

13 The Cleansing Balm That Nourishes Skin Quickly ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reviewers love how their skin feels after using this three-in-one cleansing balm. It removes makeup and impurities while revitalizing skin and offering intense moisture. You can use it as a daily cleanser or apply it as a mask weekly. It’s made with starflower oil and elderberry and other nourishing ingredients that lead to cleaner, healthier skin. One review: “This cleansing balm smells amazing. The balm is just the right consistency that you can scoop out with your finger easily. A tiny bit goes a long way. [...]My face feels fresh, moisturized, and clean.”

14 A Night Cream That Works And Won’t Break The Bank Andalou Naturals Resveratrol Q10 Night Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This night repair cream is made with natural ingredients to support dry skin while you sleep. The secret is the work of fruit stem cell complex and antioxidants that nourish the skin, making it brighter and smoother. It’s made with goji berry and aloe vera which build up your skin’s natural barrier and improve overall tone and texture. Reviewers give this one a 4.6-star rating. “This is a great moisturizer,” noted one reviewer. “I use this at night because it's a bit heavier. But it absorbs well and makes my skin so soft and happy.”

15 This Buildable Powder Blush For Sensitive Skin Physicians Formula Powder Palette Blush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you prefer powder blush and have sensitive skin, check out this hypoallergenic pressed blush makeup. This multi-colored blush is designed for buildable color that blends easily. The superfine powder is high-quality (and has received nearly 5,000 reviews) without the usual high price tag. It comes in four shades, each designed to look natural and enhance your glow. One five-star review cited, “Great for the price. I buy these over and over. Color is good, every compact comes with a new brush, and it lasts for a long time, even with everyday use.”

16 A $7 Nail Polish Remover That Leaves Nails Moisturized Sally Hansen Kwik Off Nail Color Remover Amazon $7 See On Amazon This affordable nail polish remover is gentle on your nails, yet tough on old polish. That’s because this formula includes vitamin E and aloe to nourish dry or brittle nails. This polish comes in a container with three pre-cut holes to dip your fingers into, quickly removing your polish. Your nails will look moisturized and clean. Review: “I assumed this product would leave my nails dry due to the acetone but instead left my nails feeling hydrated. The nail polish was so quick and easy to remove and great because now I don't have to purchase cotton balls for my nails anymore.”

17 The Versatile Eye Shadow Palette With Surprising Quality Lamora Best Pro Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for an eye shadow palette that can do it all and won’t cost a fortune? This 16-color eyeshadow palette is for you. It features nudes, shimmery shades, and deeper colors for a smoky eye. Each shade is highly pigmented and easy to apply. For just $12, this palette can do an everyday eye look as well as something extra special. It’s earned more than 23,000 reviews. One review noted, “Wonderful beauty product and I am a Sephora Snob! [...] Wonderful price and quality. I would highly recommend this to anyone who normally goes with a Sephora product or Urban Decay eye shadow. Colors are light and up to date, apply smoothly and easily and last fairly long with makeup set spray!”

18 A Gentle Cleanser That Deep Cleans Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon This cleaner is designed for deep cleaning makeup brushes and sponges and for just $7, you’ll never go back. The hypoallergenic cleaner is made with plant-based ingredients and removes dirt, oil, makeup, and residue from blenders, as well as eye, foundation, and powder brushes. Apply the shampoo directly to the tool you’re cleaning and massage it with your fingers until it’s clean. This affordable hack has earned more than 38,000 reviews. Including this one: “This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all.”

19 This Budget Body Oil That Reviewers Call A “Staple” Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you have extra dry skin, this body oil will be a lifesaver and it's only $6. That’s why more than 10,000 reviews have awarded it a 4.7-star rating. The light oil provides instant hydration and leaves your skin glowing. It’s made with vitamin E and cocoa butter that softens even the roughest patches of skin. Reviewers say it’s quickly become a daily staple in their skincare routines. This review: “I wanted a body oil, to replace using body lotion every day, that provides all-day moisture, has a great fragrance and goes on light not sticky. This works perfectly and smells so yummy!! [...] My skin is soft and it’s clearing up dark spots as I hoped it would. It’s a definite skincare staple.”

