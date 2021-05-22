45 Cheap Beauty Products You Didn't Know You Needed From Amazon

Take it from someone who’s become a bit of a professional when it comes to finding great deals: Looking good — and more importantly,
feeling good — doesn’t have to be expensive. Granted, you can’t expect miracles from spending $1. But if you know where to look — ahem, on Amazon — there are tons of cheap beauty products that won’t break the bank.
And I’m not just talking about volumizing mascara or hydrating lip balms. For this list, I’ve made sure to scour Amazon for all the beauty products you
didn’t know you needed. That’s right — from glass nail files to eyebrow styling gel, there’s definitely more than a few items in here that’ll make you go, “Huh. Why don’t I own this already?” But if you can only pick one thing? I’d go with the hair ties that won’t stretch out. And if they do expand, just blast them with some hot air from a hair dryer to shrink them back to size.
I could go on and on about all the
cheap beauty products I’ve gathered for you — but instead, I think I’ll let you discover them for yourself. Who knows, you may just fall in love with those hair ties — they’re more than worth their price, in my opinion. 1 The Castor Oil That Can Help Boost Lash Growth
Not only is it certified USDA organic, but
this tube of castor oil can be used on sensitive skin, or even people with contacts. It’s been cold-pressed to help ensure that all the vitamins and minerals are preserved during the formulation process — and reviewers raved about how they “noticed a difference” within weeks. 2 A Serum That Can Help Soothe Irritated Lips
Whether your lips are feeling irritated from fillers or sunburn,
this serum can help. It’s loaded with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, while hemp oil works to help your lips heal quickly. Plus, the touch of stevia and papaya extracts give it a light exfoliating effect so that your lips are smooth — not flaking. 3 This Nail File Made From Reusable Glass
Unlike the foam board version,
this glass nail file can hold up against hundreds of manicures. Both the file and protective travel cover are water-resistant — just in case they get dropped in the sink — and one reviewer even wrote that it provides “the smoothest finish on my nails I've ever had.” 4 A Hair Rinse That Cleanses Away Buildup
Residues leftover by shampoos and conditioners can leave your scalp with dandruff, but using
this fortified apple cider vinegar rinse can help cleanse all that buildup away. It’s suitable for all types of hair, as well as made without any sulfates. Plus, it even features vitamin E and castor oil to help bolster the integrity of your strands. 5 The Shea Butter Balm That Brightens & Softens Skin
It only takes a few swipes, and
this balm can help highlight, brighten, and soften your complexion. Shea butter and jojoba oil work to hydrate any dry spots, while the hint of mica gives it some subtle shimmer. The best part? It’s made without any parabens, silicones, mineral oil, or synthetic fragrances. 6 A ‘Soap’ To Help You Style Your Brows
Think of
this “soap” as more of a styling gel. You can use it to feather your brows upwards, or even slick them left and right depending on the look you’re going for. The formula is waterproof as well as smudgeproof — and each order also comes with two brow brushes to help you get started. 7 A Curl-Defining Creme That’s Loaded With Coconut Oil
Coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe are only some of the ingredients you’ll find in
this creme. Not only does it help curly hair resist humidity, but it does so without leaving them feeling crunchy. “This is the best moisturizing creme I have used,” wrote one reviewer. “My 4B hair loves it, soaks it up, and stays moisturized for days.” 8 This Serum That Can Transform Hair In 8 Seconds
Run
this serum through your hair, and in just eight seconds the potent amino acids will smooth away frizz without weighing down your strands. It’s made without any silicones or parabens — and you only need to use it two or three times a week to see the full benefits. 9 This Deodorant Made Without Any Aluminum
Whereas some deodorants can contain harsh ingredients — like aluminum —
this one relies on activated charcoal to help keep you dry. It works by forming a shield between your skin and shirt, preventing sweat from transferring onto your clothes. Plus, its citrus-mint scent comes from therapeutic-grade essential oils, rather than synthetic fragrances. 10 An Exfoliating Sponge that’s Gentle On Skin
Whether you’ve got blemish-prone or even sensitive skin,
this exfoliating sponge is still gentle enough to use. It’s made from konjac root and pink kaolin clay, giving it a soft, luxurious feel as it cleanses away toxins from clogged pores. And unlike some sponges, this one is made without any latex. 11 This Mineral Sunscreen That Brushes On Like Makeup
If you’re looking for a lightweight sunscreen that’s easy to apply, make sure to check out
this mineral one with SPF30 protection. It’s suitable for all skin tones, as the translucent powder provides a matte finish — and the built-in brush allows it to glide onto your skin. Plus, it’s even vegan, hypoallergenic, as well as gluten-free. 12 These Makeup Blenders That Free Of Latex
You’ve seen colorful beauty blenders, but what about
these ones? Each one is made without any latex, and they’re great for spreading foundation across your face seamlessly. Plus, you can use them wet or dry (depending on the look you’re going for). 13 A Lip Plumper That Lasts For Up To 24 Hours
Looking for fuller lips?
