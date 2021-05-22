45 Cheap Beauty Products You Didn't Know You Needed From Amazon

Take it from someone who’s become a bit of a professional when it comes to finding great deals: Looking good — and more importantly, feeling good — doesn’t have to be expensive. Granted, you can’t expect miracles from spending $1. But if you know where to look — ahem, on Amazon — there are tons of cheap beauty products that won’t break the bank.

And I’m not just talking about volumizing mascara or hydrating lip balms. For this list, I’ve made sure to scour Amazon for all the beauty products you didn’t know you needed. That’s right — from glass nail files to eyebrow styling gel, there’s definitely more than a few items in here that’ll make you go, “Huh. Why don’t I own this already?” But if you can only pick one thing? I’d go with the hair ties that won’t stretch out. And if they do expand, just blast them with some hot air from a hair dryer to shrink them back to size.

I could go on and on about all the cheap beauty products I’ve gathered for you — but instead, I think I’ll let you discover them for yourself. Who knows, you may just fall in love with those hair ties — they’re more than worth their price, in my opinion.

1 The Castor Oil That Can Help Boost Lash Growth Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is it certified USDA organic, but this tube of castor oil can be used on sensitive skin, or even people with contacts. It’s been cold-pressed to help ensure that all the vitamins and minerals are preserved during the formulation process — and reviewers raved about how they “noticed a difference” within weeks.

2 A Serum That Can Help Soothe Irritated Lips Leovard Lip Luster Hyaluronic Acid Lip Serum Balm & Moisturizer (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether your lips are feeling irritated from fillers or sunburn, this serum can help. It’s loaded with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, while hemp oil works to help your lips heal quickly. Plus, the touch of stevia and papaya extracts give it a light exfoliating effect so that your lips are smooth — not flaking.

3 This Nail File Made From Reusable Glass Bona Fide Beauty Glass Nail File With Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike the foam board version, this glass nail file can hold up against hundreds of manicures. Both the file and protective travel cover are water-resistant — just in case they get dropped in the sink — and one reviewer even wrote that it provides “the smoothest finish on my nails I've ever had.”

4 A Hair Rinse That Cleanses Away Buildup Girl and Hair Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse (10.1 Fl. Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Residues leftover by shampoos and conditioners can leave your scalp with dandruff, but using this fortified apple cider vinegar rinse can help cleanse all that buildup away. It’s suitable for all types of hair, as well as made without any sulfates. Plus, it even features vitamin E and castor oil to help bolster the integrity of your strands.

5 The Shea Butter Balm That Brightens & Softens Skin Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Stick (0.4 Fl Oz) Amazon $14 See On Amazon It only takes a few swipes, and this balm can help highlight, brighten, and soften your complexion. Shea butter and jojoba oil work to hydrate any dry spots, while the hint of mica gives it some subtle shimmer. The best part? It’s made without any parabens, silicones, mineral oil, or synthetic fragrances.

6 A ‘Soap’ To Help You Style Your Brows Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-PCS) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Think of this “soap” as more of a styling gel. You can use it to feather your brows upwards, or even slick them left and right depending on the look you’re going for. The formula is waterproof as well as smudgeproof — and each order also comes with two brow brushes to help you get started.

7 A Curl-Defining Creme That’s Loaded With Coconut Oil EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme (16 Oz) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe are only some of the ingredients you’ll find in this creme. Not only does it help curly hair resist humidity, but it does so without leaving them feeling crunchy. “This is the best moisturizing creme I have used,” wrote one reviewer. “My 4B hair loves it, soaks it up, and stays moisturized for days.”

8 This Serum That Can Transform Hair In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Rinse Out Moisturizing Hair Treatment (6.8 FL Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Run this serum through your hair, and in just eight seconds the potent amino acids will smooth away frizz without weighing down your strands. It’s made without any silicones or parabens — and you only need to use it two or three times a week to see the full benefits.