20 A Gel Moisturizer That’s Pack With Hyaluronic Acid Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is one of those beauty buzzwords you’ve probably heard about — and there’s a reason: it eliminates dry skin. This ultra-hydrating, facial moisturizer is a gel-cream formula that can absorb one thousand times its weight in water, providing your skin with plenty of moisture. It's oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free to hydrate even the most sensitive skin types. For just $18, reviewers say this jar will last you a while. One of the more than 60,000 reviews cited, “My face finally feels clean and ‘balanced.’ It doesn't get too oily or too dry. [...] And a little goes a long way! I use less than a quarter-sized amount and it covers my whole face and neck area.”

21 This Lip Balm That Reviewers Are Obsessed With eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Amazon $3 See On Amazon This little sphere of lip balm is packed with natural ingredients to hydrate and protect your lips. It’s made with shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax to deep condition your lips. This honey apple-flavored balm includes vitamin C for 24-hour hydration while reviving cracked or dry skin. This gluten-free balm has earned more than 16,000 reviews. One review noted, “Whoa. I did not know a lip balm could stay solid, firm, and still coat and moisturize SO WELL.”

22 A $4 Heat Protectant That Keeps Hair Healthy Cantu Shea Butter Thermal Shield Heat Protectant Amazon $4 See On Amazon Reviewers agree this $4 find is a worthy investment in your hair’s overall health. A few spritzes and this shea butter oil spray protects your hair up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The small price upfront could save you tons in repairing heat-damaged hair. This heat protectant earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. “Really helped protect my hair from heat,” one reviewer wrote. “I usually blow-dry and then flat iron my hair so having this in my hair is a must. My hair smells great!”

23 The Leave-In Conditioner Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your curls need a bit of maintenance, try this leave-in conditioner that’s made with pomegranate and honey. It’s designed for curly type 4 hair and deeply nourishes each lock of hair to prevent frizz and enhance your natural shine. Apply it root to tip after your wash and condition to see the results that have earned this leave-in conditioner more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. A rave review: “The first time I used this, I just kept stroking my hair. It was so amazing. I literally felt my hair and my hands get softer and smoother with every stroke and after a full day of my natural 4c hair being exposed to air and sun.”

24 This Liquid Illuminator To Highlight Your Features NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator Amazon $7 See On Amazon The glow of summer is in your hands with this liquid illuminator. Mix it with your foundation to add extra radiance to your look. You can also add it later to refresh your makeup. It’s super affordable and reviewers say a little goes a long way. You can use this product year-round to add a little glow to your skin. One reviewer noted: “I have really sensitive skin and a lot of cheap products make me break out, but this doesn't. I've used it for years with no problem. I use over foundation to give a little extra bronze, or just by itself during the summer when my skin is already a little tan."

25 The Micellar Water That Easily Removes Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon Makeup removing wipes can cost a pretty penny, which is why so many people are switching to all-star products like this micellar water. This cleanser has earned more than 29,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The $7 bottle removes makeup while cleansing your face and eliminating pollutant particles and grime. Plus, it feels really good on your skin and won’t strip it of much-needed moisture. A five-star review: “I love this product and will continue to use it. It is mild and gentle on the skin. When I do wear makeup I wear a pretty heavy full face and with this product, I only use two to three cotton rounds slightly damp and I can take my entire face of make-up off easily.”

26 This Popular Self-Tanning Foam That’s Easy To Apply Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep a year-round even color with this self-tanning foam that’s so simple to apply. The salon-quality formula is made with aloe vera and coconut to nourish your skin as it tans it. The weightless foam is easily spread with the included mitt for a streak-free tan every time. This $18 bottle is the darkest, fastest option from this brand and develops in one hour, but can be worn up to four hours for an even richer color. One reviewer: “It dries quickly… it’s far from orange... and the least stains left behind after application even spread, barely any smell day after, just what I needed.”

27 A Creme Eye Shadow That Goes On Smooth And Lasts Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow Amazon $8 See On Amazon This creme eye shadow has a subtle shimmer that will wow wherever you go — plus it stays on for a long time. With more than 7,500 reviews, this crowd-favorite shadow is highly pigmented and comes in both matte and shimmer finishes. It’s waterproof and designed to stay on for 24 hours. The blendable formula is easy to apply and comes with a built-in brush (but your fingertips work just as well). Choose from 13 shades to match your style. “I have hooded eyelids that tend to be slightly oily,” one reviewer wrote. “I have tried it all-primer, foundation, and numerous ‘crease-resistant’ eye shadows. [...] I wore THIS eyeshadow today for 11 hours. By the end of the day, it still looked freshly applied!”