This plumper set is made with peppermint to help puff up your lips for a bigger pout. Vitamin E and squalane work to moisturize skin so that it’s left feeling silky-smooth — and results can last for as long as 24 hours. “You can feel and see instant results,” wrote one reviewer. “The packaging is cute, and it is easy to store in your pocket or purse.” 14 A Sunscreen To Protect Your Hair From UVA Rays
If your hair is colored, the sun’s UVA/UVB rays can leave it looking faded — so try using
this sunscreen before you head outside. The water-resistant formula provides up to 80 minutes of protection before it needs to be re-applied. And since it dries extra-quickly, it won’t weigh your hair down or leave it feeling greasy. 15 The Serum That’s Chock-Full Of Ginseng Root Water Ginseng root water can help calm overactive oil glands, and this serum is absolutely loaded with it. It also contains snail secretion filtrate, which is great for moisturizing dry skin — and many reviewers raved about the texture. One even described it as a “very thick, gel-like serum that melts into your skin once applied and spread evenly.” 16 The Nail Polish That’s Ultra-Pigmented
Don’t even think about applying a second layer —
this nail polish is so pigmented that one single coat provides the same coverage as two. The vegan formula is made with shea butter and green tea, helping to moisturize dry, cracked nails. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, no one will think twice if you add more than one to your cart. 17 A Mascara With Hundreds & Thousands Of Positive Reviews
With more than 140,000 four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that
this mascara is a total knockout with Amazon shoppers. The conic-shape fiber brush provides dramatic volume as it sweeps your lashes upwards — without any clumps or globs. It’s smudge-, flake-, and fade-resistant, and reviewers were blown away by the low, low price of just $5. 18 An Eye Cream That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness
Tired of waking up with puffy eyes?
This cream can help soothe them away, as well as gently reduce the appearance of dark circles. Orchid and grape seed oil work to moisturize dry skin, while the hypoallergenic formula is suitable for various skin types. 19 The Serum That Hydrates Dry, Brittle Nails
When your nails are flaking and brittle, a strengthening serum like
this one can be a total game-changer. Vitamin E and safflower seed oil work to fortify weak nails — and they can even help moisturize dry cuticles. It’s made without any sulfates, parabens, and the formula is even cruelty-free. 20 These Pads That Help Exfoliate Away Old Skin
Made with salicylic acid to help unclog pores,
these pads are great for exfoliating away dead skin so that your complexion is left looking brighter. Hyaluronic acid works to keep your skin from drying out, and you only need to use them two or three times a week to help your face stay clear. 21 This Vitamin C Serum That’s Fortified With Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C is full of skin-nourishing antioxidants, and it only takes a few drops of this serum to help brighten your complexion. The plant-based formula is absent from any synthetic colors, fragranes, or parabens — and the extra hyaluronic acid even works to hydrate parched skin. Plus, it’s even cruelty-free. 22 A Liquid Exfoliant For Brighter, Smoother Skin
Redness, enlarged pores, blackheads —
this liquid exfoliant can tackle them all. Beta hydroxy acid works to unclog pores, while simultaneously shrinking their appearance. It’s more gentle on sensitive complexions when compared to some abrasive scrubs — and one reviewer even described it as “a miracle in a bottle.” 23 The Primer That Helps Boost Your Mascara
Apply
this primer before your mascara, and it’ll help boost your lashes to give them a dramatic, volumized appearance. The lightweight formula won’t weigh your lashes down — and one reviewer even wrote that “it makes me look like I’m wearing false lashes with a single coat.” 24 An Eye Cream That Can Help Soothe Away Unwanted Puffiness
Gently dab
this cream around your eyes — the rejuvenating formula can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, as well as soothe away puffiness. It’s hypoallergenic, which means that people with sensitive skin won’t have to worry about clogged pores. Plus, many reviewers saw results after about four weeks. 25 This Silver Powder That Absorbs Excess Oil
Dip a cotton ball into
this silver powder, then dab it around any spots on your face that are particularly prone to oil. Not only does it help with shine, but it can also help unclog pores, as well as prevent blackheads. And since it’s made with zinc oxide, it can even help soothe blemishes. 26 These Heel Sleeves Infused With Moisturizing Gel
When your heels are dry and cracking, you might want to try wearing
these moisturizing sleeves to bed. They’re lined with soft gel that’s infused with vitamin E, shea butter, as well as aloe vera. And if your heels are really dry? Go ahead and add your favorite lotion for a more intense result. 27 The Shampoo That Can Help Volumize Limp Strands
Made without any sulfates or parabens,
this thickening shampoo can help infuse volume into limp strands. It’s loaded with nourishing keratin — which helps clarify your hair and scalp from any buildup — while argan oil helps keep them from drying out. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how they would “recommend this product to anyone.” 28 These Eye Patches Made With Real 24-Karat Gold
Place
these masks on the puffy space underneath your eyes, and the 24-karat gold can help brighten skin in order to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Snail slime works to hydrate dry skin to help restore its elasticity — and unlike some masks, these ones can also be used on your neck, forehead, as well as around your mouth. 29 An Eraser For Fixing Makeup Mistakes