9 This Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum PiperWai Natural, Charcoal Deodorant Stick (2.7 oz) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whereas some deodorants can contain harsh ingredients — like aluminum — this one relies on activated charcoal to help keep you dry. It works by forming a shield between your skin and shirt, preventing sweat from transferring onto your clothes. Plus, its citrus-mint scent comes from therapeutic-grade essential oils, rather than synthetic fragrances.

10 An Exfoliating Sponge that’s Gentle On Skin Honest Beauty Gentle Sponge with Konjac Root + Pink Kaolin Clay Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got blemish-prone or even sensitive skin, this exfoliating sponge is still gentle enough to use. It’s made from konjac root and pink kaolin clay, giving it a soft, luxurious feel as it cleanses away toxins from clogged pores. And unlike some sponges, this one is made without any latex.

11 This Mineral Sunscreen That Brushes On Like Makeup Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense, SPF 30 Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight sunscreen that’s easy to apply, make sure to check out this mineral one with SPF30 protection. It’s suitable for all skin tones, as the translucent powder provides a matte finish — and the built-in brush allows it to glide onto your skin. Plus, it’s even vegan, hypoallergenic, as well as gluten-free.

12 These Makeup Blenders That Free Of Latex Beauty Bakerie - Black Egg-cellence Beauty Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ve seen colorful beauty blenders, but what about these ones? Each one is made without any latex, and they’re great for spreading foundation across your face seamlessly. Plus, you can use them wet or dry (depending on the look you’re going for).

13 A Lip Plumper That Lasts For Up To 24 Hours KISSIO Natural Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for fuller lips? This plumper set is made with peppermint to help puff up your lips for a bigger pout. Vitamin E and squalane work to moisturize skin so that it’s left feeling silky-smooth — and results can last for as long as 24 hours. “You can feel and see instant results,” wrote one reviewer. “The packaging is cute, and it is easy to store in your pocket or purse.”

14 A Sunscreen To Protect Your Hair From UVA Rays Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Defense Reef Friendly Sunscreen Spray, Broad Spectrum SPF 30, (6-Oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your hair is colored, the sun’s UVA/UVB rays can leave it looking faded — so try using this sunscreen before you head outside. The water-resistant formula provides up to 80 minutes of protection before it needs to be re-applied. And since it dries extra-quickly, it won’t weigh your hair down or leave it feeling greasy.

16 The Nail Polish That’s Ultra-Pigmented Revlon Ultra Hd Snap Nail Polish (0.27 Fl. Oz) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t even think about applying a second layer — this nail polish is so pigmented that one single coat provides the same coverage as two. The vegan formula is made with shea butter and green tea, helping to moisturize dry, cracked nails. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, no one will think twice if you add more than one to your cart.

17 A Mascara With Hundreds & Thousands Of Positive Reviews Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara-Gluten & Cruelty Free Amazon $5 See On Amazon With more than 140,000 four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this mascara is a total knockout with Amazon shoppers. The conic-shape fiber brush provides dramatic volume as it sweeps your lashes upwards — without any clumps or globs. It’s smudge-, flake-, and fade-resistant, and reviewers were blown away by the low, low price of just $5.

18 An Eye Cream That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness SallyeAnder Nourish Under Eye Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with puffy eyes? This cream can help soothe them away, as well as gently reduce the appearance of dark circles. Orchid and grape seed oil work to moisturize dry skin, while the hypoallergenic formula is suitable for various skin types.

19 The Serum That Hydrates Dry, Brittle Nails Jason Nail Saver, Tea Tree (0.5 Oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When your nails are flaking and brittle, a strengthening serum like this one can be a total game-changer. Vitamin E and safflower seed oil work to fortify weak nails — and they can even help moisturize dry cuticles. It’s made without any sulfates, parabens, and the formula is even cruelty-free.

20 These Pads That Help Exfoliate Away Old Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads (60 Pads, 2.7 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with salicylic acid to help unclog pores, these pads are great for exfoliating away dead skin so that your complexion is left looking brighter. Hyaluronic acid works to keep your skin from drying out, and you only need to use them two or three times a week to help your face stay clear.