28 This Loose Setting Powder With 80,000 Reviews Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Set your makeup so it stays all day with this cult-favorite loose powder. It’s earned more than 80,000 reviews, citing its lightweight feeling and natural look. Sweep the loose powder, in your chosen shade, across your face and allow it to “bake” for several minutes — this helps it to set and last all day. Choose from six shades, including translucent. One review: “My makeup came out flawless. I set my makeup with this and worked out right after. THERE WAS NO SEPARATION, NO CREASING. This powder blessed me.”

29 A Matte Lipstick With More Than 57,000 Reviews Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick Amazon $6 See On Amazon This lipstick stays put all day, which is why it has earned more than 57,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. The highly pigmented lip color leaves a matte finish and will even stay on between taking your mask on and off. It comes in 45 shades from skin tones to bold purples. Its applicator makes it easy to apply and it is shockingly affordable. A reviewer noted, “This is the only lip color product that I've found that actually lasts as long as advertised. I am HARD on lipstick and even the 24-hour, lip stain, this-stuff-isn't-supposed-to-move-ever products were gone in less than an hour. I apply it in the morning and it actually lasts all day.”

30 This Variety Pack Of Facial Masks For Skin Woes DERMAL Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pack of face masks includes a wide array of plant-derived ingredients that target various skincare needs. Each sheet mask contains formulations like aloe to soothe irritated skin, cucumber for hydration, and charcoal for targeting clogged pores — as well as vitamin E and collagen. The long-lasting results from more than 14,000 reviewers make this a must-try. This reviewer cited: “These masks are awesome! They come in such fun and unexpected scents, and they really work. For such a large quantity the price is fantastic. I keep them in my fridge for some extra cooling when I wear them.”

31 The Creme Palette That Makes It Easy To Contour Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette Amazon $8 See On Amazon Enhance your face’s natural structure with this contour palette that comes with an easy-to-understand application guide. If you’ve been intimidated in the past by contouring your makeup — this palette is a good place to start, according to reviewers. It has three different shades, one to contour, one to sculpt, and one to illuminate. They’re each oil-free, creamy, and designed to define your cheekbones, nose, and jawline. One of the 9,000 reviews noted: “It’s a must-have for makeup lovers (like myself). Easy to apply and blends well with your skin (make sure to buy the shades best fits your skin tone).”

32 These Teardrop Sponges That Perfectly Blend Makeup BEAKEY Blending Beauty Sponge (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Blend your makeup for a flawless finish with this pack of makeup sponges that has earned the title of Amazon’s #1 bestseller. They have more than 65,000 reviews because of how versatile and easy they are to use. The teardrop sponges feature a precision tip for hard-to-reach spots, a rounded side for cheeks and neck, and a flat bottom for your chin and forehead. The non-latex sponges are soft and can be used with all kinds of foundation, BB cream, powder, and concealer. A rave review: “Let me tell ya- I have seen these highly, highly recommended by major beauty influencers on Instagram so I purchased. I am SO glad that I did. I use them every single day! Have washed three times now and it shapes right back up perfectly.”

33 The Facial Exfoliant That Gently Smooths Your Skin Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this salicylic acid that will leave your skin feeling extra smooth. For just $10, this highly rated exfoliant removes blackheads and excess sebum. It has earned more than 47,000 reviews, including one that noted, “This stuff is amazing. I used it just for a week and I see so much of a difference in my skin. It literally is a solution for all your skin problems.”

34 An Eyelash Curler That’s Gentle Yet Effective Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads Amazon $10 See On Amazon An eyelash curler is a cheap tool you can add to your makeup arsenal to take your look to the next level. And when it comes to eyelash curlers, this is Amazon’s #1 bestseller. That’s because it features an arc angle with soft silicone pads that don’t rip your eyelashes, and the comfortable grip makes it easy to control. This set comes with tweezers and five replacement silicone pads. One of the 9,000 reviews noted, “I have very thin eyelashes and have had a hard time finding an eyelash curler that will grab, hold and curl my eyelashes. [...] .....it did an AMAZING job! The thickness of the pads and the gentle yet firm grip does the job like no other!”