You don’t have to wash your entire face off when you mess up your makeup — just use one of
these erasers to make a quick spot-fix. Each one contains hydrating aloe, helping to keep your skin from drying out. And since they’re fragrance-free as well as hypoallergenic, there’s no need to worry about any synthetics clogging your pores. 30 The Finishing Stick For Taming Flyaways
When frizz and flyaways are ruining your good hair day, use
this finishing stick to help lay them down flat. The plant-based formula is lightly moisturizing, so there’s no need to worry about your strands drying out. And since it’s completely transparent, it’s also suitable for use on all hair colors. 31 A Cream That Helps Strengthen Weak Nails
There’s a reason
this nail cream is named “hard as hoof.” Formulated with a blend of calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil, it only takes a small dab to help strengthen weak nails. It can even help prevent splits, chips, and peels — and the light coconut scent leaves your hands smelling great. 32 This Pen That Can Brighten Teeth In Just 1 Week
It only takes about one week, and
this whitening pen can help brighten your smile. The formula is so potent that it can erase unwanted discoloration, yet it’s still gentle on sensitive teeth. And unlike some whiteners, this one is vegan, sugar-, and gluten-free. 33 An Eyelash Comb With Metal Tines
Whereas some eyelash combs are made from plastic,
this one features metal tines made from tough stainless steel. The tines separate each individual lash, giving your eyes a more defined look — and each order even comes with a cap to keep it clean in your makeup bag. 34 These Hair Ties That Won’t Stretch Out
Unlike elastic hair ties,
these ones won’t stretch out over time. And if they do? Just blast them with some hot air from your hair dryer to shrink them back to size. Plus, they won’t leave crimps in your hair, as the coil helps distribute pressure to avoid pressure points. 35 The Moisturizing Masks Infused With Jojoba Seed Oil
Not only does the jojoba seed oil in
these masks help hydrate dry skin, but it can also help control your face’s excess oil production. Ceramides work to restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier — and one reviewer even wrote that they “made my dry skin sooooo smooth.” 36 This Translucent Powder That Helps Smooth Your Makeup
Once you’ve applied your foundation, use
this translucent powder to lock it in for a smooth, flawless finish. It comes in a variety of shades — from honey beige to suntan — and you can even use it as a light foundation to help even out your skin tone in a pinch. 37 A Balm That Helps Repair Lips Overnight
If your lips are extremely dry or chapped,
this ultra-nourishing balm can help improve their appearance within just one night. The matte finish makes it hardly noticeable if you feel like wearing it during the day, while the hypoallergenic formula won’t leave skin irritated. 38 The Leave-In Conditioner That Leaves Hair Silky-Smooth
When your strands are thirsting for moisture,
this leave-in conditioner can deliver a nourishing dose of hydration that leaves them feeling silky-smooth. It’s formulated with coconut oil, which helps smooth away frizz — and reviewers with curly hair raved about how it’s a must-have. 39 A Lavender Bubble Bath To Help You Relax
You can turn any plain bathroom into an indulgent spa with the help of
this bubble bath. It’s infused with lavender essential oils to help ease your mind after a long, stressful day — and it even contains pure epsom salt that can help sore muscles relax. 40 This Gentle Cleanser That Won’t Dry Your Skin Out
Whereas some cleansers will dry your complexion out,
this one is made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin feeling soft. But just how gentle is it? There are zero fragrances, soaps, or parabens in the formula, and it’s even non-drying as well as non-comedogenic. Plus, it’s also suitable for people with sensitive skin. 41 A Hair Towel Made From Absorbent Microfiber
Microfiber can hold up to seven times its weight in water, which means
this microfiber towel can help your hair get drier, faster. The button on the back allows you to secure it to your head — and it’s large enough to fit most lengths of hair. Choose from seven colors, including a gorgeous shade called “waterfall.” 42 The Hydrating Cream That Reviewers Adore
With more than 6,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of
this hydrating face cream. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E penetrate into your skin to provide moisture up to 10 layers deep — and reviewers raved about the results. “My face looks so much better, tighter, and smoother,” wrote one. 43 A Shampoo That Helps Control Dandruff
Tired of dandruff? Sometimes, it’s inevitable — but
this shampoo not only helps control it, but the formula is also safe to use on color-treated or processed hair. It works up into a rich lather, leaving your scalp and hair smelling fresh — and it can even help mitigate hair loss. 44 This Body Oil That Absorbs Quickly Into Skin
Suitable for
most skin types, this body oil provides moisture from head-to-toe. Vitamin E works to combat the effects of free radicals, while chamomile and lavender oil help soothe any irritated areas. And unlike some moisturizers, this one is safe for people who are prone to eczema. 45 A Brush That Gently Detangles Hair
Whereas some combs simply rip at knots,
this brush is designed with flexible bristles that gently separate strands rather than tugging at them. Not only does it help detangle strands painlessly, but it’s also suitable for all types of hair — regardless of whether it’s wet or dry.