22 A Liquid Exfoliant For Brighter, Smoother Skin Paula's Choice--SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant (4 Oz) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Redness, enlarged pores, blackheads — this liquid exfoliant can tackle them all. Beta hydroxy acid works to unclog pores, while simultaneously shrinking their appearance. It’s more gentle on sensitive complexions when compared to some abrasive scrubs — and one reviewer even described it as “a miracle in a bottle.”

23 The Primer That Helps Boost Your Mascara L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Mascara (0.24 Fl Oz) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Apply this primer before your mascara, and it’ll help boost your lashes to give them a dramatic, volumized appearance. The lightweight formula won’t weigh your lashes down — and one reviewer even wrote that “it makes me look like I’m wearing false lashes with a single coat.”

24 An Eye Cream That Can Help Soothe Away Unwanted Puffiness RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream (0.5 Fl Oz) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gently dab this cream around your eyes — the rejuvenating formula can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, as well as soothe away puffiness. It’s hypoallergenic, which means that people with sensitive skin won’t have to worry about clogged pores. Plus, many reviewers saw results after about four weeks.

25 This Silver Powder That Absorbs Excess Oil Mario Badescu Silver Powder (0.56 Oz) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dip a cotton ball into this silver powder, then dab it around any spots on your face that are particularly prone to oil. Not only does it help with shine, but it can also help unclog pores, as well as prevent blackheads. And since it’s made with zinc oxide, it can even help soothe blemishes.

26 These Heel Sleeves Infused With Moisturizing Gel NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your heels are dry and cracking, you might want to try wearing these moisturizing sleeves to bed. They’re lined with soft gel that’s infused with vitamin E, shea butter, as well as aloe vera. And if your heels are really dry? Go ahead and add your favorite lotion for a more intense result.

27 The Shampoo That Can Help Volumize Limp Strands Biotin Hair Shampoo For Dry Hair Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made without any sulfates or parabens, this thickening shampoo can help infuse volume into limp strands. It’s loaded with nourishing keratin — which helps clarify your hair and scalp from any buildup — while argan oil helps keep them from drying out. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how they would “recommend this product to anyone.”

28 These Eye Patches Made With Real 24-Karat Gold MIZON Under Eye Gel Collagen Patches With 24K Gold & Snail Amazon $16 See On Amazon Place these masks on the puffy space underneath your eyes, and the 24-karat gold can help brighten skin in order to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Snail slime works to hydrate dry skin to help restore its elasticity — and unlike some masks, these ones can also be used on your neck, forehead, as well as around your mouth.

29 An Eraser For Fixing Makeup Mistakes Almay Oil-Free Gentle Makeup Eraser Sticks Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to wash your entire face off when you mess up your makeup — just use one of these erasers to make a quick spot-fix. Each one contains hydrating aloe, helping to keep your skin from drying out. And since they’re fragrance-free as well as hypoallergenic, there’s no need to worry about any synthetics clogging your pores.

30 The Finishing Stick For Taming Flyaways BestLand Small Broken Hair Finishing Cream Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon When frizz and flyaways are ruining your good hair day, use this finishing stick to help lay them down flat. The plant-based formula is lightly moisturizing, so there’s no need to worry about your strands drying out. And since it’s completely transparent, it’s also suitable for use on all hair colors.

31 A Cream That Helps Strengthen Weak Nails Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream With Coconut Scent Nail Strengthener Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s a reason this nail cream is named “hard as hoof.” Formulated with a blend of calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil, it only takes a small dab to help strengthen weak nails. It can even help prevent splits, chips, and peels — and the light coconut scent leaves your hands smelling great.

32 This Pen That Can Brighten Teeth In Just 1 Week Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen (0.08 Fl Oz) Amazon $25 See On Amazon It only takes about one week, and this whitening pen can help brighten your smile. The formula is so potent that it can erase unwanted discoloration, yet it’s still gentle on sensitive teeth. And unlike some whiteners, this one is vegan, sugar-, and gluten-free.