35 The Face Primer That Controls Shine All Day Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you have oily skin, this mattifying primer is a must-have, earning more than 23,000 reviews. The ultra-lightweight primer doesn’t feel greasy on your skin and instead controls shine for up to eight hours. A small amount of primer functions in several ways: it creates a velvety base for the rest of your makeup while minimizing the look of pores. “I love this product! Stays matte all day. I normally have extremely oily/acne-prone skin and makeup melts off my face by the end of the day. Not with this stuff. I wear it under makeup and/or alone.”

36 A Hyaluronic Acid Serum That’s Incredible Value Asterwood Naturals Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for a skincare hero? This hyaluronic acid serum has earned a cult following for the hydrating and soothing formula. The vegan serum is safe for all skin types and provides moisture to counter fine lines and inflammation. If you use it consistently, it helps prevent moisture loss by filling the gap between your skin cells to seal in moisture. Helpful review: “I can’t say enough good things about this product! It is a holy grail and an essential part of my morning routine.[...] You can’t compare the price of this product to any other. It’s incredible! Highly recommend and will be purchasing again and again.”

37 This Holy Grail Hand Cream Reviews Say Really Works O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your hands moisturized all winter long with his hand cream that can't be beaten, according to reviewers. It’s made for extremely dry and cracked hands and repairs the skin while relieving your pain. It even creates a protective layer on the skin to prevent damage and keep hands moistened. It’s available in packs of one, two, or 12, and is the #1 bestseller in “hand creams and lotions” on Amazon, with nearly 30,000 reviews, including this one: “Tried almost everything for my boyfriend's extremely dry, cracked, peeling, and sometimes bleeding hands, including expensive, organic, and otherwise reputable products, but without improvement. [...] But only after a day's use of this cream there was a real noticeable result - his hands looked less painful and felt smoother.”

38 These Facial Night Pads That Quickly Clear Acne Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme Amazon $11 See On Amazon The price on these facial night pads is low and the rating are high — a win, win. With more than 8,000 reviews, this crowd-favorite gently exfoliates your skin to help with discoloration, pigmentation, and scarring. They are packed with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, skin-brightening glycolic acid, and salicylic acid for blemish control. Plus: you’ll spend just $11 for 60 pads. “I've spent tons of money at Sephora, but adding these to my routine has made the biggest difference,” one reviewer noted. “My skin is smoother and clearer with a big reduction in blackheads and acne.”

39 The Lip Liner That Lasts All Day Without Reapplying Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner Amazon $8 See On Amazon The right lip liner is key to a bold lip that lasts all day. This budget pick comes in rich, vibrant colors that stay on for up to eight hours — that’s how it earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The pencil glides on easily thanks to the soft and creamy texture. It comes in 16 shades, each at just $8. A five-star review cited, “I have bought enough lip pencils from everywhere and paid a lot of money, but always come back to this one. It is soft, but not so soft that it breaks which is a pain. It also doesn't need sharpening. I'm sticking with what works…”

40 A Detangling Brush That Reduces Hair Breakage TANGLE TEEZER Wet Detangler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bust tangles without breaking your hair with this crowd-favorite detangling brush. It’s earned nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This brush has a slim handle that’s easy to grip and easily glides through hair without pulling or tugging. It has 325 flexible teeth that are gentle yet effective in removing tangles from any hair. You can even use it when your hair is wet. Your hair will thank you. “It takes me less time to detangle my hair and it stays detangled longer,” one reviewer wrote. “There's also less shedding and breakage. It never ceases to amaze me how much less hair there is in the brush.”

41 This Budget Eyeliner That Goes On Easily And Stays Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner Amazon $5 See On Amazon This versatile eye pencil gives you control to get creative with your eye makeup. It has a soft, smudger tip on the opposite end of the pen that makes it easy to blend away harsh lines for a smokey look that never goes out of style. You don’t have to sharpen this pencil either — it self-sharpens as you need. Best of all? It’s only $5. One review: “It has a very rich, dark color to it, it's easy to apply, it's a twist-up so it is self-sharpening, and its applicator makes it get that ‘perfect point’ or fine line exactly how you pictured it.”

42 A Thermal Water Facial Mist To Refresh Skin Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon This thermal spring water can help calm sensitive skin from sunburns, shaving, burns, or after cleansing. Just hold the bottle upright and spritz it on your skin. Not only does it soften, but it helps to minimize its sensitivity. It refreshes and soothes your skin on the go or at home and costs less than $10. “I know this seems ridiculous, but I promise, it is not. It seems to calm and refresh my skin and it also feels amazing. [...] It is a perfect skincare routine that works and is actually a lot less expensive than most other alternatives.”