33 An Eyelash Comb With Metal Tines MSQ Eyelash Comb & Separator Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Whereas some eyelash combs are made from plastic, this one features metal tines made from tough stainless steel. The tines separate each individual lash, giving your eyes a more defined look — and each order even comes with a cap to keep it clean in your makeup bag.

34 These Hair Ties That Won’t Stretch Out Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pcs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike elastic hair ties, these ones won’t stretch out over time. And if they do? Just blast them with some hot air from your hair dryer to shrink them back to size. Plus, they won’t leave crimps in your hair, as the coil helps distribute pressure to avoid pressure points.

35 The Moisturizing Masks Infused With Jojoba Seed Oil FaceTory Moon Velvet Moisturizing Cream With Jojoba Oil Sheet Mask (Pack of 5) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does the jojoba seed oil in these masks help hydrate dry skin, but it can also help control your face’s excess oil production. Ceramides work to restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier — and one reviewer even wrote that they “made my dry skin sooooo smooth.”

36 This Translucent Powder That Helps Smooth Your Makeup Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder (Pack of 1) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Once you’ve applied your foundation, use this translucent powder to lock it in for a smooth, flawless finish. It comes in a variety of shades — from honey beige to suntan — and you can even use it as a light foundation to help even out your skin tone in a pinch.

37 A Balm That Helps Repair Lips Overnight O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm (.25 Oz Jar) Amazon $4 See On Amazon If your lips are extremely dry or chapped, this ultra-nourishing balm can help improve their appearance within just one night. The matte finish makes it hardly noticeable if you feel like wearing it during the day, while the hypoallergenic formula won’t leave skin irritated.

38 The Leave-In Conditioner That Leaves Hair Silky-Smooth RENPURE Coconut Whipped Creme Leave-In Conditioner, Basic, Fragrance (16 Fl Oz) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your strands are thirsting for moisture, this leave-in conditioner can deliver a nourishing dose of hydration that leaves them feeling silky-smooth. It’s formulated with coconut oil, which helps smooth away frizz — and reviewers with curly hair raved about how it’s a must-have.

39 A Lavender Bubble Bath To Help You Relax Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath With Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep With Lavender (34 Fl Oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You can turn any plain bathroom into an indulgent spa with the help of this bubble bath. It’s infused with lavender essential oils to help ease your mind after a long, stressful day — and it even contains pure epsom salt that can help sore muscles relax.

40 This Gentle Cleanser That Won’t Dry Your Skin Out CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser | Moisturizing Non-Foaming Face Wash With Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides & Glycerin (16 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whereas some cleansers will dry your complexion out, this one is made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin feeling soft. But just how gentle is it? There are zero fragrances, soaps, or parabens in the formula, and it’s even non-drying as well as non-comedogenic. Plus, it’s also suitable for people with sensitive skin.

41 A Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber AQUIS Original Hair Turban Amazon $21 See On Amazon Microfiber can hold up to seven times its weight in water, which means this microfiber towel can help your hair get drier, faster. The button on the back allows you to secure it to your head — and it’s large enough to fit most lengths of hair. Choose from seven colors, including a gorgeous shade called “waterfall.”

42 The Hydrating Cream That Reviewers Adore Olay Regenerist Cream, Fragrance Free (1.7 Oz) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this hydrating face cream. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E penetrate into your skin to provide moisture up to 10 layers deep — and reviewers raved about the results. “My face looks so much better, tighter, and smoother,” wrote one.

43 A Shampoo That Helps Control Dandruff Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of dandruff? Sometimes, it’s inevitable — but this shampoo not only helps control it, but the formula is also safe to use on color-treated or processed hair. It works up into a rich lather, leaving your scalp and hair smelling fresh — and it can even help mitigate hair loss.

44 This Body Oil That Absorbs Quickly Into Skin Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars & Stretch Marks (0.85 Oz) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Suitable for most skin types, this body oil provides moisture from head-to-toe. Vitamin E works to combat the effects of free radicals, while chamomile and lavender oil help soothe any irritated areas. And unlike some moisturizers, this one is safe for people who are prone to eczema.