43 The Brow Pencil With An Angled Tip For A Natural Look ETUDE HOUSE Drawing Eye Brow Pencil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Create perfectly shaped eyebrows with this crowd-favorite eyebrow pencil that has earned nearly 10,000 reviews. On one end is a precise, angled tip for you to shape and fill in your brows, while the other end has an eyebrow spoolie brush for blending and creating natural-looking brows. It’s available in 10 colors to give you the most natural-looking brows. A reviewer noted, “These are the best brow pencils ever! I love that the pencil is a triangle shape. This makes it very easy to use the angles to shape and shade in your brows. I also love that the pencil is not too hard, and not too soft. It’s just right! “

44 This Facial Mask That Deep Cleans Pores With Mud Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon It may seem counterintuitive to clean yourself with mud, but this facial cleansing clay is made with mud from the Dead Sea that’s packed with minerals that exfoliate, detox, and revive skin. It deep cleans your pores, absorbing excess oil and clearing acne quickly. Not only will your skin be clearer, but it will also feel soft, smooth, and look brighter. This $12 pick has earned more than 7,000 reviews including this one: “I love this mask. [...] And I can literally see the impurities lifted from my pores.”

45 These Makeup-Removing Cotton Rounds You Can Reuse Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable cotton rounds have earned nearly 20,000 reviews because they’re soft, convenient, and good for the planet. They’re made from highly absorbent and soft bamboo velour. Use these rounds as a replacement for disposable cotton that you’d usually use to remove makeup, nail polish, or apply toner. Just toss used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash to use them again and again. One review noted, “These work better than the cotton ones I used to buy. One disc front and back was enough to remove all my make up, so it will be a while before I need to wash them in the baggy.”

46 This Vegan Nail Polish That Reviewers Love Sally Hansen - Good Kind Pure Vegan Nail Polish Amazon $7 See On Amazon This vegan nail polish has earned more than 11,000 reviews, costs only $7, and comes in 30 shades. This plant-based polish is free of formaldehyde, acetone, and parabens, plus it has a 100% natural plant-based brush that improves application. Apply two coats to your nails for shiny manicures and pedicures you can complete at home, without breaking the bank. “Making the transition from regular polish to this, [I] was worried it wouldn’t go on well or last as long,” wrote one reviewer. “I have bought three different colors and love all of them and plan on this being my new nail polish. I can get three weeks on a pedicure with this polish.”

47 A Shiny Lipgloss With SPF And A Cooling Sensation Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss Amazon $6 See On Amazon This lipgloss does it all: protects, moisturizes, and leaves a chic shine. It’s packed with SPF 20 to keep your lips from getting sunburned. Plus it’s made with glycerin and cucumber to soothe dry and cracked lips. Not to mention, it has a cooling sensation that’s ultra-refreshing. The tinted color is subtle and the high-gloss sheen is beautiful. It’s available in three shades and comes in a small portable tube to take on the go. Helpful review: “I use this every day. There is no small fragrant smell and this really does make your lips look glossy. It is on the thicker side [...], but that helps keep them from cracking in the cold or getting sunburn.”

48 This Curl-Defining Cream With Coconut Oil EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stop fighting your curls and embrace them with this curl-defining cream that’s earned a 4.5-star rating. It’s made with coconut oil, shea butter, aloe, and avocado oil to eliminate frizz and add moisture so your curls can shine. It provides a medium hold — keeping hair in place without making it feel crunchy. One review: “When I apply Eden Body Works to my dry hair it works better than any moisturizer that I have ever used. My hair stays moisturized and defined for several days. It definitely works best when applied to wet hair.”

49 A Crease Brush That’s Only $1 And Highly Rated wet n wild Crease Brush Amazon $2 See On Amazon Reviewers agree that this long-tipped crease brush is a must-have. The tapered brush is perfect for sweeping eyeshadow across your eyelid, giving you definition and creative freedom to up your eye look. The stiff brush is just $1 and has earned more than 61,000 reviews. “Blends well and is soft,” one reviewer wrote. “I would buy every brush in this collection just because of how pretty and well made they are.”